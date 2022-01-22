Best magnetic car mounts for iPhone iMore 2022

There's no question; it's dangerous to hold your phone while driving, so your best bet is to get a car mount. While some mounts can be tedious to use and install, others, like a handy magnetic mount, make life so much easier when you're getting in and out of the car. Whether you're the proud owner of a spanking new iPhone 13 or a slightly older iPhone, these mount suggestions will work for you. Here are the best iPhone magnetic car mounts you can buy today.

Important note: If your phone supports wireless charging, you'll have to be careful where you place the metal disc, so it doesn't interfere with the coils. Find out where the charging coils are located and stick the metal away from them. Or better yet, put the metal between your phone and a case so you can take it out whenever you want to charge up wirelessly.

Important to note ...

Just like you expect your iPhone case to protect your phone while you're out and about, the best iPhone magnetic car mount will hold your iPhone snug and keep it safe from falls.

Our top pick for the best iPhone magnetic car mount is from WixGear. It's small in size, works with an iPhone case, and you can freely rotate your iPhone in any direction to get the perfect view of your screen.

If you want to save a few bucks and still pick up one of the best magnetic car mounts for the iPhone, choose the TechMatte MagGrip. It's low-profile, keeps a firm grip on your device, and the price is nice. When freeing up dash space is a priority, choose the APPS2CAR windshield car phone mount. It suctions to your window in seconds, swivels, and hangs on to your iPhone even on bumpy road.