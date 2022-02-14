Pokémon Unite is Nintendo's unique take on a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). This competitive free-to-play title combines the formulas popularized by games like Smite and League of Legends with staple mechanics from the Pokémon universe. While Pokémon Unite is certainly easy to pick up and play, there are plenty of complex systems that require some serious investment to truly understand.
Much like many of the most popular MOBAs around right now, this Pokemon spinoff utilizes a customizable gear system with equipment catered to various scenarios. Battle Items and Held Items can fundamentally change the outcome of a match. If you're new to the genre or just looking to get an advantage in battle, here are some of the best builds for every class in Pokémon Unite.
Best Attacker builds
Attackers lead the offensive charge for your team. Coordinate with your ally Pokémon to ensure you can effectively KO the enemies in your lane to help push scores into the opposing goals. Their aggressive move sets are designed to help you and your allies get the advantage in battle.
Pikachu (Special Ranged Attacks)
Everyone's favorite electric-mouse Pokemon is hands-down one of the best ranged attackers in Pokemon Unite when played properly. With high damage and incredible mobility, you can make quick work of unsuspecting enemies.
|Pikachu
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Electro Ball (Lv 4): A long-range attack that deals area of effect damage and increases in power the lower the opposing Pokémon's health is.
○ Volt Tackle (Lv 6): Charge ahead and knock enemy Pokémon into the air.
|Held Items
|○ Wise Glasses: Increases Pikachu's Sp. Atk
○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
○ Energy Amplifier: After using a Unite Move, the damage a Pokémon deals is increased.
|Battle Item
|X Attack: Raises Pikachu's Sp. Attack and Attack for a short time.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good support or All-Rounder on the bottom path.
Venusaur (Special Ranged Attacks)
Much like Pikachu, Venusaur is an excellent ranged attacker. With potential for high burst damage courtesy of Solar Beam and debuffs as well as damage over time with Sludge Bomb, this grassy dinosaur is great at collecting enemy KOs.
|Venusaur
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Sludge Bomb (Lv 5): An area attack that deals damage over time and decreases enemy movement speed and Sp. Def for a short time.
○ Solar Beam (Lv 6): This ability has remarkable range and can deal enormous damage. Great for picking off fleeing enemies.
|Held Items
|○ Wise Glasses: Increases Venusaur's Sp. Atk
○ Shell Bell: Increases Pokémon's Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
○ Leftovers: Helps slowly regen health over time, keeping Venusaur in lane longer.
|Battle Item
|Slow Smoke: This cloud of smoke greatly decreases enemy movement speed. Use it when you need to make a hasty retreat.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Defender or All-Rounder on the top path.
Cinderace (Physical Ranged Attacks)
Unlike Pikachu and Venusaur, who are Special Attackers, Cinderace is a Physical Attacker. This means you'll want items that bring out some of this fire Pokémon's raw physical damage. Cinderace is definitely a solid and easy-to-use choice for beginners.
|Cinderace
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Pyro Ball (Lv 7): Kicks a flaming ball at enemies causing massive damage and inflicting burn.
○ Flame Charge (Lv 8): Charge towards the enemy inflicting damage as well as increasing the range and damage of your next basic attack.
|Held Items
|○ Muscle Band: Increases Cinderace's Attack, and basic attacks do an additional 1% of damage based on enemy's remaining health.
○ Scope Lens: Drastically increases the damage of basic attack critical hits as well as improving your Critical-Hit Rate.
○ Float Stone: Increases movement speed by 15% when outside of combat and increases Cinderace's base Attack.
|Battle Item
|X Speed: An excellent tool for chasing down injured Pokémon or fleeing from overwhelming forces.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Support or Defender on the bottom path.
Greninja (Physical Ranged Attacks)
Greninja is a more advanced Attacker whose unique moveset allows for creative mix-ups that will keep enemies on their toes. This ninja-frog can't take much in the way of damage, but with the right equipment can quickly and easily eliminate opposing Pokémon.
|Greninja
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Surf (Lv 5): Greninja rides a wave that inflicts damage while also restoring HP. Defeating an enemy with this move resets its cooldown.
