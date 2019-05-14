For those with little space in the kitchen, or even little skill, an Instant Pot is a truly invaluable appliance. It also makes for a perfect gift throughout the year, whether you're buying for a birthday, Christmas, or as a wedding present. If you're on the hunt for one for a friend or family member, or even yourself, you'll want to snag the best deal possible, and the sales below should help you do just that.

Best Bargain of the Biggest Instant Pots: $99.99

The DUO80 8-quart is well suited to feed a family of more than six people. It takes the place of seven different kitchen appliances including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute, steamer, and warmer. It comes with 14 different smart programs that help you set it up for precisely what you want to cook. There's even a little microprocessor built-in that monitors the pressure and temperature so you can always get it right.