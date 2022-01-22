Best magnetic car mounts for iPhone iMore 2022

There's no question; it's dangerous to hold your phone while driving, so your best bet is to get a car mount. While some mounts can be tedious to use and install, others, like a handy magnetic mount, make life so much easier when you're getting in and out of the car. Whether you're the proud owner of a spanking new iPhone 13 or a slightly older iPhone, these mount suggestions will work for you. Here are the best iPhone magnetic car mounts you can buy today.

Important note: If your phone supports wireless charging, you'll have to be careful where you place the metal disc, so it doesn't interfere with the coils. Find out where the charging coils are located and stick the metal away from them. Or better yet, put the metal between your phone and a case so you can take it out whenever you want to charge up wirelessly.

Two for one: WixGear magnetic phone holder 2-pack

WixGear's magnetic phone holder made our list of the best car phone mounts this year. This is a two-pack deal. The low-profile WixGear mount clips into your air vent while a rubber base holds the mount and your phone in place. It swivels sideways and vertically and is one of the best deals going.

A budget mount: TechMatte MagGrip

This year, the TechMatte MagGrip tops our list as one of the best iPhone car accessories. The MagGrip holds your phone to your air vent with neodymium magnets that are strong enough to support big and small smartphones. Swivel your phone any way you like with TechMatte for optimal viewing. This simple mount requires no installation, and it's our favorite budget pick.

Low profile: Nite Ize Steelie Orbiter

This dash kit from Nite Ize works with all iPhone models, plus Android, GPS units, and other portable devices. You dock your phone to the dashboard with a low-profile magnetic mounting technology that keeps your phone front and center. Viewing angles are adjustable, allowing you to smoothly move your device between portrait and landscape mode while the Orbitor keeps a solid hold on your phone.

Use your empty vent: Scosche MAGVM2 MagicMount

The Scosche MAGVM2 slides into an open-air vent to secure your iPhone to your dash. It can also be used as a kickstand when you're out of the car. This mount has a rare neodymium magnet that grips your phone, holding big and large devices confidently. Even an integrated cable clip is included to secure your charging cable.

Use your rearview mirror: VICSEED magnetic rearview mirror mount

The six magnets inside the VICSEED magnetic phone mount are powerful enough to hold up to 10 smartphones or 6.4 pounds, even on bumpy roads. This unique magnetic phone holder mounts over your rearview mirror and takes up no space at all. If you have a small car or other items installed on your dash, throw the VICSEED magnetic mount in your cart now. It's compatible with all the best iPhones available today.

Put your iPhone on your window: APPS2CAR windshield car phone mount

If you want a mount that suctions to your window, swivels, and is height adjustable, you need the APPS2Car car mount. There's no installation required; simply suction the phone holder to your window or dash, and you're good to go. Six powerful magnets stick to your iPhone and hold it at just the right angle for viewing.

Beautiful look: BESTRIX phone holder for car — compatible with iPhone — black

The Bestrix magnetic car mount offers a luxurious look and fits all dashboards with smooth surfaces, excluding leather/faux leather dashboards. It will work with phones up to 6.4-inches only, which excludes the iPhone XS Max. The Bestrix features ABS plastic and a strong gel base.

A locking mechanism that holds strong: WixGear magnetic twist-lock air vent mount

Rest assured your phone won't slip out of your air vent with this magnetic mount from WixGear. Slide the mount into your air vent, twist it, and two prongs pop out, holding the mount firmly to your air vent. The WixGear magnets are tough enough to hold any size phone, and this mount works on any vehicle.

A minimal approach: Syncwire magnetic dash phone car mount

Bulky mounts clutter your dash and obstruct your line of sight. Syncwire's magnetic phone mount sticks to the front center of your dash, near your radio, never getting in the way or taking up precious space. The neodymium magnet is strong enough to support big and small phones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and works with most cases, even while charging. If you have a small car or treasure your dash space, this is one of the best magnetic car mounts for you.

Important to note ...

Just like you expect your iPhone case to protect your phone while you're out and about, the best iPhone magnetic car mount will hold your iPhone snug and keep it safe from falls.

Our top pick for the best iPhone magnetic car mount is from WixGear. It's small in size, works with an iPhone case, and you can freely rotate your iPhone in any direction to get the perfect view of your screen.

If you want to save a few bucks and still pick up one of the best magnetic car mounts for the iPhone, choose the TechMatte MagGrip. It's low-profile, keeps a firm grip on your device, and the price is nice. When freeing up dash space is a priority, choose the APPS2CAR windshield car phone mount. It suctions to your window in seconds, swivels, and hangs on to your iPhone even on bumpy road.

