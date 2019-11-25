From the moment Pokémon Sword and Shield were announced, the games had an interesting presence on the internet. Pokémon's divided fan base was quick to create some of the most hilarious memes and GIFs to mark Pokémon reveals, leaks, disappointments, and anticipation. Whether you love the games or hate them, here are some of the best Pokémon Sword and Shield memes that are sure to make you laugh. Many of these will be more enjoyable with sound on. Those who tried to resist With the reveal of Dexit, many people claimed they'd be boycotting Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, the lure of a core Pokémon game on console was too hard for many ro resist. Heck, I know several people who bought a Switch solely for Sword and Shield.

A sentiment most Pokémon fans can agree with I got freaking excited when I first saw Yamper. I mean, who can resist that cute face and little Corgi body?

Since Pokemon Sword and Shield is officially out, allow me to bring this back. pic.twitter.com/14o50RZE84 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 21, 2019

When the new Pokémon leaked I know many people who claimed they didn't want to know anything about the new Pokémon games before they released. That all seemed to change when several of the new Pokémon designs leaked a week early.

Me: I don't mind knowing very little going into sword and shield



Sword and Shield: *leaks*



Me: pic.twitter.com/fne27MczXN — Hugo (@Hugo_Nomics) November 1, 2019

Creepy Pokémon Since Red and Blue, there have always been creepy Pokémon in the franchise. Hatterne is yet another one of these creatures that we'd never want to see in the real world.

imagine:

you're in your own home. you stub your toe and scream in frustration.

30 miles away, hatterene is on her way to come beat your ass pic.twitter.com/jIILF1nRyt — 🛸 biji 🛸 (@heybiji) November 17, 2019

Getting pumped up for a gym battle like You've searched hard, trained hard, and made your way to the gym. Now you get to prove your stuff!

Gym Leader: Alright Challenger! Time for you to show me how much you---



Me: pic.twitter.com/ByloWyRW62 — Howl (@hoowwl) November 20, 2019

Pokémon with character Pokémon Camp has provided a new way to interact with your favorite Pokémon. The fun thing is you never quite know how your specific Pokémon will react.

Bad Pokémon! Yet another example of the strange and fun things you can find in the Pokémon Camp. Poor Togepi.

Getting a little heavy This is funny in a macabre sort of way. Even Pokémon is weighing in on the decline of nature.

Just a reminder from Pokémon that our planet is dying pic.twitter.com/4jH9NQKBlX — Jolie Menzel (@joliemenzel) November 17, 2019

Demonic Pikachu Nothing sounds more terrifying or more comical than a Gigantamax Pikachu. I'm not sure if it wants to eat my soul or if it needs to use the bathroom.

Pikachu’s regular cry compared to its gigantamax form pic.twitter.com/hscmNuGRJp — Pokemon Shitpost (@PkmnShitPost) November 24, 2019

The true jungle king The role of resident Nintendo monkey percussionist has already been taken. I can't believe someone took the time to make this. 🤣

Trading a Pokémon's soul When you trade a Pokémon away it can be an emotional experience. Although, this particular trainer must really regret their decision.

WAIT STOP pic.twitter.com/g7enbEa3s8 — bix | ⚔️ beat SwSh (@sashanein) November 21, 2019

A little too similar . . . Those curly, light-colored locks and that sassy attitude kinda seem a little too similar. Once seen, you can't unsee it.

GUYS HELP I CAN'T UNSEE IT pic.twitter.com/caCfdpSSyC — Lucahjin (@lucahjin) November 19, 2019

Running for dear life Seeing Pokémon in the Wild Area can be a frightening experience, especially if that Pokémon is several levels higher than you. Your only option is to run for the hills!

Gotta see 'em all! Due to the creativity of the internet we're sure there are hundreds of additional funny memes out there. If you see any that we should have added to our list tell us about it in the comments. At any rate, I hope these gave you a chuckle or two. If you're currently playing the games, good luck on your Pokémon quest!

