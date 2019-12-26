Best Instant Pot Springform Pans iMore 2019

An Instant Pot is a great way to make a lot of baked goods, and all you need is an excellent springform pan. The Instant Pot Silicone Springform Pan is the perfect option with the non-stick coating and tempered glass base — which is also a perfect serving plate. There are a few other options on this list also worth considering, especially if you excited about Instant Pot baking. So, pick up the best choice for you and get cooking.

If you want the best pan you can get for your pot, you will want to get it from the company itself: Instant Pot. Since this springform pan is by Instant Pot, you know you're getting a high-quality pan that's explicitly made the device. This springform pan has a tempered glass base with a silicone-based pan that is completely food safe and resistant to baked-on food. Compared to other springform pans that come with a metal base, the tempered glass base makes serving your meals nice and easy. Whatever you make in this pan, rest assured, you'll have an easy time getting it out. In addition to that, you can also serve whatever you make right on the tempered glass itself — no need to transfer it to another platter. Run out of time to bake or want to keep it for a later date? No worries. This pan can go in the freezer, so your creation will keep its form. Also, this pan is also dishwasher-safe, so it will make clean up a complete breeze. However, the silicone has a very strong smell, which might seep into the food unless you wash it first. Make sure you scrub it well so you can avoid this. Pros: Made by Instant Pot

Tempered glass base

Food safe silicone

Dishwasher safe

Freezer safe Cons: Silicone has a strong smell

Wash before using

Best Overall Instant Pot Silicone Springform Pan The best of them all If you're looking for a great option for a springform pan, then get it from the company that made the Instant Pot itself. $13 at Amazon

Best Value: Wilton Springform Pan

Sometimes, you're only able to purchase an Instant Pot and not all the extras that you may need. However, that doesn't mean you can't bake on a budget. When it comes to pocket-friendly options, the Wilton is a great pick. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty, so you can always exchange it or replace it if anything ends up going wrong. This springform pan has a non-stick surface to ensure that none of your recipes will stick to the pan. However, because of this non-stick coating, you will have to wash this pan by hand. While this may be tedious, it's to make sure you don't remove the coating. Still, this plan is affordable, reliable, and backed for 10 years. That's a pretty awesome deal. Pros: Cheap

Non-stick surface

10-year warranty Cons: Wash by hand

Best Value Wilton Springform Pan Save some money The Wilton springform pan is a perfect choice for you if you're looking to save some money without risking any of the quality. From $8 at Amazon

Best Classic Design: Hiware Non-Stick Springform Pan

This is the perfect choice when it comes to the classic springform pan you may think of. With the generic metal bottom as well as the main metal casing, the Hiware springform pan looks like one you'd see in a magazine. This pan is coated with two layers of the non-stick coating, so you don't have to be worried about anything sticking to it. It comes in four-quart sizes as well: six, seven, eight, and ten. This means it will fit into four different Instant Pot sizes so that you can make the perfect size cake with any pot. The Hiware is also oven-safe for up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it will be safe to cook about any recipe you may make. However, because of the double layer of non-stick coating, you have to hand wash this pan. Pros: Double layer non-stick coating

Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Comes in four sizes Cons: Must hand wash

Best Classic Design Hiware Non-Stick Springform Pan Good ol' pan This springform pan is what you think of when it comes to these pans: classic black design covered in a non-stick coating. From $10 at Amazon

Best Cheesecake Bundle: CooKares Springform Pan Bundle

If you want to mostly use your Instant Pot to make fun cheesecake recipes, then this CooKares bundle is the perfect choice for you. There is a springform pan, a bunt pan, an egg holder, two silicone oven mitts, and a recipe book with tons of creative choices for cheesecake and other recipes. This company has a 60-day guarantee, so if you don't enjoy this bundle, you can always exchange it or return it for a refund. With the inclusion of all the accessories, this will help you expand your horizons when it comes to Instant Pot cooking. The springform pan is a great way to get started, but the added accessories will help you get creative. This pan comes with a non-stick surface, so it's great for any recipes that may stick. Unfortunately, according to CooKares, this springform pan is not meant for liquidy recipes. Thicker foods like cheesecakes and pasta should work perfectly fine, but frittatas are too liquidy and will leak out. Pros: Includes a recipe book

Non-stick surface

60-day guarantee Cons: Not meant for liquidy recipes

Best Cheesecake Bundle CooKares Springform Pan Bundle Make that cheesecake If you're a cheesecake lover and want to be able to make them with your instant pot, then this bundle is exactly what you need. $14 at Amazon

Best Addition: Nice-Components Springform Pan with Sealing Rings

The Nice-Components springform pan has a great feature to make it worth a little extra money: seal rings for your Instant Pot lid. These replacement rings are color-coded so that you can use designated rings for your recipes. The seal rings are hard to put on your Instant Pot lid, so they require a bit of patience. This springform pan is leak-proof, so you shouldn't have a problem with any of the recipes spilling out. Also, if you end up having any difficulties, Nice-Components has a money-back guarantee on any purchases. So, if it breaks or it's not what you're looking for, you will get all of your money back. Pros: Included replacement seal rings

Leak-proof

Money-back guarantee Cons: Seal rings are hard to put on

Best Addition Nice-Components Springform Pan with Sealing Rings Keep it tight The seal rings that come with this pan are a perfect way to seal your Instant Pot lid while color-coding for different foods. From $12 at Amazon

Best Overall Bundle: Expower Instant Pot Compatible Accessories

This Expower Instant Pot accessory bundle has just about everything you may need to get the most out of your Instant Pot. With an egg holder, a steamer basket, a springform pan, two silicone oven mitts, and a dish grabber, this will make the perfect companion for whatever recipe you decide to make. It's also easy to clean, so you will be able to enjoy your night, even after dinner. Expower also talks about its lifetime support for any customers who purchase items from it. The company will be able to assist you with any questions or concerns you might have about its products. I would also be aware that there are some comments about the smell of this pan seeping into the food. Make sure you scrub it down well before using it so you won't remove any of the non-stick coating. Pros: Tons of accessories

Easy to clean

Lifetime support Cons: Wash before using