Gather 'round, everyone! Whether you're a football fan or not (I prefer calling all sports "sportsball" honestly), there are two things that you can't deny: the Super Bowl has some entertaining ads, and it's a great time for food! Regardless of what team you're rooting for this weekend, you'll probably be at someone's house or even a sports bar watching the game, or maybe you're hosting your own gathering at your home and having people bring some food over. While most people may just go buy something already made from the store, there's nothing like home-cooked food for you and your guests. And if you have an Instant Pot (which we're big fans of), there are some great recipes out there that are sure to impress your friends and family. We've gathered up some of the best recipes out there to keep your guests full and happy while you watch the big game.

Instant Pot Award Winning Chili With all of the sub-zero temperatures in the US lately, a bowl of hot chili sure sounds nice to warm everyone up. And even if you aren't in those states affected by the cold temperatures lately, chili is still downright tasty, especially the right recipe. This one from the Oh Sweet Basil blog utilizes bacon, which is like the secret ingredient, giving the chili a unique flavor. You'll want to use good quality bacon that's not thin or lacking fat, because otherwise, you may get the burn notice. Oh Sweet Basil's Award Winning Chili recipe Instant Pot Spinach and Artichoke Dip Applebee's Copycat

While Applebee's may not serve the best food, they have some pretty darn good artichoke and spinach dip for your tortilla chip appetizer. But who wants to go to Applebee's all the time just for this one side? The Adventures of a Nurse blog has come up with a copycat recipe that tastes just like the original, and it's a perfect snack for the Super Bowl. Plus, the ingredients are fairly easy to come by, and you may even have them already on-hand. It's easy to make and requires little time (maybe around 10 minutes of cook time with pressure building up). Adventures of a Nurse's Instant Pot Applebee's Copycat Spinach and Artichoke Dip recipe Best Instant Pot Chicken Wings

It's the Super Bowl, and it's not a party without some chicken wings, right? Believe it or not, using your Instant Pot for something like chicken wings is incredibly easy and fast to boot. Plus, you'll end up with some of the most tender, fall-off-the-bone chicken wings you've ever had! This recipe is simple enough for anyone, and you just need to put the wings under the broiler for a few minutes to get the skin brown and crispy. Easy peasy! Sweet and Savory Meals' Best Instant Pot Chicken Wings recipe Instant Pot No-Fail Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Love buffalo wings but don't care for the mess involved? Then Buffalo Chicken Meatballs are the next best thing! With these, you'll have the taste of delicious buffalo chicken, but without having to get buffalo sauce all over your hands as you dive right in. This recipe uses Frank's Buffalo Style Hot Sauce, which is the perfect buffalo flavor. Plus, it's fool-proof and easy to make so everyone's happy. Monday Is Meatloaf's Instant Pot No-Fail Buffalo Chicken Meatballs recipe Easy BBQ Instant Pot Ribs

Ribs are a staple for social gatherings, especially for an event like the Super Bowl. But did you know that you don't need a grill to get some of the most delicious, fall-off-the-bone tender ribs you'll ever make? That's right, you can do it with your Instant Pot and oven, so you can still make them even with the cold temperatures out there. Amy + Jacky of Pressure Cook Recipes are fairly well known in the Instant Pot Community Facebook group, so you can definitely trust their recipes! This one for BBQ ribs is simple enough with just a few key ingredients, and a few minutes in the oven after coming out of the Instant Pot. Amy + Jacky's Easy BBQ Instant Pot Ribs recipe Instant Pot Corn on the Cob (With Cajun Butter & Lime)

Corn on the cob is one of my favorite snacks, and I find that it's great to have in a social gathering. Plus, it's incredibly easy to make in general, with or without an Instant Pot. But since we want to make use of our Instant Pots this weekend, this recipe is definitely worth trying out. You'll cook corn under pressure for a few minutes, and then mix in some seasonings to create flavor, bringing the corn back in to coat it in flavorful cajun butter. It adds a nice kick to the corn, and the lime gives it that nice tang. If you don't like spicy, then you can always flavor it however you want. Instant Pot Eats' Corn on the Cob recipe Instant Pot Deviled Eggs

Eggs are so easy to make and so tasty! Honestly, I can't resist eggs, and I like to make them as a snack quite often with my Instant Pot. However, for potlucks, deviled eggs make a great appetizer for everyone, especially for the Super Bowl. To make them, all you need to do is make some hard boiled eggs first (5-5-5 method, which involves 5 minutes under pressure, 5 minutes natural release, and 5 minutes ice bath), and then you peel and cut the eggs in half lengthwise, removing all of the yolks. The yolks are then mixed with the other ingredients until smooth, put back into the eggs, sprinkled with paprika, and served. Easy, right? Your Super Bowl guests will be gobbling this one up! Dad Cooks Dinner's Instant Pot Deviled Eggs recipe Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is an American classic, and it's perfect to go with the American sport of football. Plus, who doesn't love some good mac and cheese comfort food that doesn't come from a blue box? One of my favorite recipes that I've made a few times is the Salty Marshmallow Mac and Cheese. What makes this one good is the fact that chicken broth is used instead of water, and using hot sauce adds a nice bit of flavor to your dish. And while you can use whatever cheeses you want (shred up a brick yourself for best results), the combo that's in the recipe is a nice mashup. Plus, you can never have too much cheese! The Salty Marshmallow's Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe Instant Pot Beef Barbacoa Tacos

Beef barbacoa is delicious, but it can take hours in a slow cooker. Fortunately, the time is reduced by quite a bit with an Instant Pot! And tacos are great to serve for others, because who can resist a tasty taco? This recipe from Epicurious features easily obtainable ingredients, and all you need for the protein is a chuck roast, which is pretty affordable and readily available. And if you don't have all of the ingredients, substitutions can be made without ruining the flavor. Epicurious' Instant Pot Beef Barbacoa Tacos recipe Instant Pot Hummus