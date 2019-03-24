When you're traveling on an airplane, there are all kinds of noises you cannot control. However, your headphone can block out those sounds to various degrees. "Active noise cancelling" technology, or ANC, refers to headphones that emit sounds that specifically cancel out certain unwanted sounds.
Luxurious choice
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless HeadphonesStaff Favorite
These special headphones offer three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting microphone, built-in Alexa, and even audio-only AR (augmented reality.) Get 20 hours of battery life from a single charge. Want to spoil yourself when you travel? This is how you do it.
For workouts, too
SDFLAYER Wireless Earbuds
These funky-looking earbuds connect behind the neck and connect to your phone via Bluetooth. Get up to eight hours of music or talk time off of a 1.5-hour charge. Take them to the gym, too, as they are sweat resistant.
Water resistant
Zrtke Wireless Earbuds
These are also good for the gym, as they are sweat and water resistant. They hook around the ear and connect behind the neck, and connect to your phone via Bluetooth. Get eight hours of talk or play time from a 1.5-hour charge.
Smaller earbuds
Newcos wireless earbuds
These earbuds don't have ear hooks, so they'll take up even less space in your bag. They do offer some water resistance so they work for the gym as well. You can expect 6-8 hours of music or talk time from a 1-2 hour charge.
Totally wire-free
ABCShopUSA Wireless Earbuds
With no behind-the-neck connecting cord, these tiny earbuds are free of any sort of wire or cord. One big button allows you to control your music and your phone calls. You get three hours of play time before you need to pop them back into their portable charger.
Colorful choice
COWIN E7 PRO Wireless Headphones
While these active noise canceling headphones come in a bunch of fun fashion colors, they are serious tech. Get 30 hours of wireless talk or play time from a four-hour charge.
Passive noise isolating
Mpow Bluetooth Headphones
These headphones do not utilize active noise canceling technology, rather, they passively block out noise. You can get up to 20 hours of play or talk time from a single charge when using them wirelessly.
Deep Bass
TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Charge these headphones for just five minutes to get two hours of play/talk time. You get up to 30 hours from a full charge. Enjoy your bass-driven Hi-Fi sound in peace.
Airplane adapter included
Aummy Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Flip a switch to turn on the active noise-canceling, then sit back and enjoy deepest bass to the high high notes in peace. Charge for two hours to get up to 12 hours of play time with the noise cancellation on, or 16 hours of play time with it off. The included airplane adapter makes for a great flying companion.
Wired headphones
Bose QuietComfort NoiseCancelling Headphones
If you don't mind giving up the wireless option, you can save some money on brand-name headphones. Get the deep, powerful Bose sound, noise cancellation, and comfortable cans for a pleasant flying experience.
Wired earbuds
TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
They aren't wireless, but they are a space-saving option with active noise canceling. The ANC does require charging and will work for 15 hours on a single charge. They come with an airplane adapter and removable ear hooks.
Best for sleeping
Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds
These do not have ANC, nor do they play music. So how can they justify the price tag? In a word: sleep. If you need to sleep on an airplane, there is nothing better than these. They fit perfectly, forming a seal in your ear, and they play white noise or tranquil sounds for undisturbed slumber.
There is something for every need on this list, whether you want over-the-headphones or in-ear earbuds, active or passive noise cancellation, wired or wireless. There is a range of price points. For the first class experience, I'd choose the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. Flying on a plane doesn't have to be uncomfortable; we have some tips to help you relax and sleep comfortably on your next flight.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.