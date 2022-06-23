Best MagSafe stands iMore 2022
MagSafe capability arrived with the iPhone 12 lineup and opened up a whole new world of accessories. The circle of strong magnets means that your MagSafe accessories will stay in place. This means that you can plop your iPhone 12 or later onto a MagSafe stand and it will stay exactly where you put it, even if it appears to defy gravity. Here are some of the best MagSafe stands you can buy.
- With or without a charge: Sonix MagLink Pedestal Phone Stand
- Lots of possibilities: STM MagPod
- Convenient stand on the go: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe - colors vary
- Up, down, all around: DiTouch Magnetic Desk Phone Stand
- Ultra-convenient: MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Stand and Wallet
- Simple elegance: MOTEM Magnetic Adjustable iPhone 12/13 Stand
The Sonix MagLink is part of a colorful lineup that includes this stand. It has two points of articulation for flexible positioning. You can also purchase a matching charging puck to convert this regular MagSafe stand into one of the best MagSafe charging stands.
We had fun experimenting with the many different angles you can place the STM MagPod into. It comes in both black and white. The tripod legs can be splayed for stand purposes or held together to act as a short selfie stick.
PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe is a MagSafe version of the popular phone grip. When we reviewed it we loved how instead of having to permanently adhere the grip to your iPhone or case, you can take advantage of MagSafe only when you need it. It comes in tons of colors and patterns. We also reviewed the wallet version, called PopSockets PopWallet+.
This adjustable height stand goes from 7.2 to 10 inches high. The head can be rotated 360 degrees, plus you can flip it up and down so you can use your phone at just about any angle you might need.
Our review of the MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Stand and Wallet points out that it's a great all-around MagSafe accessory. Snap it onto the back of your iPhone and it stores up to three cards. Slide it down to create a convenient stand that works horizontally or vertically.
A simple circular weight base and magnetic head attached to a ball-and-socket joint gives you stability and 360-degree flexibility for a reasonable price. Choose from three color options: navy blue, dark grey, and Silvery.
Which of the best MagSafe stands is best for you?
Since all of these stands rely on the iPhone's circular MagSafe ring of magnets, you can only use these if your iPhone has them! That means you'll need to have an iPhone from the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup. Additionally, you'll need to use a MagSafe-compatible case (meaning it has its own set of magnets) or no case at all. Otherwise, your iPhone will just slide right off of these stands.
That said, I'm a big fan of the Sonix MagLink Pedestal Phone Stand, which can be used on its own as a simple stand or with a charging puck attached for charging. I even "cheat" and use it occasionally when I'm not using a MagSafe case; I just position it at a low angle where the iPhone is touching my desk so it won't fall off.
I think the STM MagPod looks pretty cool on my desk even when it's not in use, so that's another favorite of mine. While it's hard to tell from the photos, it can be twisted around at two different points, giving it a lot of positioning flexibility. It's a bit pricey for what it is, but it is fun to use.
I love the grip/stand combo: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, both with and without the wallet option. I've been a fan of PopSockets PopGrips for a long time, and use them as a fidget when I need to do something with my hands. I've never liked having to commit to one with permanent adhesive, though, so the MagSafe option is the best of both worlds.
