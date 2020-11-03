Best Charging Pads for iPhone 12 iMore 2020
If you're the proud new owner of the most advanced smartphone in the known world — the iPhone 12, obvi — then you'll want to upgrade your charging game. The iPhone 12 needs a wireless charger that's compatible with MagSafe magnetic charging for one thing. Not every wireless charger actively supports MagSafe charging, but many are still compatible. These are the best charging pads for iPhone 12 that are compatible with MagSafe; some of them even support magnetic charging.
- Supports MagSafe charging: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
- The original: Apple MagSafe Charger
- Simple choice: Anker Wireless Charging Station
- Best value: Yootech Wireless Charger
- Convenient for multiple devices: mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad
- Upgrade pick: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System
- Best look: Moshi Lounge Qi Wireless Charger Stand
- Alarm clock included: HyperCube 10W Wireless Charger Station
Supports MagSafe charging: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafeStaff Pick
Belkin wasted no time releasing the first third-party wireless charging pad that supports MagSafe magnetic charging. This very cool three-in-one device uses the MagSafe feature to suspend the iPhone 12 at a comfortable viewing angle as it charges with up to 15W of power. What's more, it will charge the Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.
The original: Apple MagSafe Charger
As usual, you can't go wrong by choosing the original MagSafe Charger from Apple. It's a small, compact pad that snaps right onto the magnetic ring that lives inside the back of your iPhone 12, making the charging alignment perfect every time. It also supports 15W fast charging and charges any Qi-compatible device, such as your AirPods.
Simple choice: Anker Wireless Charging Station
Anker's Wireless Charging Station is a simple, yet beautiful, solution to multiple device charging. The flat pad can be used for any Qi-compatible device such as your AirPods, iPad, and of course, the iPhone 12. It also has a dedicated Apple Watch charging space.
Best value: Yootech Wireless Charger
Budget shoppers will love this twofer deal from Yootech. It comes with a pack of two, one flat charging pad and another charging stand so you can prop your phone up while it charges. Both come at one tidy low price.
Convenient for multiple devices: mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad
The 3-in-1 Charge Pad from mophie doesn't have as many bells and whistles as the Belkin edition above, but it is a high-quality multi-device charger at a more attractive price point. While this one doesn't support MagSafe magnetic charging, it is perfectly compatible with the iPhone 12 and all its Qi-compatible accessories.
Upgrade pick: Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System
For techie types with a little more budget to work with, the Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System is a next-level wireless charging system. You can charge up to six devices at once by using the different modules to connect multiple devices both on the Qi wireless charging pad or the vertical charging stand with charging cables. It also includes a dedicated Apple Watch charging module, and each module can be connected, disconnected, and rearranged to suit your preference.
Best look: Moshi Lounge Qi Wireless Charger Stand
Moshi brings a beautifully designed charging stand that's covered in attractive gray fabric. Not only will this charger blend into the decor, the soft exterior won't leave any marks on your iPhone's case or the device itself. It can also be used to charge iPad devices due to its adjustable height.
Alarm clock included: HyperCube 10W Wireless Charger Station
HyperCube wins the innovation award for this charging pad. The versatile charging device can be folded out flat, disassembled into multiple charging pads, or folded up into a cube shape. As an added bonus, one panel features a digital clock that can be programmed to function as an alarm clock, white noise machine, or night light. Talk about multifunctional!
Juice Up
Here you have a variety of charging pads for iPhone 12 that will keep your latest greatest device all juiced up. Our pick is the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, the only third-party charging pad that supports MagSafe magnetic charging. This is a well-designed charging pad that will charge three devices at once, and look good doing it.
If you prefer something a little simpler and more affordable, try the Anker Wireless Charging Station. The simple oval charging pad will work to charge an iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch at the same time, which is always a bonus. Look over these options carefully and pick the one that best suits you and your lovely iPhone 12.
