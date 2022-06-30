Best Laptop Bags for Back to School iMore 2022

Those summer holidays always have just one, big, aching problem - they come to an end before they've ever really begun, and it's back to school all over again. At least there's one saving grace - that new backpack excitement that never goes away, no matter how old you are. if you've got a laptop you need to cart around, you're going to need a bag with a large enough padded compartment to keep it safe, along with room for all your other school essentials. Any of the backpacks on this list will fit that requirement - find something for everyone on this list.

Which one should you choose?

If you just need a simple laptop backpack for any student heading back to school, the JanSport Big Student Laptop Backpack is an easy pick. It covers all the basics with a padded laptop compartment large enough for a 15-inch laptop. There are plenty of color and pattern options, so even the choosiest student will find one to love. The quality is good, and the price is right.

However, if you're looking for something a bit more sophisticated and upscale, you can't beat the Waterfield Sutter Slim Laptop Backpack. It will hold both your 15-inch Macbook Pro and your 12.9 iPad Pro with the Smart Keyboard Folio in two separate padded compartments, plus your other tech gear. This is an investment piece that will take you past your school years and into the professional world.