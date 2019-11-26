Best HomeKit Security Accessories iMore 2019

HomeKit may be famous for its convenience features, such as voice control with Siri, but it is also a fantastic way to help keep your home safe. Smart accessories and automations can instantly notify you of changes when you are away from home or sound an alarm at night. From cameras to door locks, there are tons of options around, so we have rounded up the best to help you decide which is right for your home.

Secure all the things

Home security is one of the most important factors of starting a smart home, with tons of accessories available that cover a wide variety of categories. Cameras, security systems, motion sensors, lighting, and more are all available with HomeKit support, giving you comprehensive security, and access to convenient controls. The beauty of HomeKit also makes it so that all accessories can work together in automations and scenes, regardless of the manufacturer, bringing everything into one single app, and through Siri.

The Logitech Circle 2 Camera is one of our favorite security accessories, as it not only works both indoors and out, but it also supports HomeKit Secure Video. This camera provides clear video and audio, plus it does so in a private manner that keeps whatever is happening in your home out of prying eyes, not even Apple can see your footage.

Want a HomeKit solution that resembles a more traditional home security system? Then Abode's iota Home Security Kit is the best option for you. This DIY security system gives you the ability to monitor everything within your home, either with a professional monitoring service or subscription fee using HomeKit notifications and automations. This kit includes everything you need to start your home security journey, including the iota hub with a camera, door and window sensor, and a keyfob.

