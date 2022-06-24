Best MagSafe car charging mounts iMore 2022
The advent of MagSafe magnets in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups opened up new possibilities for charging and mounting both at home and on the go. It's great to be able to just plop your iPhone into place, have it mounted securely in your car, and charge up your device. Take full advantage of MagSafe with one of the best MagSafe car charging mounts.
- Fast charging on the go: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
- Rock solid: Mous MagSafe Compatible Charging Vent Mount
- Multi-angle: Anker Magnetic Wireless Charge (MagGo)
- Just the mount: Spigen Mag Fit Phone Holder Car Mount Designed for Magsafe
- Simple and elegant: Belkin MagSafe Compatible Car Phone Magnetic Charging Mount
- Two options for less: Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for Magsafe
Fast charging on the go: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car ChargerStaff Pick
Everything you need is included in this one well-priced package: a MagSafe vent mount that can be used horizontally or vertically, USB-A to USB-C cable, and a fast-charging adapter. If you don't need the adapter, you can save some money by getting one without it.
Rock solid: Mous MagSafe Compatible Charging Vent Mount
Go ahead a tackle that rough terrain, this vent mount won't fall off. As noted in our review, the Mous MagSafe Compatible Charging Vent Mout has a unique non-slip vent clip with a secure thumb-screw for a totally reliable connection to the vent. The charging adapter is not included, however.
Multi-angle: Anker Magnetic Wireless Charge (MagGo)
Mount this charger to your dashboard with the included 3M mounting pad and adjust the angle to your liking for a personalized experience. The ambient glow means you can see where to place your iPhone, even in the dark. The cable and charging adapter you need are included.
Just the mount: Spigen Mag Fit Phone Holder Car Mount Designed for Magsafe
If you already have an Apple MagSafe charger and car adapter, this simple vent mount turns them into a MagSafe car charging mount for not a lot of money.
Simple and elegant: Belkin MagSafe Compatible Car Phone Magnetic Charging Mount
Everything you need for 10W charging is included in this simple, elegant package: a MagSafe vent mount, charging cable, and 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply. You can use it horizontally or vertically.
Two options for less: Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for Magsafe
Now you don't have to choose between a vent mount and a dash mount; both are included with this bargain charger. A USB-C to USB-A charging cable and QC3.0 car charger adapter are also included.
Which of the best MagSafe car charging mounts should you buy?
First, it's important to note that you must have an iPhone 12 or newer in order to be able to use a MagSafe car charging mount. You must also use one of the best MagSafe-compatible cases (or go caseless) in order for the MagSafe magnets to work.
Our top pick is the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. It's simple, compact, and comes with everything you need. The raised magnetic portion means that if you have a case with a raised lip around the camera, it will still work just fine. If you already have a car charger, you can even save a few bucks by getting the model without it.
While it's not cheap, we loved the Mous MagSafe Compatible Charging Vent Mount when we reviewed it. Some chargers can fall off with a heavy iPhone (hello Pro Max!) or rough terrain but this one has a carefully designed vent mount attachment that won't come loose even when jostled.
If you don't need the charging capability, just pick up one of the best MagSafe car mounts instead.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 made its debut release in 2020. Here are some of the greatest cases you can get right now to keep it protected.
Prop up your iPhone perfectly with the best MagSafe stands
Sometimes you don't need to charge your iPhone, you just want to place it at the perfect angle for video calls, watching videos, and all the things you do.
Grab one of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases
Charge up your iPhone and take advantage of MagSafe accessories with a MagSafe-compatible case on your iPhone 12.