Best iPad for playing Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to unique games across all your Apple products, including Mac, iPhone, Apple TV, and of course, iPad. When it comes to finding the perfect Apple tablet to play those games, we recommend the iPad Air 4. The 10.9-inch tablet offers hefty internals at a price that's right. There are other options, however, which we've included below.

The iPad Air 4 was introduced in September 2020, and it features a new design for the iPad Air line. The home button is gone, Touch ID is now integrated with the power button, USB-C has replaced the lightning port, and it features a powerful A14 chip. The iPad Air 4 is a step up from the eighth-generation iPad, which was released on the same day. With this model, you get a larger display (10.9-inches versus 10.2-inches), an advanced chip, and more available storage. Unlike the latest iPad, the iPad Air 4 has a fully laminated display with an anti-reflective coating, making it perfect for Apple Arcade gaming. The only downside? Being better means you'll pay more. Just makes sure you protect your investment with one of the best iPad Air cases. Pros: Better storage

Latest internals

Screen with anti-reflective coating

Compatible with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2

USB-C port replaces the lightning port Cons: Pricier compared to iPad

Best overall iPad Air 4 (2020) Do you feel it? Apple's newest iPad Air is packed full of features and enhancements and comes highly recommended for gamers. From $599 at Apple

Runner-up: iPad eighth-generation (2020)

With the introduction of the seventh-generation iPad in 2019, Apple changed its standard tablet size for the first time. The eighth-generation iPad, released in September 2020, features updated internals. The iPad measures 10.2 inches across versus the 9.7 inches found on older models. The extra real estate is ideally suited for the best Apple Arcade games. In the latest iPad, you receive many of the same features found on our top pick for less. Highlighted features include Apple Pencil (1st generation) support, Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboard support, and much more. The biggest drawback to selecting the iPad over the iPad Air is the older chip, the A12 Bionic chip, instead of the A14 Bionic chip. The difference could influence the speed of some Apple Arcade games. Another consideration is the storage available. The iPad maxes out at 128GB versus 256GB on our top model. The beginning storage option of 32GB is very limited, and you will not be able to hold many of your favorite Apple Arcade games. Pros: Excellent price

At the iPad's new signature display size

Supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) Cons: Limited storage options

Older internals could slow games

Runner-up iPad eighth-generation (2020) Great price, newest iPad You'll save some cash buying this iPad model, which features a new, large display size. From $329 at Apple

Best premium: 11-inch iPad Pro (2021)

If you're a professional who also likes to play games, you can't go wrong with the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. Inside, you'll find a blazing-fast M1 chip. There's also a speedy USB-C port with Thunderbolt support for quick charging. The larger display is certain to make games pop. The 11-inch iPad Pro is expensive; however, ranging in price from $799 to $2,099, depending on the storage option you choose and whether you want access to 5G cellular connections. Pros: Easy to travel

Includes Face ID, Apple Pencil support

Largest display Cons: Perhaps overkill for gaming only

Best premium 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) Brillant choice When you want the best specs you can buy, this is the iPad you should consider. From $799 at Apple

Best for portability: iPad mini (2021)

The current sixth-generation iPad mini was introduced in 2021. Weighing just 0.64 pounds, the iPad mini includes nearly everything you can find on the fourth-generation iPad Air (2020), but in a smaller body. The 8.3-inch tablet has the A15 chip, a Liquid Retina display, and second-generation Apple Pencil support. It also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities. Don't confuse a smaller screen size with spending less, however. If you're looking for an 8.3-inch iPad, it's the only game in town. Expect to pay around $70 more than the iPad. Pros: Fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating

Easier to carry than other models

Storage up to 256GB Cons: Pricey for its size

Too small?

Best for portability iPad mini 6 (2021) The smaller one When convenience and portability matter, consider the 8.3-inch iPad mini. From $499 at Apple