○ Double Team (Lv 7): Double Team is an amazing escape or distraction ability that sends out multiple illusory copies of Greninja.
|Held Items
|○ Muscle Band: Increases Greninja's Attack and basic attacks to do an additional 1% of damage based on enemy's remaining health.
○ Focus Band: This item increases Greninja's defense and supplies much-needed health regen when at low HP.
○ Float Stone: Increases movement speed by 15% when outside of combat and increases Greninja's base Attack.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: This Battle Item quickly moves your Pokémon in the designated direction. Great for chasing or escaping.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Support or All-Rounder on the top path.
Alolan Ninetales (Special Ranged Attacks)
Without the proper counter, Alolan Ninetales can be an unstoppable force of nature in Pokémon Unite. With high damage and tons of crowd control effects like slow, this frosty fox can effortlessly send enemy Pokémon to their icy graves.
|Alolan Ninetales
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Avalanche (Lv 4): Attack with a stream of ice that forms an unpassable wall in front of the enemy. At level 11, this will decrease enemy movement speed as well.
○ Blizzard (Lv 6): Blizzard is an excellent setup for taking advantage of Alolan Ninetale's powerful basic attack. Slow enemies and pick them off as they try to escape.
|Held Items
|○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
○ Wise Glasses: Increases Alolan Ninetale's Sp. Atk.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|Potion: A simple, yet effective Battle Item that will restore some of your Pokémon's HP.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good All-Rounder on the bottom path.
Cramorant (Special Ranged Attacks)
Cramorant is definitely one of the trickier Attackers to master, but there's no denying how dangerous its damage output is in the right hands. With great mobility and an arsenal of powerful abilities, this is an excellent choice for players who strive for high kill counts.
|Cramorant
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Dive (Lv 4): Dive into a puddle dealing damage to opposing Pokémon and shoving them if hit. Cramorant also catches Arrokuda or other wild Pokémon as they emerge from the puddle, which can be used as a counterattack when hit.
○ Hurricane (Lv 6): A tunnel of wind throws any Pokémon caught within up in the air, which works as a great crowd control ability.
|Held Items
|○ Shell Bell: A consistently solid choice for special attackers. Increases damage and offers health regen.
○ Wise Glasses: Increases Cramorant's Sp. Atk.
○ Energy Amplifier: Cramorant has an incredibly powerful Unite Attack with a huge range. This will help pick off any enemies who survive the initial attack by increasing damage for a short time.
|Battle Item
|X Attack: This will allow for bursts of extreme damage and make picking off isolated Pokémon quite easy.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good All-Rounder or Support on the top path.
Gardevoir (Special Ranged Attacks)
This psychic/fairy Pokémon has some of the highest damage output in the game. Moves like Psyshock and Moonblast are absolutely devastating. Gardevoir may be a bit on the squishy side, but these abilities make this Pokémon a force to be reckoned with in the arena.
|Gardevoir
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Moonblast (Lv 8): Moonblast deals damage in a cone in front of Gardevoir and leaves the closest Pokémon to the attack stunned for a short time.
○ Psyshock (Lv 6): This powerful attack hits three times, and the cooldown for the move is reduced each time one of the three attacks hit an enemy Pokémon.
|Held Items
|○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
○ Wise Glasses: Increases Gardevoir's Sp. Atk.
○ Leftovers: Leftovers slowly restore health over time to the Pokémon when they are outside of combat.
|Battle Item
|Full Heal: This item removes all status conditions and makes the user immune to crowd control effects for a short time.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Support or Defender on the bottom path.
Sylveon (Special Ranged Attacks)
The fairy evolution of Eevee, Sylveon, is a fast, aggressive Attacker. With high attack speed, life steal capabilities with Draining Kiss, and harassing moves like Mystical Fire, Slyveon is an excellent choice for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle.
|Sylveon
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Mystical Fire (Lv 4): Lunge forward and summon four fireballs which can be hurled at enemies. Every time an enemy is hit with this attack, Slyveon's Sp. Atk is increased and the move's cooldown is reduced.
