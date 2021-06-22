There are hundreds of tech deals going on today, but many of them aren't actually worth your time. If you're looking for a good gaming headset, then these are the best Prime Day deals to choose from. I've compiled this list in such a way that it includes everything from entry-level headsets to premium ones. See which one works best for your devices and budget. Many of these require headphone jacks, if your device doesn't have one, check out the best headphone jack adapters.

HyperX Cloud Stinger

HyperX Cloud Stinger (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $16.75 off at Amazon

Looking for a great budget headset this Prime Day? Then look no further than the HyperX Cloud Stinger. It works with just about any device you can think of that has a headphone jack and is a steal at this low price.

$33.24 at Amazon
Steelseries Arctis 1 Wired

SteelSeries Arctis 1 (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $15 off at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset offers great sound and a detachable mic. It fits nicely on your head and work with just about any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$35 at Amazon
HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset

HyperX CloudX (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch) | $20 off at Amazon

I actually purchased another one of these for myself while it's on sale. You can get it in grey or blue with a PlayStation logo on it. As far as inexpensive headsets go, this is a really good option to go with. It provides great sound quality and clear audio for others listening to your mic feed.

$50 at Amazon
Razer Kaira Pro Se

Razer Kaira Pro (Wireless, Nintendo Switch) | $30 off at Amazon

Moving up on the list of affordable headsets, the Razer Kaira Pro is an excellent entry headset made even more appealing by the current Prime Day sale. The sound quality isn't the very best you'll ever hear, but it is really good for the price.

$120 at Amazon
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Astro A10 gaming headset (Wired, Mac, Nintendo Switch) | $15 off at Amazon

Astro is a very popular headset manufacturer in the gaming industry. This particular model comes in a few different versions that mostly only differ based on their coloring. The blue Playstation one is currently only $45, but it works on any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$45 at Amazon
Razer Kraken Kitty

Razer Kraken Kitty | Up to $30 off at Amazon

Looking for a cuter gaming headset? What could be cuter than pink cat ears? But these aren't just about looks. The Razer Kraken Kitty boasts 50-hour battery life and offers powerful THX 7.1 surround with the PC version.

Razer Kraken Ultralight Se

Razer Kraken (Mac, mobile) | $35 off at Amazon

Not every headset needs to look flashy and exciting. If you're looking for something more subtle the Razer Kraken is a good fit. It works on any device or platform with a headphone jack and has a comfortable fit. There are other colors, but their prices vary.

$45 at Amazon
Hyperx Cloud Flight S Se

HyperX Cloud Flight S (Wireless, Mac) | $46 off at Amazon

If you've got a little more money to spend the HyperX Cloud Flight S is a great way to go. It works on Mac and offers 30 hours of battery life. You won't have to worry about it running out of juice during gaming sessions or long music sessions.

$74at Amazon

Hopefully looking through this list helped you find something within your budget that works with the specific devices you have in mind. There are plenty of other Prime Day deals on the horizon. We'll update this list if anything new goes on sale.

