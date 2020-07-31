Best High School and College Backpacks For Students iMore 2020

Because college and high school students lug around a larger variety of tech products and books, they need sturdier backpacks than those that might do the trick for younger crowds. We've put packs to the test and rounded up a list of favorite rucksacks of the year. Check out these high-quality backpacks for all your school adventures.

Our top three picks for this year

There's no shortage of great backpacks geared toward students on the market, but there's also an abundance of cheap models that won't take you through the entire school year. We prioritize quality, as you should through the rest of your back to school shopping.

Our favorite pack is the MATEIN College Bookbag. It can handle your laptop, phone, tablet, books, and purse, plus it's waterproof and comes with an anti-theft pocket for valuables. If you carry a 17-inch laptop from dorm to class, look at the laptop backpack from AmazonBasics. It's spacious enough for big laptops, books, notebooks, and even extra clothing.

And if you're a frequent flier, you're going to love the SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart. It's big enough to hold a 17-inch laptop, clothing, and all your gear, plus it's TSA-friendly.