When it comes time to purchase an external monitor for your MacBook Air, there are several things to keep in mind, including display performance, size, and price. Each year at iMore, we look at the newest monitors and put them through the paces. Based on this, we consider the LG 27UK850-W the best monitor you can currently buy for the Apple laptop. We've gathered other noteworthy models to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

Great computer monitors must offer robust color, brightness, and sharpness. On these three points, the LG 27UK850-W blew us away. We found the color spot-on and didn't require any additional fine-tuning during setup. In doing so, the monitor provides a natural extension to any workspace. Speaking of setup, the entire process for the 27-inch monitor takes less than 10 minutes. The same speediness can't be said about other monitors on the market. We're also impressed with LG's decision to add multiple ports on this monitor. As a MacBook Air owner, you're going to stick with USB-C primarily. However, with two USB-A and two HDMI ports also available, you have the flexibility to use the monitor elsewhere. (The USB-C port supports 60W power transfer so you can charge your laptop during use.) Not everything about this monitor is positive. For one, the monitor's 5W speakers are lackluster, at least. We live in a world where external speakers or headphones reign, so this probably won't matter. Given the price point for this monitor, however, we were expecting more. We're also unimpressed with the display's flimsy control stick next to the LG logo on the bottom bezel. The Pixel density on this monitor also uninspires, as it's just 163 PPI versus the MacBook Air's 227 PPI Creatives should probably look elsewhere. Pros: Multiple ports, not just USB-C

Best Overall LG 27UK850-W

Best Value: Acer H277HU smidx

Not all 27-inch monitors are expensive. Case in point is this HD IPS model from Acer. With one of the thinnest bezels around, this monitor is ideal for students or anyone who expects to need an external monitor for their laptop on only an occasional basis. It gets the job done. However, significant limitations are worth noting. First, you'll need to purchase a USB-C to HDMI cable for the monitor to work with your MacBook Air since it doesn't include a built-in USB-C port. Instead, you'll find HDMI, VGA, and DVI. The lower price also means no power passthrough for your laptop, so reserve two power plugs for this arrangement. There's also the stand's limited adjustability that measures -5 to 15 degrees. If you can get past these limitations, don't be shy about checking out this monitor. It looks great and should provide you with years of service. Pros: Beautiful monitor

Thin bezel Cons: No power passthrough

Offers limited adjustability

Must purchase an adapter to connect

Best Value Acer H277HU smidx

Best Premium : LG UltraFine 5K

Ideally, Apple would be making 5K monitors themselves to go with its lineup of laptops. Unfortunately, that isn't the case. Instead, the iPhone maker wants you to purchase this 5K monitor from LG. With a breathtaking 5120-by-2880 resolution and P3 wide color gamut, this 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K Display is an excellent choice - if you can afford the price of admission. With a single cable, you can use up to 85W of charging power with your MacBook Air using a built-in Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port. Additional connectivity is available through the monitor's three downstream USB-C ports. Throw in built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone, and you can enjoy a rich media experience. This monitor is more than double the price of our overall pick and that by itself shouldn't come as a surprise. In 2019, 5K monitors aren't yet in the mainstream. Our biggest beef about the monitor isn't the price, but instead that it looks bland and boxy like dozens of other displays available. All you have to do is look at any of LG's OLED televisions to understand that the company does have design skills. Unfortunately, it's missing here. There's also the question of whether spending this amount of cash for only a 27-inch monitor is worth it. That's up to you to decide. Pros: DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Single cable for display and charge

Lots of ports Cons: Pricey, obviously

Not an Apple experience

Is 27-inches too small?

Best Premium LG UltraFine 5K

Best Portable : AOC I1601FWUX

Portable monitors get the job done for folks on the go, especially business travelers who might sometimes appreciate a larger display than the MacBook Air can provide. These types of monitors offer a good, not great, display appearance. The 15.6-inch AOC portable monitor weighs less than two pounds and is only 8.5mm thick. It offers an IPS screen and full HD 1080p resolution and features a smart cover that protects it when not in use. You can use the cover as a screen holder in both portrait or landscape orientation. We love this monitor solely for its portability and price. Though it's one of the brightness portable monitors around (212.6 nits) and offers excellent color accuracy, it's color gamut lacks. And the stand isn't the sturdiest around. Regardless, for what it is, the monitor shines. Pros: Brightness

Weighs just 1.81 pounds Cons: 1080p resolution only

Wobbly stand

Weak color gamut

Best Portable AOC I1601FWUX

Best Curved : LG 38WK95C-W

The 38-inch LG 38WK95C-W UltraWide curved monitor is ideally suited for mirroring what's happening on your MacBook Air or act as a secondary display. The result is a highly functional device that can also support the rest of Apple's lineup of laptops, plus the iPad Pro. Offering a resolution of 3480-by-1600, the wide-screen monitor includes data transfer and 60W charging using USB-C. It also has two USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort. The 38WK95C-W also has a relatively decent set of speakers, a setup that's a breeze, and a joystick-style button at the bottom edge of the screen for monitor control that's a surprising joy to use! Less impressive is the monitor's plastic backside that LG for some reason elected to make white. Luckily this odd design choice is only a problem if the monitor is sitting in the middle of a room. Also: the wide display isn't Retina; sometimes those extra pixels-per-inch are missed. Pros: Multi-functional

Plenty of ports

Well-designed base Cons: Screen resolution isn't as good as Retina

White plastic backside

Pricey

Best Curved LG 38WK95C-W

Best Gaming : BenQ EW3270U

Finally, there's this 32-inch 4K HDR monitor from BenQ. Featuring low blue light and flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain, this monitor is an excellent choice for Mac gamers who need a bigger screen. Besides a USB-C port, the monitor offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm audio out. With AMD Freesync technology, this monitor has done a great job of removing broken frames, image tearing, and choppy gameplay often associated with external monitors. However, this is still a sub-$400, so you should expect some drawbacks starting with the poorly designed speakers. We're also shaking our heads over the confusing control panel and missing power passthrough. Despite these limitations, we like this monitor immensely. The EW3270U covers 100 percent of Rec. 709 and 95 percent of DCI-P3 standards. Yes, the colors are accurate, and the 4K content is wonderfully rendered. Pros: Offers USB-C, HDMI 2.0, and DP1.4

AMD FreeSync

95% DCI-P3 Cons: No power supply passthrough

Poor built-in speakers

Onboard controls difficult to use

Best Gaming BenQ EW3270U