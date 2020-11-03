Best Charging Pads for iPhone 12 iMore 2020

If you're the proud new owner of the most advanced smartphone in the known world — the iPhone 12, obvi — then you'll want to upgrade your charging game. The iPhone 12 needs a wireless charger that's compatible with MagSafe magnetic charging for one thing. Not every wireless charger actively supports MagSafe charging, but many are still compatible. These are the best charging pads for iPhone 12 that are compatible with MagSafe; some of them even support magnetic charging.

Juice Up

Here you have a variety of charging pads for iPhone 12 that will keep your latest greatest device all juiced up. Our pick is the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, the only third-party charging pad that supports MagSafe magnetic charging. This is a well-designed charging pad that will charge three devices at once, and look good doing it.

If you prefer something a little simpler and more affordable, try the Anker Wireless Charging Station. The simple oval charging pad will work to charge an iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch at the same time, which is always a bonus. Look over these options carefully and pick the one that best suits you and your lovely iPhone 12.