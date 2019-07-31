Best Laptop Bags for Back to School iMore 2019

Summer is never quite long enough; before you know it, it's time to get ready to head back to school. Whether you're a kid, a teen, a college student, or a graduate student, there is something about a new backpack that brings on the back-to-school excitement. If you're carrying a laptop to school, you'll need a bag with a padded compartment to keep it safe as well as room for your other essentials. Any of the backpacks on this list will fit that requirement. Find something for everyone on this list.

Which one should you choose?

If you just need a simple laptop backpack for any student heading back to school, the JanSport Big Student Laptop Backpack is an easy pick. It covers all the basics with a padded laptop compartment large enough for a 15-inch laptop. There are plenty of color and pattern options, so even the choosiest student will find one to love. The quality is good, and the price is right.

However, if you're looking for something a bit more sophisticated and upscale, you can't beat the Waterfield Sutter Slim Laptop Backpack. It will hold both your 15-inch Macbook Pro and your 12.9 iPad Pro with the Smart Keyboard Folio in two separate padded compartments, plus your other tech gear. This is an investment piece that will take you past your school years and into the professional world.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.