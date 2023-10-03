Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station review: Almost all-in-one

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station makes up for that hefty weight and expensive price point with excellent usability and an impressive form factor.

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

MagSafe charging is something I only started to use when iOS 17’s StandBy Mode launched. Until then, I never quite understood why users didn’t opt for the faster charging cable. The Ugreen Nexode 100w GaN charger , with a built-in phone stand and super sturdy feel, has convinced me to leave my old ways behind.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future / James Bentley)

The Ugreen Nexode 100W charger is $179.99 in the US and £179.99 in the UK. You can pick it up on Amazon or on the Ugreen site and the product is readily available. Though it is a hefty fee, the Ugreen 100W charger is reasonably priced for what you get, with the convenience of having so many charging options available in one device making up for that higher upfront cost.

As it is a new device, we haven’t seen any discounts on it yet but Ugreen takes part in Prime Days and Black Friday so keep an eye out for deals on the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station: Specs and features

(Image credit: Future / James Bentley)

The 100W charging speed is impressive but the GaN technology is just as important, ensuring more efficient charging in a more compact space. As the 15W MagSafe wireless charger is QI-enabled, it is compatible with all wireless charging devices, making it a surprisingly versatile brick. The GaNFast II chip allows for real-time temperature monitoring and also measures power output to not jeopardize device health — a very smart feature.

As well as having a wireless charger, it comes with one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge four different devices simultaneously. It charges my iPhone 15 Pro Max up to 60% in just over half an hour and my 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in the same amount of time.

The wireless charger section can be placed flat to tuck it away and can be raised up to 65 degrees, allowing you to snugly place your phone in Standby mode.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station: Build and Looks

(Image credit: Future / James Bentley)

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe charger station is noticeably hefty and strong. It’s one of those devices I feel I could drop and have no worries about it breaking due to the stellar build quality. This comes with the added benefit of making me feel like my new iPhone 15 Pro Max is secure when on charge. I’m currently caseless and this charger is one of the few places I’m fine with leaving it alone.

Curiously, though the charger itself feels built for portability due to its size and sturdiness, the cable it comes with is rigid and quite long, making travel quite difficult. You can still tuck it away in a bag but it will take up quite a bit of space. This cable seems necessary given the huge power output but you won’t really want to bring it out of the house often.

As far as looks are concerned, the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN charger station is sleek. It is a small cuboid with a MagSafe indicator on the top and three small USB ports near the bottom. Coming in black and grey, it can be placed on a desk without taking too much attention. Ugreen does offer more eye-catching designs like the Ugreen Nexode RG 65W charger but the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station has a very understated design.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station: Competition

(Image credit: Future / James Bentley)

Though there are plenty of MagSafe chargers out there, the closest direct competitor we can find is the ESR 100W 6-in-1 charger out next month. The IndieGogo campaign places it at about $50/£50 more expensive than the Ugreen, with an Apple Watch charger built in. The campaign price doesn’t always indicate retail cost so it could be even a little higher once released.

You can get a quite similar device in the Anker 3-in-1 Cube at a slightly cheaper price and this comes with a watch charger but it won’t charge your MacBook and phone quite as fast. For its price and size, the Ugreen Nexode 100W charger balances everything really well to provide quite a lot at the price point.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

If you want a compact charging hub

You want to charge devices quickly

You think you’ll use wireless charging

You shouldn't buy this if...

You don’t care about charging speeds

You want a Watch charger built-in

Verdict

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN with 15W MagSafe Charger Station is almost everything I could possibly want in a charger, with a nice accessible wireless charger, a handful of ports, and sturdy build quality. Though my bedside table laments the lack of a built-in watch charger, it’s hard to ask for much more at the same price.

It helps that the GaNFast 2 chip allows it to be more compact than expected and built-in safety features like a smart battery monitor and heat temperature leave it to confidently watch over your devices while you sleep. It’s a steep fee for a charger but worth every penny.