For those with little space in the kitchen, or even little skill, an Instant Pot is a truly invaluable appliance. It also makes for a perfect gift throughout the year, whether you're buying for a birthday, Christmas, or as a wedding present. If you're on the hunt for one for a friend or family member, or even yourself, you'll want to snag the best deal possible, and the sales below should help you do just that.
Best Bargain of the Biggest Instant Pots: $99.99
The DUO80 8-quart is well suited to feed a family of more than six people. It takes the place of seven different kitchen appliances including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute, steamer, and warmer. It comes with 14 different smart programs that help you set it up for precisely what you want to cook. There's even a little microprocessor built-in that monitors the pressure and temperature so you can always get it right.
In An Instant
Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart 7-in-1
Though this large, 8-quart Instant Pot sells for up to $140 at most retailers, Amazon's been offering a $40 discount on it for a few weeks now. It comes with accessories such as a steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector.
$99.99
$139.95 $40 off
Best of the Best Instant Pots (and it's on sale): $129.95
For a smaller pot with even more functionality, there's this 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra, featuring 10 uses all in one kitchen appliance. Just last month, we named this model the overall Best Instant Pot in 2019 for providing the perfect middle ground between features and size.
Dinner Is Served
Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1
The Instant Pot Ultra is built for a family of four to six and can take the place of ten kitchen appliances including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
$129.95
$149.95 $20 off
Best Non-Pressure Cooking Instant Pot: $59.95
The Instant Pot is practically known as a multi-use pressure cooker, but not every Instant Pot offers pressure cooking functionality. If that's a feature you don't see yourself using, you could forego it in place of a few other helpful modes instead. This model is a 10-in-1 multicooker that is designed to fit a roast, and thankfully it includes Roast as a cooking mode as well.
Versatile Value
Instant Pot Aura 6-quart 10-in-1
The 6-quart Instant Pot Aura is one of the more versatile Instant Pots available currently, featuring ten cooking modes such as Roast, Stew, Bake, Sear/Sauté Pan, and more.
$59.95
$129.95 $70 off
Even More Instant Pot Deals
Tasty: Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6-quart 9-in-1
This model is meant to take the place of nine different appliances. It's large enough to feed a group of four to six people and has more than a dozen preset programs and easy-to-use controls.
Small, But Mighty: Instant Pot Ultra Mini 3-quart 10-in-1
Just like the larger Ultra model above, this Instant Pot Ultra Mini is currently $20 off and replaces 10 common kitchen appliances you may already have taking up space in your cabinets.
Choose Your Color: Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart 6-in-1
This discounted Instant Pot offers six cooking modes and comes in your choice of black or red stainless steel. The Red model is a bit pricier, but still available at $20 off today.
Put A Lid On It: Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 6-quart
See how everything's cooking inside with this clear tempered glass lid for 6-quart Instant Pots. You'll save over 15%, and other sizes are on sale now as well.
How to get the Best Instant Pot Deals
Various models of the Instant Pot are going on sale all the time nowadays. If you see a model above that you like which isn't discounted in the appropriate size for your home, there's a good chance we could see it discounted soon. On the other hand, it never hurts to grab an Instant Pot larger than you actually need just in case you ever need the extra cooking space. Thrifter keeps track of all the latest deals on Instant Pots, and they'll keep you updated by simply following them on Twitter or by signing up for the daily newsletter.
These tech gadgets pair nicely with the Instant Pot
So you have an Instant Pot and you're using it multiple times a week to cook up some delicious and effortless meals. It's a magical kitchen appliance that helps you cut down on your cooking tools. Since it's a pressure cooker as well as a multi-cooker, it can cook rice, make yogurt, and more. As great as the Instant Pot is, it's not the end-all-be-all of kitchen appliances. I have several Instant Pots, but there are still some tools that I can't be without, and they actually pair well with the Instant Pot, regardless of the model you have.Read the full article
Sous vide is a must: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is one of the top-rated sous vide immersion circulators out there. This one works with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can control it with your phone from anywhere in the house with minimal effort. It's also incredibly precise, as you can have exact temperatures down to the decimal, instead of just whole numbers like other circulators. You can just use it with your Instant Pot's inner pot to cook food with a temperature-controlled water bath. With an Anova, you'll have perfectly cooked steaks, poultry, fish, and more.
Make sure the meat's cooked thoroughly: MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer
Even with an Instant Pot, you're going to want to double check the temperature of your meats after you take it out to make sure it's cooked thoroughly. With this thermometer, just stick it in your meat while it's cooking in the oven, grill, smoker, stove, or whatever else (you probably should not have a thermometer in your meat while cooking under pressure) to see it's temperature and get an idea of how long until it reaches the finish line. MEATER even notifies you when it reaches the perfect temperature, and it has a Bluetooth range of up to 165 feet, so you can see how it's coming along on your smartphone.
Alexa, get me recipes: Amazon Echo Spot
If you have an Echo Spot in the kitchen, it would go great with your Instant Pot. With an Echo Spot, you can ask Alexa to bring up recipes to try out, add items to your grocery list, control smart cookers like the Anova Sous Vide, check on meat with MEATER Smart Thermometer, and more. There are hundreds of skills that you can get for Alexa, and many of them can give you a hand in the kitchen.
Go big with Alexa: Amazon Echo Show
The vibrant 10.1" screen of the new Echo Show lets you view videos and other content in a beautiful way in the kitchen. Just tell Alexa to look for recipes on YouTube for you, or navigate it with touch screen gestures. You can also set timers, alarms, and add to your grocery list with the Echo Show. It's like the Spot, but on a much bigger and easier-to-see screen.
A hub for Google Home: Google Home Hub
If you're more tied into the Google ecosystem, then the Google Home Hub is something to look into. Think of the Google Home Hub as a tablet for your kitchen (or any room), that you can use to look for Instant Pot recipes (or any cooking method) on YouTube and watch videos that show you exactly what to do. While it responds to your usual taps and swipes, you can also command it with your voice, which is handy when your hands are busy prepping ingredients or cooking.
Preserve your food: FoodSaver FM2000 Vacuum Sealer Machine
Sometimes you'll want to prep the ingredients for easy dump-and-go meals for your Instant Pot, but not cook them right away. With a FoodSaver, you'll be able to vacuum seal all of your ingredients in bags to keep them fresh for longer periods of time, and they won't get freezer-burn since there won't be any air pockets. When you're ready to cook, just take it out of the bag, dump it in your Instant Pot, set the time, and go! The Instant Pot can cook frozen foods, it just takes longer to come to pressure. FoodSaver bags are also great for Sous Vide cooking.
