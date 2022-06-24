Best MagSafe car charging mounts iMore 2022

The advent of MagSafe magnets in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups opened up new possibilities for charging and mounting both at home and on the go. It's great to be able to just plop your iPhone into place, have it mounted securely in your car, and charge up your device. Take full advantage of MagSafe with one of the best MagSafe car charging mounts.

Which of the best MagSafe car charging mounts should you buy?

First, it's important to note that you must have an iPhone 12 or newer in order to be able to use a MagSafe car charging mount. You must also use one of the best MagSafe-compatible cases (or go caseless) in order for the MagSafe magnets to work.

Our top pick is the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. It's simple, compact, and comes with everything you need. The raised magnetic portion means that if you have a case with a raised lip around the camera, it will still work just fine. If you already have a car charger, you can even save a few bucks by getting the model without it.

While it's not cheap, we loved the Mous MagSafe Compatible Charging Vent Mount when we reviewed it. Some chargers can fall off with a heavy iPhone (hello Pro Max!) or rough terrain but this one has a carefully designed vent mount attachment that won't come loose even when jostled.

If you don't need the charging capability, just pick up one of the best MagSafe car mounts instead.