○ ** Draining Kiss (Lv 6)**: Blow a kiss that bounces between enemies and restores health when returned to the user. Enemy's hit by the attack have their movement speed decreased for a short time.
|Held Items
|○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
○ Wise Glasses: Increases Gardevoir's Sp. Atk.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: Launches the user forward. Serves as a great tool for escaping enemy attacks.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Defender or All-Rounder on the bottom path.
Decidueye (Physical Ranged Attacks)
Decidueye is a relentless Ranged Attacker with incredible KO potential. Successfully players will want to take advantage of this Pokémon's powerful basic attacks, buffs applied from keeping your distance, and devastating Unite Move.
|Decidueye
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Razor Leaf (Lv 7): Using this move boosts Decidueye's basic attack speed and enables the user to target multiple opponents simultaneously.
○ Leaf Storm (Lv 8): Fires out a tunnel of leaves that pushes back close-range enemies and temporarily decreases the movement speed of Pokémon damaged by the move.
|Held Items
|○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Decidueye's Attack and basic attacks do an additional 1% of damage based on enemy's remaining health.
○ Energy Amplifier: Increases the charge rate of Pokémon's Unite Move.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: Launches the user forward. Serves as a great tool for escaping enemy attacks.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good All-Rounder on the bottom path.
Best All-Rounder builds
All-Rounders offer an important balance of offense and survivability. When playing as an All-Rounder, you'll need to adapt to the flow of the match and juggle attacking as well as defending. Generally speaking, you won't have the highest damage output, but you'll be able to take a moderate amount of damage and help keep your Attackers and Speedsters pushing forward.
Charizard (Physical Melee Attacks)
Charizard is a great pick for players new to the All-Rounder role. This iconic Pokémon sports decent melee physical attack and moderate survivability. Combined with the right Attacker, Charizard can help push paths in a critical way.
|Charizard
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Fire Punch (Lv 5): Attack with a fiery fist attack that deals solid damage and can potentially leave a Pokémon burned.
○ Flare Blitz (Lv 7): This attack doesn't do noteworthy damage, but it provides Charizard a shield and decreases the movement speed of the damaged enemy.
|Held Items
|○ Leftovers: Offers Charizard increased sustainability by regening health over time while out of combat.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Charizard's Attack while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|Potion: Charizard is a great Pokémon to keep in the lane as long as possible. Potion will help make that happen.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker on the top path.
Machamp (Physical Melee Attacks)
Not only does this four-armed fighting Pokémon look intimidating, but for an All-Rounder, Machamp can pack a serious punch. With the right Held Items and move combination, enemy Pokémon will have no choice but to respect your power and dominance in lane.
|Machamp
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Cross Chop (Lv 5): Dash forward to damage the enemy. This ability also increases your Critical-Hit rate.
○ Submission (Lv 7): This move increases your movement speed and makes it so you can't be stunned. It also increases the damage of your next basic attack and acts as a stun.
|Held Items
|○ Focus Band: This item increases Machamp's defense and supplies much-needed health regen when at low HP.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Machamp's Attack and Attack Speed while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|X Attack: Boost Machamp's Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Support on the bottom path.
Lucario (Physical Melee Attacks)
Lucario is technically classified as an All-Rounder, but in the right hands, this melee brawler can rack up kills with the best of them. Use Lucario's power and mobility to overwhelm your enemies and relentlessly chase them down lanes.
|Lucario
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Power-Up Punch (Lv 5): An incredibly powerful move that increases in strength as your charge the ability. Connecting with this move also increases the strength of your next basic attack.
○ Bone Rush (Lv 7): Bone Rush deals damage and stuns afflicted enemies. It also serves as a great chase or escape tool that allows Lucario to teleport to a thrown bone.
|Held Items
|○ Float Stone: Float Stone increases your Pokémon's movement speed outside of combat and increases physical damage.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Lucario's Attack and Attack Speed while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: This Battle Item acts as an incredible chase tool with Lucario's move set.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Defender or Support on the bottom path.
