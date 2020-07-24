Best iRobot Roomba Accessories iMore 2020
As a proud owner of one of iRobot's excellent robotic Roomba vacuum cleaners, you already know they work perfectly out of the box with what they are bundled with. However, that doesn't mean you can't improve your Roomba experience with a few carefully chosen accessories, add-ons, and extras. We have a small selection of just that — the best accessories you can get for your Roomba right now.
- Build the wall: iRobot Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier
- Padded protection: Robot Add-Ons Dual Ultra-Soft Bumpers for Roomba
- All about the base: iRobot Roomba Integrated Dock Charger
- Brush up: iRobot Roomba e and i Series Replenishment Kit
- Bag it and bin it: iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal Bags
- Droid decor: MightySkins iRobot Roomba Vinyl Decal Cover
Build the wall: iRobot Dual Mode Virtual Wall BarrierStaff Pick
Some models of Roomba come with these Wall Barriers bundled in the box, but you can opt to purchase more to extend your control. This two-pack of official iRobot Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barriers gives you more control over where your iRobot Roomba goes and cleans. The Virtual Wall Mode keeps your robot in the rooms you want cleaned and out of the ones you don't. They can also work in "Halo Mode" to keep your Roomba away from items you want to protect, such as pet food bowls. These barriers are compatible with Roomba 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, e, i, and s Series models.
Padded protection: Robot Add-Ons Dual Ultra-Soft Bumpers for Roomba
As a Roomba owner, you'll know that iRobot's patented intelligent navigation technology works very well to help your Roomba move around your floors safely. The iAdapt and vSLAM Advanced Navigation (in higher-end models) stops your robotic vacuum cleaner from colliding into furniture and other objects. However, you may wish to add an extra layer of protection to shield both your Roomba and your furniture. These bumpers can help. They attach easily with the adhesive strips to give your robot ultra-soft and silky top and bottom bumper cushions.
All about the base: iRobot Roomba Integrated Dock Charger
iRobot's Roomba cleaners have fantastic functionality that sees them return to their base to dock and charge when the battery is getting low, when you instruct them to, or when the cleaning cycle is complete. You can purchase an additional base so that you could use the one your Roomba came with downstairs, and have a second one upstairs. The official Home Base features an integrated Roomba charger design, saving valuable floor space in your home. This particular base model is compatible with the older Roomba 500, 600, 700, 800, and 900 Series.
Brush up: iRobot Roomba e and i Series Replenishment Kit
One of the fabulous things about iRobot's Roomba range is that virtually every part of the robotic cleaners is easily replaceable. You can buy new wheels, new batteries, and in this instance, replacement cleaning parts. This kit is for the e and i Series models, but you can get kits for other series too. This is comprised of three high-efficiency filters, three edge-sweeping brushes, and one set of multi-surface rubber brushes.
Bag it and bin it: iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal Bags
iRobot's Roomba i and s series — the models at the top of the range — have the company's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system, a docking station that also automatically empties the vacuum when it goes back to charge. These models use iRobot's AllergenLock vacuum bags. Each bag can hold up to 60 days of debris and traps 99% of pollen, mold, and dust mites. You obviously won't need to replace the bag often, but be ready with replacements when you do.
Droid decor: MightySkins iRobot Roomba Vinyl Decal Cover
Finally, we're all about the fun side of owning a Roomba with a neat way to personalize yours. MightySkins offers hundreds of different designs of vinyl skins for your robo-vac, whichever model you have. We like this pretty floral version that's designed for the Roomba 690, but you could opt for patriotic flags, silly slices of pizza, or even animal print. The skins are made of ultra-thin, ultra-durable, stain-resistant laminate vinyl that simply sticks on and peels off with no residue left behind.
iAccessories
With so many models and designs, these accessories should make your Roomba experience even better. Our overall best iRobot Roomba accessory is investing in a pair of additional Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barriers. These will give you increased control over where your Roomba doesn't clean, or keep your robot away from certain areas and objects.
Another useful investment for those that have 500, 600, 700, 800, and 900 Series models is the Integrated Dock Charger. This saves you having to take the bundled dock upstairs if you want to give the first floor of your home a Roomba clean.
Finally, our accessory for the aesthetic side of things is MightySkins iRobot Roomba Vinyl Decal Covers. They obviously add nothing to the functionality of your robo-cleaner, but they sure do look fabulous and are a great way to customize your favorite household bot.
