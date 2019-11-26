Best Headphones for Plane Travel iMore 2019
When you're traveling on an airplane, there are all kinds of noises you cannot control. However, your headphones can block out those sounds to various degrees. "Active noise canceling" technology, or ANC, refers to headphones that emit sounds that specifically cancel out certain unwanted sounds.
- Luxurious choice: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
- For workouts, too: SDFLAYER Wireless Earbuds
- Beautifully designed: Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
- Totally wire-free: ABCShopUSA Wireless Earbuds
- Colorful choice: COWIN E7 PRO Wireless Headphones
- Relaxed fit: Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone
- Passive noise isolating: Mpow Bluetooth Headphones
- Deep Bass: TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Airplane adapter included: Aummy Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Wired headphones: Bose QuietComfort NoiseCancelling Headphones
- Wired earbuds: TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Sporty: Master & Dynamic MW07 Go
Luxurious choice: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless HeadphonesStaff Favorite
These special headphones offer three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting microphone, built-in Alexa, and even audio-only AR (augmented reality.) Get 20 hours of battery life from a single charge. Want to spoil yourself when you travel? This is how you do it.
For workouts, too: SDFLAYER Wireless Earbuds
These funky-looking earbuds connect behind the neck and connect to your phone via Bluetooth. Get up to eight hours of music or talk time off of a 1.5-hour charge. Take them to the gym, too, as they are sweat resistant.
Beautifully designed: Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
These truly wireless earphones offer 40 hours of total playtime with the stainless steel charging case and include active noise cancelation. What's not to love?
Totally wire-free: ABCShopUSA Wireless Earbuds
With no behind-the-neck connecting cord, these tiny earbuds are free of any sort of wire or cord. One big button allows you to control your music and your phone calls. You get up to four hours of playtime before you need to pop them back into their portable charger.
Colorful choice: COWIN E7 PRO Wireless Headphones
While these active noise-canceling headphones come in a bunch of fun fashion colors, they are serious tech. Get 30 hours of wireless talk or playtime from a four-hour charge.
Relaxed fit: Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone
You can take multiple flights with the Urbanears Plattan 2, which offers 30 hours of entertainment between charges. Available in multiple colors, including red, black, indigo, and many more.
Passive noise isolating: Mpow Bluetooth Headphones
These headphones do not utilize active noise-canceling technology; rather, they passively block out noise. You can get up to 20 hours of play or talk time from a single charge when using them wirelessly.
Deep Bass: TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Charge these headphones for just five minutes to get two hours of play/talk time. You get up to 30 hours from a full charge. Enjoy your bass-driven Hi-Fi sound in peace.
Airplane adapter included: Aummy Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Flip a switch to turn on the active noise-canceling, then sit back and enjoy the deepest bass to the high notes in peace. Charge for two hours to get up to 12 hours of playtime with the noise cancellation on, or 16 hours of playtime with it off. The included airplane adapter makes for a great flying companion.
Wired headphones: Bose QuietComfort NoiseCancelling Headphones
If you don't mind giving up the wireless option, you can save some money and still get high-end brand-name headphones. Get the deep, powerful Bose sound, noise cancellation, and comfortable cans for a pleasant flying experience.
Wired earbuds: TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
They aren't wireless, but they are a space-saving option with active noise canceling. The ANC does require charging and will work for 15 hours on a single charge. They come with an airplane adapter and removable ear hooks.
Sporty: Master & Dynamic MW07 Go
Lightweight and stylish, the MW07 Go truly wireless earbuds are available in various colors. You get 10 hours of battery life with an additional three charges in the case for a total of 40 hours of playtime.
Which one should you choose?
There is something for every need on this list, whether you want over-the-headphones or in-ear earbuds, active or passive noise cancellation, wired or wireless. There is a range of price points. For the first-class experience, I'd choose the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. Bose is known for high-quality sound, and these headphones won't let you down. They offer three levels of noise cancellation so you can choose your comfort level. Alexa is built right in so you can access your music and more with your voice. Bose even offers an audio-only augmented reality called Bose AR. Available in Silver, Rose Gold, and Black, they look as good as they sound.
However, if you're looking for something compact and inexpensive, go for the SDFLAYER Wireless Earbuds. They connect to your phone or other devices wirelessly, and connect behind your neck. Soft silicone ear tips make for a comfortable experience. Ear hooks ensure they won't fall out or get lost. You can easily pop these into your carry-on bag as they weigh very little and don't take up much space. In fact, pop them into your gym bag, too: they're water-resistant, perfect for a workout — their noise reduction technology results in lossless stereo sound quality.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Jump in the pool and take your tunes with you with these headphones!
Technology and water don't usually mix very well, but with more and more devices getting sealed and protected against water, we as consumers are reaping the benefits. Here are some great waterproof headphones you can take into the pool with you!
Get more comfortable on a flight with a great footrest for plane travel
A good foot rest can help make airplane travel more comfortable.
USB-C headphones you can trust with your trusted iPad Pro
Apple's latest iPad Pro models, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch, have ditched the headphone jack, meaning you can't plug in your trusty wired headphones directly. You'll need a pair of USB-C headphones if you want to go wired.