Best iRobot Roomba Accessories iMore 2020

As a proud owner of one of iRobot's excellent robotic Roomba vacuum cleaners, you already know they work perfectly out of the box with what they are bundled with. However, that doesn't mean you can't improve your Roomba experience with a few carefully chosen accessories, add-ons, and extras. We have a small selection of just that — the best accessories you can get for your Roomba right now.

iAccessories

With so many models and designs, these accessories should make your Roomba experience even better. Our overall best iRobot Roomba accessory is investing in a pair of additional Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barriers. These will give you increased control over where your Roomba doesn't clean, or keep your robot away from certain areas and objects.

Another useful investment for those that have 500, 600, 700, 800, and 900 Series models is the Integrated Dock Charger. This saves you having to take the bundled dock upstairs if you want to give the first floor of your home a Roomba clean.

Finally, our accessory for the aesthetic side of things is MightySkins iRobot Roomba Vinyl Decal Covers. They obviously add nothing to the functionality of your robo-cleaner, but they sure do look fabulous and are a great way to customize your favorite household bot.