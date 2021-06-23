Best Mac-compatible microphones for streaming iMore 2021
Streaming is a fun way to share your passion for gaming and express yourself online, but you need some good equipment to deliver a high-quality experience for your viewers. Having a good microphone is key to making sure your jokes, commentary, and personality really come through. If you're planning on streaming some of the best Apple Arcade games or other Mac titles, these are the best Mac-compatible streaming microphones.
- Avoid extra noise: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
- Proven Quality: Blue Yeti USB Mic
- Small but powerful: Blue Yeti Nano Professional Condenser
- Precision control: Audio-Technica ATR2500-USB Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone
- Light it up: HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone
- Budget buy: Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod
- Sturdy setup: FIFINE USB Desktop PC Microphone
Avoid extra noise: EPOS B20 Streaming MicrophoneStaff Pick
Designed specifically for gamers, the EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone works on Mac along with PC and PS4. It delivers excellent sound quality and noise cancellation and offers four different settings so you can choose how you want sound to be picked up. It also has a very professional look if you also want to use it for conference calls without a bunch of distracting lights.
Proven Quality: Blue Yeti USB Mic
The plug-and-play mic offers four different pickup patterns so it works great when you're streaming but can also be used to get sound from other directions, settings better suited for conference calls and podcasting with multiple people. A built-in headphone amplifier means you don't need to rely on commenters to tell you how you sound and can quickly modify your settings.
Small but powerful: Blue Yeti Nano Professional Condenser
If you're really just looking for the Cardioid and Omni pickups, you can save some money and desk space with the Blue Yeti Nano. It still delivers the no-latency headphone output and lets you quickly adjust your volume or mute yourself. It can also be easily accessorized with a mount or boom arm if you decide to upgrade your setup later.
Precision control: Audio-Technica ATR2500-USB Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone
The low self-noise mic won't contaminate your stream with other sounds, and you can be sure it's working by using the built-in headphone jack with adjustable volume on the front of the device. A USB cable, tripod desk stand, and pivoting threaded stand mount are included, providing you with an easy and portable solution for streaming wherever you are.
Light it up: HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone
Along with looking cool, the red LED in the HyperX QuadCast lets you know when your mic is active. You can mute the sound and lights with just a touch. The built-in anti-vibration shock mount will keep your device stable even if you accidentally jostle it while playing. A mount adapter is included, letting you put your mic on most stands or boom arms.
Budget buy: Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod
If you're just getting started with streaming and don't want to invest too much in your setup, Amazon Basics provides one of the cheapest options. The plug-and-play device includes a 4.9-foot USB cable and an adjustable desktop stand so you can figure out a setup that works best for you. The unidirectional pickup pattern is all you need for streaming, and it comes with a one-year warranty if anything goes wrong.
Sturdy setup: FIFINE USB Desktop PC Microphone
The all-metal mic delivers clear audio with minimal background noise. The controls are easy to reach, so you can adjust the mic gain on the fly or mute the device. A detachable pop filter will keep out the harsh sounds that could distract or annoy your listeners, while the sturdy tripod stand gives you options to customize your setup.
Stream on
Streaming video games is extremely popular, and you can start casually putting out your thoughts and showing off your skills while trying to build a following on Twitch or YouTube. Picking out the best Mac-compatible streaming microphone is just the first step in your setup, so you may also want to consider your webcam, lighting, and even decorations.
If you're really serious about your sound quality, we recommend picking up the EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone. Its professional design looks great and is easy to adjust. The headphone jack is also super useful, so you can make sure everything sounds right before your listeners complain.
If you're just starting and don't want to invest too much in a hobby you might not stick with, consider the Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod. It's got everything you need to stream, and you can always upgrade your equipment once you get more subscribers. If you have any questions about streaming, let us know in the comments section.
