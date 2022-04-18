Best robot vacuums iMore 2022

Robot vacuums have become beloved appliances; some folks even give their robovacs affectionate pet names! When shopping for the best robot vacuum, you'll find there are many on the market with all sorts of unique features. All of the options below can be controlled via an app on your iPhone. We are here to help you choose the best overall robot vacuum for your needs.

Best for most : Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Staff pick This vacuum is easy to set up and works reliably and efficiently. You can set up no-go and no-mop places and give it individual room instructions. In our Roborock S5 Max review, we found it does a fantastic cleaning job and only gets more efficient the more you use it. Though the app's interface can be frustrating at times, if the conditions in your house are right, this little robot could be your new bestie. $550 at Amazon

$570 at Walmart Boundaries, connectivity and power : eufy RoboVac 30C MAX Vacuum The RoboVac 30C MAX has a tempered glass top, a unibody filter design, and 10 infrared sensors to avoid crashing into things. A powerful 2000Pa suction ensures a good clean. You get EufyHome app control and voice control via the Amazon Alexa platform and Google's Assistant. It also comes bundled with the boundary tape so you can fence off areas you don't want the robo-cleaner to venture into. $186 at Amazon Automatic charge : ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 Vacuum The smart ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 has 120 minutes of run time and will automatically return to its charger when it runs low on battery. It's quiet and pet-friendly since it manages pet hair with ease. You can tackle particularly tough messes with its Max Mode feature. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. $200 at Amazon Intelligent choice : Proscenic M7 Pro LDS The Proscenic M7 Pro LDS maps your home to identify the best cleaning paths with an upgraded laser navigation system. In doing so, each subsequent job is more efficient than the last. Featuring 24 sensors, this model can handle even the most complex environments with ease. The intelligent dust collector is sold separately. $299 at Amazon Multi-functional : 360 S7 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop This efficient vacuum and mop combo can actually do both functions at the same time. Real mopping with pressure can be done with the included microfiber cloth or disposable cleaning cloths. Other features include LiDAR Mapping, 2650Pa suction, multi-floor mapping, and virtual boundaries with both no-go and no-mop zones. It works on hard floors and low-pile carpets. Use it with the 360Robot app or connect it to your Alexa. $380 at Amazon Flagship model : iRobot Roomba s Series The powerful and incredibly smart Roomba s9+ is the vacuum cleaner that shows robotic ones can replace traditional vacuums. The s9+ gets app and voice control, along with the vSlam optical sensor tech, iAdapt 3.0 to set up stay-away zones, and Imprint Smart Mapping to tell the vacuum to clean a particular room and more. The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal docking station gives this Roomba self-emptying capabilities too. $999 at Amazon

Keep your house neat and tidy with the best robot vacuum

So how do you choose the best robot vacuum? We've covered some of the best Eufy robovac vacuum cleaners, the best Evovacs robotic vacuums, and the best Roomba vacuums. All of these vacuums are great options for delegating the time-consuming chore of vacuuming your home, ranging from barebones but budget-friendly to truly expensive and robust. Be sure to choose the robot vacuum that best suits your home and your particular needs. Are you dealing with a lot of pet hair? Do you frequently have messy spills (hello, parents of toddlers!) that require a wet/dry mopping feature? Do you have a large home that requires long battery life?

For our money, we'd go with the Roborock S5 Max Vacuum and Mop. It's a reliable workhorse of a vacuum and mopping system, and is easy to set up and efficient. This powerhouse robot maps your entire home, so you can decide exactly which rooms get vacuumed and which get mopped.

If you're looking to spend a bit less money, though, then the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 is worth taking a peek at. This vac is pet-friendly with its ability to pick up pet hair and is low volume. Use it on hard floors or carpets. Choose Max Mode to double the suction power when needed. It's a reliable cleaning tool that'll keep your floors spic-and-span.