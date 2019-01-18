So you have an Instant Pot, but are you having some trouble getting that short cord to reach your outlet? That's when an extender comes in handy, giving you a bit more room to work with when it comes to cooking in the Instant Pot in a kitchen with limited outlets. The only word of caution involved here is to double check that you get a cord extender that matches the wattage of the Instant Pot. So this should be at least 12 amps or 120 voltage. And make sure that it doesn't drape over the counter, as this is a safety hazard.

With these power cord extenders, you should be able to freely use your Instant Pot no matter how many or where your outlets are in the kitchen. Our personal favorite from this bunch is the HUsky Mount Indoor and Outdoor Electric Cable Extension Cord, because it comes in every size you could think of and it can even withstand the elements of nature.

