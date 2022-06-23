Best MagSafe stands iMore 2022

MagSafe capability arrived with the iPhone 12 lineup and opened up a whole new world of accessories. The circle of strong magnets means that your MagSafe accessories will stay in place. This means that you can plop your iPhone 12 or later onto a MagSafe stand and it will stay exactly where you put it, even if it appears to defy gravity. Here are some of the best MagSafe stands you can buy.

Which of the best MagSafe stands is best for you?

Since all of these stands rely on the iPhone's circular MagSafe ring of magnets, you can only use these if your iPhone has them! That means you'll need to have an iPhone from the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup. Additionally, you'll need to use a MagSafe-compatible case (meaning it has its own set of magnets) or no case at all. Otherwise, your iPhone will just slide right off of these stands.

That said, I'm a big fan of the Sonix MagLink Pedestal Phone Stand, which can be used on its own as a simple stand or with a charging puck attached for charging. I even "cheat" and use it occasionally when I'm not using a MagSafe case; I just position it at a low angle where the iPhone is touching my desk so it won't fall off.

I think the STM MagPod looks pretty cool on my desk even when it's not in use, so that's another favorite of mine. While it's hard to tell from the photos, it can be twisted around at two different points, giving it a lot of positioning flexibility. It's a bit pricey for what it is, but it is fun to use.

I love the grip/stand combo: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, both with and without the wallet option. I've been a fan of PopSockets PopGrips for a long time, and use them as a fidget when I need to do something with my hands. I've never liked having to commit to one with permanent adhesive, though, so the MagSafe option is the best of both worlds.