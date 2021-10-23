Best MagSafe car mounts iMore 2021
IPhone's car mounts are nothing new, but past solutions have always been a bit cumbersome, from spring-loaded designs to ugly adhesive magnets. MagSafe has transformed the idea into something much more streamlined and simplified. Now, the best MagSafe car mounts make driving with your iPhone 12 effortless. Remember that these mounts will only work well with a naked 12-series iPhone or a MagSafe-compatible case.
- Apple certified: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO
- Charging included: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
- Windshield or dash: Otterbox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe
- Best value: ZeeHoo M1 Magnetic Fast Wireless Car Charger
- Best design: Spiegel Wireless Car Charger
- Use your existing charger: Spigen Mag Fit Designed for Magsafe Car Mount
- Simple and affordable: TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount
Apple certified: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PROStaff Pick
The only MagSafe car mount you'll find on the Apple website, the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO seems to be the choice of iPhone manufacturers, and we can't argue. The magnets are strong, the swivel design is convenient, and it incorporates charging cable storage.
Charging included: ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
The ESR HaloLock Car Charger is more than just a car mount; it will also charge your phone wirelessly. The ball joint will swivel in several directions, and it clips right onto your vent for easy installation.
Windshield or dash: Otterbox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe
With several ways to mount the OtterBox mount, you can attach it temporarily to the windshield or permanently to your dash. The adjustable arm provides different angles and positioning, as well. This one works perfectly with OtterBox MagSafe-compatible cases.
Best value: ZeeHoo M1 Magnetic Fast Wireless Car Charger
ZeeHoo comes in at an extremely attractive price point, especially since the car mount charges the iPhone as well. This one incorporates a clamping feature alongside MagSafe magnets for extra holding power.
Best design: Spiegel Wireless Car Charger
If you like to keep your car interior clean and minimal, the Spiegel Wireless Car Charger sports a modern design that will blend in seamlessly with your elegant interior. It will mount your iPhone, charge it up, and look good doing it.
Use your existing charger: Spigen Mag Fit Designed for Magsafe Car Mount
Now here's a novel idea! Spigen created Mag Fit to work with your existing Apple MagSafe Charger so that it will mount your iPhone on the car vent and charge it at the same time. This is an easy and affordable option if you already own the Apple MagSafe Charger.
Simple and affordable: TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount
TechMatte offers this simple car vent mount at a great low price. The minimal design won't distract from your interior; you'll barely notice it's there when you're not using it.
Mount up with MagSafe
MagSafe technology has changed the way we use iPhone, and the best MagSafe car mounts on this list show all the ways it can be used. Our pick would have to be the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO. Not only is this the preferred choice of Apple, but it also features strong magnets and a useful swivel design.
For buyers on a budget, or if you'd like a bit of extra holding power, the ZeeHoo M1 Car Charger has built-in clamps for a stronger hold, and it will also charge your iPhone at the same time. This one offers both windshield and dash mounting, as well as an adapter if you prefer to mount it on the car vent. Look over the choices and find the car mount that will fit well into your ride.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Combine your wallet and iPhone with a handy wallet accessory
MagSafe has opened new doors to iPhone wallets. Now there are many different wallet accessories to help you lighten up your daily load.
Find a swanky leather case for your mini iPhone 13
If you like to dress up, there's no reason why your iPhone 13 mini shouldn't dress up too. Put a fine leather case on that little iPhone and give it some swanky style.
Yes, you can make music on the iPad with these accessories
Making music on a Mac is fine, but if you're looking to simplify your musical journey, an iPad can work just as well. You just need the right tools for the job.