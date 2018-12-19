One of the advantages of owning a Mac mini computer by Apple is that it's easy to take from place to place. When doing so, it's best to use a high-quality case to protect your investment. Here are six unique solutions worth considering.
Simple and versitile
Hermitshell Travel Case
Here's a case designed specifically for the Mac mini that includes plenty of room from your computer and the power cord. It's of the hard case variety, so your Mac mini is fully protected from accidental drops.
Perfection guaranteed
Mac Mini Travel Case
The Mac Mini Travel Case by Waterfield Design is available in durable ballistic nylon or waxed canvas. Both models include full grain premium leather with a soft, plush, protective lining.
For something completely different
Color Series Wraps for Mac mini
Slickwraps offers various styles of wraps and skins for the 2018 Mac mini. One of these is the Color Series that's offered in multiple hues, including blue, pink, orange, and more. Made of commercial grade vinyl, the Color Series provides complete coverage for 360-degrees of protection.
So much more
Swissdigital Laptop Backpack
The multipurpose TSA-approved Swissdigital backpack includes separate pockets for large storage and small items. There's also one with RFID protection so your personal information can't be stolen. The backpack also includes a USB Charging port for added convenience.
Durable protection
Mac Mini SleeveCase
With the Mac mini SleeveCase, you can protect your computer in style. It's available with long-lasting, durable ballistic nylon and waxed canvas with a high-grade neoprene interior.
Roomy solution
Kroser Briefcase Laptop Messenger Bag
Measuring 16.9 x 12.2 x 4.7-inches, the charcoal black Kroser Briefcase can store your Mac mini and some accessories too. Includes a laptop pocket, a tablet carry sleeve, and more.
Whether you're looking for an all-in-one solution or something truly unique, the products above are ideally suited for your Apple Mac mini. Buy the one that matches your needs and style choices and enjoy your new computer.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.