Garchomp (Physical Melee Attacks)
With respectable Offense and Endurance, Garchomp is a worthy All-Rounder. They're a fantastic choice for players who want to apply relentless pressure to enemy lanes. Pairing Garchomp with a strong Attacker is a destructive combination.
|Garchomp
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Dig (Lv 6): Burrow underground to stalk enemies. Emerging from the earth knocks the enemy into the air and deals damage. Pairs very well with Earthquake, which increases the size of the eruption.
○ Earthquake (Lv 8): Leap into the air and smash into the ground, dealing damage to Pokémon in the area of effect.
|Held Items
|○ Float Stone: Float stone is a nice way to boost Garchomp's lower mobility to aid teammates when necessary.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Garchomp's Attack and Attack Speed while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Leftovers: Restores HP when the Pokémon is outside of battle.
|Battle Item
|Potion: With Leftovers and Potion, it'll be hard to get Garchomp out of lane.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker on the top path.
Tsareena (Physical Melee Attacks)
Tsareena is an All-Rounder best suited for players who prefer engaging aggressively. With relentless close-range attacks, high crowd-control capabilities, as well as Hindrance resistance, Tsareena is a tough opponent in any one-on-one encounter.
|Tsareena
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Stomp (Lv 5): The user jumps into the air and lands on opposing Pokémon with its feet. This deals damage and leaves the damaged Pokémon unable to act for a short time.
○ Grassy Glide (Lv 8): The user slides towards an enemy, dealing damage and decreasing their movement speed. This move is followed by a second attack that knocks the Pokémon in the opposite direction.
|Held Items
|○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Rate and Critical-Hit Damage.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Tsareena's Attack and Attack Speed while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Razor Claw: After using a move, the Pokemon's next basic attacks deals a minimum of 10 more damage.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: This is a great tool to help chase fleeing enemies.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Support on the top path.
Dragonite (Physical Ranged Attacks)
With ranged basic attacks, Dragonite is a rather unique All-Rounder. While it's totally viable to lean into this increased attacking distance, where this Pokémon truly shines is close-quarters combat. With the proper items and moves, you'll be able to apply extreme pressure with the mighty Dragonite.
|Dragonite
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Dragon Dance (Lv 5): The user swoops in a designated direction performing a dance that increases the user's attack, movement speed, and basic attack speed. Hitting a user with basic attacks during this time reduces the cooldown of Dragon Dance.
○ Outrage (Lv 8): The user stomps the ground, damaging any enemies in the area. With Outrage active, Dragonite will perform special melee basic attacks with boosted Attack Speed.
|Held Items
|○ Buddy Barrier: After using your Unite Move, the Pokémon and its lowest-HP ally get a shield.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Dragonite's Attack and Attack Speed while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemy's who attack the wearer.
|Battle Item
|X Speed: Increases the user's movement speed while also keeping the user from having its movement speed reduced.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker or Supporter on the top path.
Aegislash (Physical Melee Attacks)
Aegislash is currently the most complex All-Rounder in Pokémon Unite. With two unique stances, it will likely take players a few rounds to fully grasp the nuances of this versatile Pokémon. For those willing to overcome the initial learning curve, Aegislash offers a powerful, aggressive All-Rounder.
|Aegislash
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Shadow Claw (Lv 5): The user slasges with its blade twice in the designated direction dealing damage to opposing Pokémon. The user then does a final rising slash that deals damage to opposing Pokémon it hits and throws them.
○ Iron Head (Lv 7): The user barrels in the designated direction, dealing damage to any opposing Pokémon it hits. Also protects the user with a special shield for a short time that can nullify damage. Also increases Pokémon's damage when special shield is damaged.
|Held Items
|○ Weakness Policy: Increase the Pokémon's Attack for a short time by a minimum of 3% when the Pokémon receives damage. This increase grows larger the more times damage is received.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Aegislash's Attack and Attack Speed while also dealing additional damaged based on the opponent's remaining HP.
○ Scope Lens: Increases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokémon's attack, the more damage increases.
|Battle Item
|Slow Smoke: Creates a cloud of smoke that greatly decreases the speed and basic attack speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Supporter on the bottom path.
