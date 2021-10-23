Best MagSafe car mounts iMore 2021

IPhone's car mounts are nothing new, but past solutions have always been a bit cumbersome, from spring-loaded designs to ugly adhesive magnets. MagSafe has transformed the idea into something much more streamlined and simplified. Now, the best MagSafe car mounts make driving with your iPhone 12 effortless. Remember that these mounts will only work well with a naked 12-series iPhone or a MagSafe-compatible case.

Mount up with MagSafe

MagSafe technology has changed the way we use iPhone, and the best MagSafe car mounts on this list show all the ways it can be used. Our pick would have to be the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO. Not only is this the preferred choice of Apple, but it also features strong magnets and a useful swivel design.

For buyers on a budget, or if you'd like a bit of extra holding power, the ZeeHoo M1 Car Charger has built-in clamps for a stronger hold, and it will also charge your iPhone at the same time. This one offers both windshield and dash mounting, as well as an adapter if you prefer to mount it on the car vent. Look over the choices and find the car mount that will fit well into your ride.