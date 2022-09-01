Best headphones for plane travel 2022

When you're traveling on an airplane, there are all kinds of noises you cannot control. However, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones can block out those sounds to various degrees, making them great for planes. "Active noise canceling" technology, or ANC, refers to headphones that emit sounds that specifically cancel out certain unwanted sounds.

Tune everything out with the best noise canceling headphones

Which headphones are best for plane travel?

If you're looking for something more compact and pocketable, I'd go for Apple's AirPods Pro, especially if you're already in Apple's ecosystem. They "just work" beautifully. Turn on active noise cancellation for fully immersive sound, or put on transparency mode for important airplane announcements or conversation with your travel companions. Choose from the three different-sized ear tips included to ensure a perfect fit and comfort for the entire flight. For some other top options, check out our comparison between AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, and Powerbeats Pro.

No list of headphones could be complete without mentioning Apple's AirPods Max. If they are in the budget, I'd highly recommend checking them out.

However, if you're looking for something more bargain-friendly, you'll enjoy the Earfun Free Pro Wireless Headphones. I brought these on a recent flight and watched several television shows without being disturbed by the sounds around me. The sound, battery life, features, and price are quite nice.