Best Supporter Builds
Your duty as a Supporter is to help keep your teammates alive and assist with critical KO setups. Whether you're administering much-needed heals to a wounded ally or hitting an enemy with a clutch crowd control effect, Supporters can make or break a matchup. Assist your allies when it counts and share in the glorious victory.
Mr. Mime (Special Melee Attacks)
Mr. Mime is one of the most unique characters in Pokémon Unite. This Supporter has some small potential for ally healing, but truly shines by barricading and blocking enemy forces with Barrier walls — an excellent balance of high HP and impressive damage.
|Mr. Mime
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Confusion (Lv 4): A strong psychic blast that damages enemies while knocking them back. Pushing a Pokémon into a wall with this move adds huge damage and stuns them.
○ Barrier (Lv 6): Create a translucent wall that enemy Pokémon cannot pass through. Use this as an escape tool or to set up devastating attacks with Confusion.
|Held Items
|○ Wise Glasses: This item has the potential to greatly boost Mr. Mime's Sp. Atk.
○ Shell Bell: Increases Mr. Mime's Sp. Atk and also reduces ability cooldowns.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Rate and Critical-Hit Damage.
|Battle Item
|Potion: Mr. Mime has a great deal of HP, and Potion helps take advantage of that.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good All-Rounder or Attacker on the bottom path.
Wigglytuff (Special Melee Attacks)
This fairy Pokémon is a fantastic Supporter due to its unique and impressive kit of abilities. Sing your foes to sleep and watch your allies take advantage of their slumber. Wigglytuff's Unite Move Star Recital is also an incredible way to clear status conditions and shield teammates.
|Wigglytuff
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Double Slap (Lv 6): A powerful slap attack that deals damage and decreases the enemy's movement speed.
○ Sing (Lv 4): Sing not only decreases the enemy's movement speed, but eventually puts opposing Pokémon to sleep, which leaves them unable to move as well as decreasing their Defense and Sp. Defense.
|Held Items
|○ Leftovers: Leftovers slowly restore HP over time when outside of combat.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemy's who attack the wearer.
○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
|Battle Item
|X Speed: A great chase item that allows Wigglytuff to set up combos with Sing.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Attacker on the bottom path.
Eldegoss (Special Ranged Attacks)
Eldegoss offers a flexible mix of healing as well as damaging abilities. With a utility belt designed to keep your allies in the fight as long as possible, Eldegoss is an incredible teammate to have by your side.
|Eldegoss
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Pollen Puff (Lv 4): Throws a puff of pollen, which can attach to Pokémon. Restores HP for allies and deals damage to enemies.
○ Cotton Guard (Lv 6): Protects the user and allies with a shield of cotton that absorbs damage. When the move ends, the cotton restores some HP.
|Held Items
|○ Wise Glasses: Wise Glasses boost Eldegoss' Sp. Atk.
○ Buddy Barrier: After using your Unite Move, the Pokémon and its lowest-HP ally get a shield.
○ Exp. Share: Passively gain experience every second when you're the lowest level Pokémon on the team.
|Battle Item
|White Smoke: Drop a smokescreen the decreases the movement speed of all enemies in the area. Great for retreating when necessary.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good All-Rounder or Attacker on the bottom path.
Blissey (Special Ranged Attacks)
While Blissey doesn't have much in the way of worthwhile attack power, this unique Supporter easily offers the best healing and ally buffs in the game. With capabilities for healing wounded enemies and boosting movement speed, Blissey can keep Attackers in lane for quite some time.
|Blissey
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Helping Hand (Lv 4): Greatly increases user's as well as nearby ally's movement speed and basic attack speed for a short period of time.
○ Soft-Boiled (Lv 6): Throws an egg at an ally to regain health for the user and target Pokémon. Can hold three charges at a time.
|Held Items
|○ Leftovers: Recover 2% of max HP per second when out of combat.
○ Buddy Barrier: After using your Unite Move, the Pokémon and its lowest-HP ally get a shield.
○ Exp. Share: Passively gain experience every second when you're the lowest level Pokémon on the team. Helps with Blissey's low damage output.
|Battle Item
|Potion: Provides a necessary healing boost when allies aren't around to use Soft-Boiled.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good All-Rounder or Attacker on the bottom path.
