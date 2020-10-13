But don't just buy any old microSD card just because it's cheap . I'd specifically avoid lesser known brands and third-party sellers as you're never quite sure whether or not they'll put malicious content on there. Don't worry. I've rounded up a list of reliable microSD cards with amazing Prime Day discounts.

Whether you're a photographer, Nintendo Switch enthusiast, a tablet user, a phone lover, or any other kind of tech aficionado you can probably benefit from Prime Day microSD card deals today. Prices are dropping everywhere, making it easier to afford those larger memory cards at a cheaper price.

Best Prime Day MicroSD Card Deals

We've already seen so many good Prime Day memory card deals today and we're sure more are on the way! Here are the best ones available right now.

What size MicroSD Card do I need?

To figure out what size microSD card you need, you must first consider what device you're planning to use it on and how much space you plan to use. If you're taking hundreds of photos via camera, you're going to definitely want something that's 128GB or more, otherwise you'll have to delete or offload photos regularly to make space for new ones.

If you're trying to figure out which size microSD card is best for Nintendo Switch, you need to consider how many games you plan on playing and whether you're going to be buying mostly digital games or physical games. If you're going digital, you'll need a larger microSD card at 128GB or more since the Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal memory. If you plan on mostly purchasing physical copies, you might be able to get away with just a 64GB card.

As always, you should take into account what the max external storage capacity of your device is before making a purchase. These days, most modern technology can handle rather large micro SD cards, but it's better to be safe then spend money on something you can't use.

We'll keep an eye out for additional Prime Day microSD card deals and will update this list as more are revealed.