When you're traveling on an airplane, there are all kinds of noises you cannot control. However, your headphone can block out those sounds to various degrees. "Active noise cancelling" technology, or ANC, refers to headphones that emit sounds that specifically cancel out certain unwanted sounds.

There is something for every need on this list, whether you want over-the-headphones or in-ear earbuds, active or passive noise cancellation, wired or wireless. There is a range of price points. For the first class experience, I'd choose the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. Flying on a plane doesn't have to be uncomfortable; we have some tips to help you relax and sleep comfortably on your next flight.