Best Defender Builds
Defenders serve as your team's proverbial punching bag. With high HP and defense, your main objective is to distract the enemies while your teammates lockdown KOs or score goals. You likely won't rank the highest when it comes to KOs at the end of a match, but if played properly, you should have plenty of important assists.
Slowbro (Special Ranged Attacks)
With ranged attacks, Slowbro is one of the more interesting Defenders currently in Pokémon Unite. While not inherently as tanky as its role counterparts, a few unique abilities open up some incredible possibilities for your teammates.
|Slowbro
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Surf (Lv 4): Slowbro charges forward on a series of waves dealing damage. At lower levels only the first wave knocks enemies up, but at level 11, all three waves throw Pokémon.
○ Amnesia (Lv 6): Increases Slowbro's Defense and increases the damage of Scald or Surf on the next use.
|Held Items
|○ Aeos Cookie: Permanently increases the Pokémon's health every time it scores a goal.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemies who attack the wearer.
○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: Allows the user to dash forward in the target direction. Great for escaping or chasing.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker on the top path.
Snorlax (Physical Melee Attacks)
Snorlax is everything you could ever want in a Defender: tons of health, potential for incredibly high defense, and obnoxious health regeneration. Snorlax can and will take a beating like nobody else. Get that big body in a lane and assert your dominance.
|Snorlax
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Heavy Slam (Lv 6): Jump into the air and slam down on enemies. This deals moderate damage and knocks enemies into the air.
○ Block (Lv 8): Become an immovable wall with a large shield that pushes any enemies it touches.
|Held Items
|○ Leftovers: Offers health regen when outside of combat.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemies who attack the wearer.
○ Assault Vest: Increases Snorlax's HP and Sp. Defense while also granting an Sp. Atk shield when outside of combat.
|Battle Item
|Potion: While Snorlax might not need it, Potion will make this Pokémon incredible hard to KO.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good All-Rounder or Support on the bottom path.
Crustle (Physical Melee Attacks)
Another powerhouse Defender, Crustle probably has the best kill potential of any Pokémon in this role. In addition to sporting high HP and defense, Crustle can use devastating moves like X-Scissor to absolutely ravage enemy forces and set allies up for easy KOs.
|Crustle
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Rock Tomb (Lv 4): Creates a wall that emerges from the earth, damaging enemies and restricting their movement.
○ X-Scissor (Lv 8): Dash forward while slicing enemies in your path. Also stuns opposing Pokémon if they are knocked into an object.
|Held Items
|○ Assault Vest: Increases Pokémon's HP and Sp. Defense and grants an Sp. Atk shield when outside of combat.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemies who attack the wearer.
○ Muscle Band: Increases Crustle's Attack and Basic Attack Speed.
|Battle Item
|X Attack: Creates some deadly combinations with Rock Tomb and X-Scissor by boosting Pokémon's Attack.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker or All-Rounder on the top path.
Blastoise (Ranged Special Attack)
Blastoise is a unique ranged Defender with a host of remarkable crowd control abilities. With high sustain and surprising KO potential, this imposing turtle makes it incredibly difficult for the enemy team to score. Rapid Spin and Hydro Pump provide a sure-fire squad clearing combo.
|Blastoise
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Hydro Pump (Lv 5): Deals a huge amount of damage to enemy Pokémon and knocks them back.
○ Rapid Spin (Lv 7): Take a defensive shell stance and spin rapidly to attack enemy Pokémon. Changes spread and range of basic attacks and Hydro Pump.
|Held Items
|○ Assault Vest: Increases Pokémon's HP and Sp. Defense and grants an Sp. Atk shield when outside of combat.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemies who attack the wearer.
○ Aeos Cookie: Permanently increases the Pokémon's health every time it scores a goal.
|Battle Item
|Goal Getter: Cuts goal-scoring time in half, making it easier to build stacks for Aeos Cookie.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker or All-Rounder on the top path.
