Best Cooling Pads for Mac Mini iMore 2019

After a few years without any updates, the Mac Mini has finally received some much-needed love. Apple's tiniest Mac has become somewhat of a niche product quite a few power users who need a lot of power in a small package use. If you tend to push your Mac Mini to the edge on a regular basis, then you might be thinking of taking some extra precautions to prevent it from overheating, such as a cooling pad. If that's you, we've compiled some of the best we could find for you to check out.

Cool your jets

The Mac Mini is probably the most underrated computer around and definitely the most underrated Mac. It's a workhorse and most recently, folks have been using them to handle larger and larger workloads so it makes sense that you would want to find ways to keep it cool. The Thermaltake Massive TM will let you keep track of the heat in your machine so you always know precisely how hard to work your Mac, but there's a lot of other great options on this list.

For a slim option that comes from a company that has a record of quality, there is the Cooler Master NotePal X-Slim. This is a great option whether you are gaming for hours or working on your computer for hours. The most important thing is that it will allow you to operate your computer completely worry-free for as much time as you need. All of these products are our top picks and will cover a wide range of different needs. Choose whichever suits you best and stay cool.

