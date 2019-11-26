Best Headphones for Plane Travel iMore 2019

When you're traveling on an airplane, there are all kinds of noises you cannot control. However, your headphones can block out those sounds to various degrees. "Active noise canceling" technology, or ANC, refers to headphones that emit sounds that specifically cancel out certain unwanted sounds.

Which one should you choose?

There is something for every need on this list, whether you want over-the-headphones or in-ear earbuds, active or passive noise cancellation, wired or wireless. There is a range of price points. For the first-class experience, I'd choose the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. Bose is known for high-quality sound, and these headphones won't let you down. They offer three levels of noise cancellation so you can choose your comfort level. Alexa is built right in so you can access your music and more with your voice. Bose even offers an audio-only augmented reality called Bose AR. Available in Silver, Rose Gold, and Black, they look as good as they sound.

However, if you're looking for something compact and inexpensive, go for the SDFLAYER Wireless Earbuds. They connect to your phone or other devices wirelessly, and connect behind your neck. Soft silicone ear tips make for a comfortable experience. Ear hooks ensure they won't fall out or get lost. You can easily pop these into your carry-on bag as they weigh very little and don't take up much space. In fact, pop them into your gym bag, too: they're water-resistant, perfect for a workout — their noise reduction technology results in lossless stereo sound quality.

