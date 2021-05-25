Best photography accessories for Mac iMore 2021

Equipment doesn't make the photographer, but it certainly helps. If you fancy yourself a photographer or videographer, you know that being behind the controls of a Mavic Air 2 will get you better shots than working with a cheap toy drone. Likewise, outfitting yourself with the best photography accessories for Mac will give your workflow and photos the upper hand. If you're looking for cable, external hard drive, or card reader recommendations, you've come to the right place. These are our top picks this year.

Bottom line

Today's best photography accessories for Mac save you time and stretch your skills as an artist. So, we've done the work for you and gathered the best options for your convenience. Apple's USB-C to SD card reader is a must-have if you save your videos and stills to a memory card. It's fast, small enough to tuck in a pocket, and works with UHS-II and UHS-I SD cards.

If you're into live streaming, grab the UGREEN mini USB to USB-C cable. It connects your cam to your Mac and does it in seconds. And if you're ready to print your photos, grab the Canon IP8720 wireless printer. With Apple-like craftsmanship, this PIXMA printer outputs accurate, vibrant colors.