Streaming is a fun way to share your passion for gaming and express yourself online, but you need some good equipment to deliver a high-quality experience for your viewers. Having a good microphone is key to making sure your jokes, commentary, and personality really come through. If you're planning on streaming some of the best Apple Arcade games or other Mac titles, these are the best Mac-compatible streaming microphones.

Stream on

Streaming video games is extremely popular, and you can start casually putting out your thoughts and showing off your skills while trying to build a following on Twitch or YouTube. Picking out the best Mac-compatible streaming microphone is just the first step in your setup, so you may also want to consider your webcam, lighting, and even decorations.

If you're really serious about your sound quality, we recommend picking up the EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone. Its professional design looks great and is easy to adjust. The headphone jack is also super useful, so you can make sure everything sounds right before your listeners complain.

If you're just starting and don't want to invest too much in a hobby you might not stick with, consider the Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod. It's got everything you need to stream, and you can always upgrade your equipment once you get more subscribers. If you have any questions about streaming, let us know in the comments section.