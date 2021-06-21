Apple's MacBook models have become commonplace in coffee shops and lecture halls across the globe. They used to be rarer sights, but thanks to the proliferation of Apple's mobile devices, namely the iPhone, so many more people are moving to Apple's computer platform for all of the ecosystem benefits it brings.
Traditionally, MacBook pricing has been pretty steep, and that's still true to an extent. However, there is a range of prices in Apple's MacBook lineup and different products to suit varying needs and budgets. Plus, deals are fairly common at some of the most popular retailers so you can score a saving, especially with events like Amazon Prime Day. Keeping up with all of the best MacBook deals from around the web can be a pain as they change regularly, but we've got you covered with the sales out there right now. For continuously updated Prime Day Apple deals, keep it locked to our website.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | Up to $149 off
Amazon is currently taking $99 off the entry-level MacBook Air with M1 chip, dropping it to just $899.99 and within $1 of its all-time low price. The 512GB model is up to $149 off. You'll see the final discounted prices at checkout.
Whether you're looking for the cheapest Prime Day MacBook price or want the best MacBook Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We track MacBook pricing, deals, and discounts from the moment they become available and round up the best below.
Here's a breakdown of current MacBook deals and prices.
|Model
|Regular Price
|Best Price
|Current Price
|MacBook Air (Early 2020)
|$999
|$749.99
|$929 at B&H
|MacBook Air (Late 2020)
|$999
|$899
|$899.99 at Amazon
|MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2020)
|$1,299
|$1,049
|$1,049 at B&H
|MacBook Pro (13-inch, Late 2020)
|$1,299
|$1,099.99
|$1,099.99 at Amazon
|MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019)
|$2,399
|$1,999.99
|$2,249 at Amazon
We've rounded up the best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals that you can find around the web below. Be sure to check out the list and give one of them a try today!
Best Prime Day MacBook Air Deals
Apple's MacBook Air is aimed at entry-level Mac buyers. It's the most affordable portable Mac in Apple's lineup and is powerful enough to meet most users' day-to-day needs.
In 2020, there are a couple of models to choose from with the early 2020 machine being an upgraded Intel model and the newly-announced Apple silicon model coming out in late 2020 powered by the Apple-made M1 chip. Its 13-inch display offers plenty of room for web browsing, email, documents, and more. While it isn't as well-suited to powerful photo or video-editing tasks like its Pro counterparts, it's still a solid device and is much cheaper.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | Up to $149 off
Amazon is currently taking $99 off the entry-level MacBook Air with M1 chip, dropping it to just $899.99 and within $1 of its all-time low price. The 512GB model is up to $149 off. You'll see the final discounted prices at checkout.
MacBook Air (Early 2020) | $70 off
This deal at B&H saves you $70 on Apple's base-level MacBook Air from early 2020. Since this machine has now been discontinued this deal won't last for long and once it's gone, it's gone.
Best Prime Day MacBook Pro Deals
Apple has recently updated its top-of-the-line MacBook lineup with 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
Similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air, the smaller MacBook Pro model was upgraded in early 2020 with new Intel processors, though it has now been replaced by the late 2020 model powered by Apple silicon. The larger, 16-inch model hasn't had the same Apple M1 update yet so the most recent model is the Intel-powered 2019 machine.
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | $199 off
Though it hasn't been available long, you can already save close to $200 on Apple's M1-powered MacBook Pro at Amazon and Best Buy. This is a match for the lowest we have seen it go.
Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | $199 off
The higher-capacity 512GB M1 MacBook Pro is discounted by $199 at Amazon thanks to a $150 price drop and a further $49 credit at checkout. We've never seen it go lower than this before.
MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2020) | $250 off
B&H is offering a $250 discount on the entry-level early-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro model, dropping prices as low as $1,049. That's a solid saving if you don't need the latest model.
MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2020) | $300 off
The 512GB early 2020 MacBook Pro model is seeing similar savings with $300 off at B&H, dropping prices as low as $1,199. If you want to save on the 1TB model, Amazon is your best bet with up to $350 off.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | $150 off
In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it's been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, including this $150 price drop at Amazon.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | $349 off
If you want to go for the 1TB version of the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon is the place to buy it with as much as $350 off. Act fast, though, as this low price probably won't stick around for long.
Prime Day MacBook Price Tracking
When it comes to MacBook pricing, direct discounts are infrequent and happen seemingly at random points throughout the year. Apple doesn't offer direct discounts (except for students), though some third-party retailers have Apple-focused sales periodically or to coincide with major shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon's Prime Day sale. These are the best times to buy.
It's also worth keeping your eyes peeled for when Apple releases new MacBook models. The previous-gen machines won't hang around for long as retailers tend to liquidate the stock via some chunky discounts. Once they're gone, they're gone for good, though.
If you don't need something brand new, a refurbished model is the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.
MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro: Which should you buy on Prime Day?
When shopping for a Prime Day MacBook deal this year, Apple has now made it pretty clear which machine is for which prospective buyer. The MacBook Air line is for those that want a lightweight, portable machine and don't need to spend big bucks on all of the power of a MacBook Pro. The Pro line is for, well, professional users. The 13- and 16-inch devices trade off a little bit of portability for added power for tasks like photo and video editing, development, music production, and more.
If you're price-conscious or just want a solid day-to-day computer, the MacBook Air should be your go-to. It's plenty powerful for email, document editing, browsing, and general computing tasks. Thanks to its late 2020 update, it's got the all-new M1 chip which makes for some power and efficiency gains plus a longer battery life.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro just came out with the Apple M1 chip and is the entry point to the Pro lineup. It now starts at $1,300 which is a few hundred bucks more than the Air, but if you need the extra power or want the Touch Bar, it should be where you look next. There are still Intel-based options available if you want to stick with that architecture or want four Thunderbolt ports.
If you need the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you likely already know about it and won't be put off by its high price of entry. It promises the highest specs and largest screen, but also boasts the biggest price tag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.