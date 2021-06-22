There are hundreds of tech deals going on today, but many of them aren't actually worth your time. If you're looking for a good gaming headset, then these are the best Prime Day deals to choose from. I've compiled this list in such a way that it includes everything from entry-level headsets to premium ones. See which one works best for your devices and budget. Many of these require headphone jacks, if your device doesn't have one, check out the best headphone jack adapters.
Looking for more deals? Don't forget to check out the best Prime Day iPhone deals and the best Prime Day Mac deals.
- : HyperX Cloud Stinger (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $16.75 off at Amazon
- : SteelSeries Arctis 1 (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $15 off at Amazon
- : HyperX CloudX (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch) | $20 off at Amazon
- : Razer Kaira Pro (Wireless, Nintendo Switch) | $30 off at Amazon
- : Astro A10 gaming headset (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch) | $15 off at Amazon
- : Razer Kraken Kitty | Up to $30 off at Amazon
- : Razer Kraken (Mac, mobile) | $35 off at Amazon
- : HyperX Cloud Flight S (Wireless, Mac) | $46 off at Amazon
HyperX Cloud Stinger (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $16.75 off at Amazon
Looking for a great budget headset this Prime Day? Then look no further than the HyperX Cloud Stinger. It works with just about any device you can think of that has a headphone jack and is a steal at this low price.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $15 off at Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset offers great sound and a detachable mic. It fits nicely on your head and work with just about any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
HyperX CloudX (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch) | $20 off at Amazon
I actually purchased another one of these for myself while it's on sale. You can get it in grey or blue with a PlayStation logo on it. As far as inexpensive headsets go, this is a really good option to go with. It provides great sound quality and clear audio for others listening to your mic feed.
Razer Kaira Pro (Wireless, Nintendo Switch) | $30 off at Amazon
Moving up on the list of affordable headsets, the Razer Kaira Pro is an excellent entry headset made even more appealing by the current Prime Day sale. The sound quality isn't the very best you'll ever hear, but it is really good for the price.
Astro A10 gaming headset (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch) | $15 off at Amazon
Astro is a very popular headset manufacturer in the gaming industry. This particular model comes in a few different versions that mostly only differ based on their coloring. The blue Playstation one is currently only $45, but it works on any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Razer Kraken Kitty | Up to $30 off at Amazon
Looking for a cuter gaming headset? What could be cuter than pink cat ears? But these aren't just about looks. The Razer Kraken Kitty boasts 50-hour battery life and offers powerful THX 7.1 surround with the PC version.
Razer Kraken (Mac, mobile) | $35 off at Amazon
Not every headset needs to look flashy and exciting. If you're looking for something more subtle the Razer Kraken is a good fit. It works on any device or platform with a headphone jack and has a comfortable fit. There are other colors, but their prices vary.
HyperX Cloud Flight S (Wireless, Mac) | $46 off at Amazon
If you've got a little more money to spend the HyperX Cloud Flight S is a great way to go. It works on Mac and offers 30 hours of battery life. You won't have to worry about it running out of juice during gaming sessions or long music sessions.
Hopefully looking through this list helped you find something within your budget that works with the specific devices you have in mind. There are plenty of other Prime Day deals on the horizon. We'll update this list if anything new goes on sale.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The entire London Underground will have full 4G coverage by the end of 2024
Those frequenting the London Underground will be able to enjoy full 4G coverage by the end of 2024, it has been announced.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.