Mamoswine (Physical Melee Attacks)
With high Endurance and a kit of hard crowd-control abilities, Mamoswine is a remarkably capable Defender. Support your allies by relentlessly chasing and stunning enemies. This Pokémon is a great fit for players who don't mind getting up close and personal with opposing forces.
|Mamoswine
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Ice Fang (Lv 6): Grab enemy Pokémon with your powerful tasks and slam them on the ground. This move freezes any enemy hit by the smash.
○ Earthquake (Lv 8): Leap into the air and rumble the earth with your impact. Enemies caught within the radius are pulled towards the user.
|Held Items
|○ Assault Vest: Increases Pokémon's HP and Sp. Defense and grants an Sp. Atk shield when outside of combat.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also returning damage to enemies who attack the wearer.
○ Buddy Barrier: After using your Unite Move, the Pokémon and its lowest-HP ally get a shield.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: An excellent tool for fleeing overwhelming encounters or chasing fleeing foes.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker on the top path.
Greedent (Physical Melee Attacks)
Greedent is arguably the most technical Defender in Pokémon Unite. With an unconventional collection of abilities focused on collecting and eating berries, this steadfast squirrel offers incredible Endurance as well as legitimate support for teammates. Eat all the berries in site and Belch your foes into submission.
|Greedent
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Covet (Lv 5): Charge forward with all your might damaging and throwing any enemy Pokémon you come in contact with. Greedent also throws berries while this attack is active and grabbing them increases its movement speed.
○ Belch (Lv 7): Belch deals damage to enemies in a cone. Any enemies hit with this ability have their movement speed decreased for a short time. The number of berries Greedent is holding while using Belch also decreases the move's cooldown.
|Held Items
|○ Assault Vest: Increases Pokémon's HP and Sp. Defense and grants a Sp. Atk shield when outside of combat.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also retuning damage to enemy's who attack the wearer.
○ Buddy Barrier: After using your Unite Move, the Pokémon and its lowest-HP ally get a shield.
|Battle Item
|X Speed: Provides a boost of speed that enables Greedent to relentlessly pursue enemies.
|Path
|Bottom: Pair with a good Attacker on the bottom path.
Trevenant (Physical Melee Attacks)
Another incredibly technical Defender, Trevenant has tremendous potential for destructive damage-over-time. With incredibly high HP and a moveset designed to keep enemies away, this towering tree is an intimidating force in the arena.
|Trevenant
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Curse (Lv 5): Trevenant creates an area of cursed energy that damages and slows enemies. The lower Trevenant's health the stronger this move becomes. Curse also builds energy pver time that is unleashed as damage at the end of move's cycle.
○ Pain Split (Lv 7): Trevenant links itself to an enemy Pokémon. Any damage received is partially returned to the linked target. If Trevenant's health is lower than the linked Pokémon, it will also steal health.
|Held Items
|○ Weakness Policy: Increases Pokémon's Attack for a short time by a minimum of 2% when the Pokémon recieves damage. The increase grows larger the more times damage is received.
○ Rocky Helmet: This item increases the Pokemon's HP and Defense while also retuning damage to enemy's who attack the wearer.
○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
|Battle Item
|Full Heal: This item removes all status conditions and makes the user immune to crowd control effects for a short time.
|Path
|Top: Pair with a good Attacker on the top path.
Best Speedster builds
If you've played other MOBAs, Speedsters are essentially the 'Junglers' of Pokémon Unite. Use your high damage and incredible mobility to collect the buffs from various wild Pokémon in the center path while simultaneously bouncing between top and bottom paths to score KOs. This is arguably the most complex role in Pokémon Unite and requires a great deal of practice to perfect.
Gengar (Special Melee Attacks)
Gengar is one of the most terrifying playable characters in Pokémon Unite, and it's not because they're a ghost, either. Gengar is fast, powerful, and can pick off solo Pokémon with ease. While not a great pick for beginners, a Gengar in the hands of a seasoned player is deadly.
|Gengar
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Shadow Ball (Lv 5): Throws a damaging ball of dark energy at an enemy, decreasing their movement speed and Sp. Defense for a short time.
