Best HomeKit Security Accessories iMore 2019
HomeKit may be famous for its convenience features, such as voice control with Siri, but it is also a fantastic way to help keep your home safe. Smart accessories and automations can instantly notify you of changes when you are away from home or sound an alarm at night. From cameras to door locks, there are tons of options around, so we have rounded up the best to help you decide which is right for your home.
- Eyes on the prize: Logitech Circle 2
- Well lit: Philips Hue Ludere
- Lock down: Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock
- Constant contact: Eve Door and Window
- Sensitive solution: Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor
- Armed and ready: Abode iota Home Security Kit
Eyes on the prize: Logitech Circle 2Staff Favorite
Logitech's Circle 2 Camera is a highly flexible option for keeping tabs on things inside and outside of your home. This camera has night vision, 2-way audio, 1080p video recording, and weather resistance, all in a neat compact package that is compatible with a variety of nifty mounts. This camera is also the only one on the market that supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature, which keeps your video and recordings private, as only you and the members of your home can see.
Well lit: Philips Hue Ludere
The Philips Hue Ludere combines legendary Hue lighting with an outdoor floor light. This light resembles the traditional outdoor light design, allowing it to blend in seamlessly without letting everyone in the neighborhood know that it packs in the smarts. This light works not only works with other accessories in your home, but it also works just fine on its own through scheduling options.
Lock down: Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock
Yale's Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock is a sleek, deadbolt lock that replaces the old school key with an all-screen outside design. Since it is smart, you can assign unique access codes to friends and family, giving them the ability to check up on things if you are on vacation. You can also have it automatically lock at night or when you leave the house, giving you peace of mind, anytime, anywhere.
Constant contact: Eve Door and Window
The Eve Door and Window contact sensor is a tiny little device that attaches to the entry points in your home with just a peel and stick. This sensor notifies you the instant that a door opens, and since it works with HomeKit, it can also sound an alarm on your HomePod. This sensor uses Bluetooth for connectivity, bypassing the need for a separate hub, keeping costs down, and your connection private with no servers involved.
Sensitive solution: Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor
As its name suggests, the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor keeps an eye on the outside areas of your home. This weather-resistant sensor can withstand nature's elements, working year-round to notify you of motion events and turning on lights to scare would-be intruders away. The sensor is also completely wireless, but it does require the Philips Hue Hub to make all the magic happen.
Armed and ready: Abode iota Home Security Kit
The Abode iota Home Security Kit is one of the only DIY HomeKit alarm systems around, protecting you and your family without a subscription. This kit includes the Abode hub with a built-in camera, a keyfob, and a mini wireless door and window sensor. Abode also offers tons of other accessories, such as motion sensors, and you can add up to 160 in total to secure your entire home.
Secure all the things
Home security is one of the most important factors of starting a smart home, with tons of accessories available that cover a wide variety of categories. Cameras, security systems, motion sensors, lighting, and more are all available with HomeKit support, giving you comprehensive security, and access to convenient controls. The beauty of HomeKit also makes it so that all accessories can work together in automations and scenes, regardless of the manufacturer, bringing everything into one single app, and through Siri.
The Logitech Circle 2 Camera is one of our favorite security accessories, as it not only works both indoors and out, but it also supports HomeKit Secure Video. This camera provides clear video and audio, plus it does so in a private manner that keeps whatever is happening in your home out of prying eyes, not even Apple can see your footage.
Want a HomeKit solution that resembles a more traditional home security system? Then Abode's iota Home Security Kit is the best option for you. This DIY security system gives you the ability to monitor everything within your home, either with a professional monitoring service or subscription fee using HomeKit notifications and automations. This kit includes everything you need to start your home security journey, including the iota hub with a camera, door and window sensor, and a keyfob.