○ Dream Eater (Lv 7): Hitting a Pokémon with the attack puts it in a Sleepy Stage. If the attack hits again, the Pokémon sneaks up behind the enemy and attacks, doing damage and healing the user.
|Held Items
|○ Wise Glasses: Wise Glasses boost Gengar's Sp. Atk.
○ Shell Bell: Increases Sp. Atk damage, decreases cooldowns, and recovers health when damaged.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|X Attack: Sets up huge burst damage by temporarily boosting Sp. Atk.
|Path
|Middle: Focus on obtaining buffs from wild Pokémon and assisting between top and bottom paths.
Absol (Physical Melee Attacks)
Much like Gengar, Absol is an incredibly technical and dominant Speedster. With remarkable mobility and aggressive lunge attacks, enemy players will have a hard time escaping your clutches. This is a solid choice for players who enjoy stalking their prey.
|Absol
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Pursuit (Lv 5): Charge towards an opposing Pokémon and strike with a basic attack. If this move hits from behind, it does increase damage and reduces its cooldown.
○ Psycho Cut (Lv 7): A large slashing attack that damages the enemy and decreases their movement speed. It also increases the power of your next three basic attacks.
|Held Items
|○ Muscle Band: Increases Absol's Attack and Basic Attack Speed.
○ Attack Weight: Boosts Pokémon's attack and increases Attack after scoring a goal.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|Eject Button: Allows the user to dash forward in the target direction. Makes it nearly impossible to escape from Absol.
|Path
|Middle: Focus on obtaining buffs from wild Pokémon and assisting between top and bottom paths.
Talonflame (Physical Melee Attacks)
Talonflame is the ideal choice for players new to the Speedster role. With solid attack, mobility, and opportunities for escape, this firebird is a well-balanced, easy-to-use Pokémon. Your boosted movement speed allows for quick lane assists as well.
|Talonflame
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Flame Charge (Lv 5): Fly in the designated direction cloaked in flame, damaging any enemy Pokémon caught in the path. This also boosts Talonflame's movement speed.
○ Brave Bird (Lv 7): Jump to an opponent, dealing massive damage. Also inflicts damage on the user. Using a boosted attack shortly after this resets the cooldown for Flame Charge.
|Held Items
|○ Muscle Band: Increases Talonflame's Attack and Basic Attack Speed.
○ Float Stone: Increases movement speed by 15% when outside of combat and increases Talonflame's base Attack.
○ Scope Lens: Boosts Critical-Hit Damage and Critical-Hit Rate for basic attacks.
|Battle Item
|X Speed: Grants the user a temporary speed boost.
|Path
|Middle: Focus on obtaining buffs from wild Pokémon and assisting between top and bottom paths.
Zeraora (Physical Melee Attacks)
This Speedster is an absolute speed demon. Zeraora sacrifices some attack-centric abilities for one of the most mobile kits in Pokémon Unite. Some of the chase abilities are certainly tougher to master, but with a little practice, you'll be a consistent MVP.
|Zeraora
|Best build
|Moves
|○ Spark (Lv 6): An electric pouncing attack that can be used three times before it goes on cooldown. Deals damage if it connects with an enemy.
○ Wild Charge (Lv 8): Jump onto an enemy to unleash a devastating combo attack. Hitting the opposing Pokémon with Spark before this attack increases the length of the combo.
|Held Items
|○ Muscle Band: Increases Zeraora's Attack and Basic Attack Speed.
○ Float Stone: Increases movement speed by 15% when outside of combat and increases Zeraora's base Attack.
○ Leftovers: Grants health regen when outside of combat.
|Battle Item
|X Attack: A powerful tool that boosts Attack and Sp. Atk damage for a short time.
|Path
|Middle: Focus on obtaining buffs from wild Pokémon and assisting between both lanes.
Share your thoughts!
What are your favorite builds? Which characters are you playing most in Pokémon Unite? Let us know in the comment section below! If you're looking for even more details on the best Pokémon in the game, be sure to check out our Pokémon Unite tier list. And if you're in the mood for something new, why not browse our list of the best games on Nintendo Switch?
