Setting up a robotic window cleaner is a great way to keep your glass clean without the hassle of ladders and squeegees. Having a robot do the job for you not only frees you up to do more essential things in life, but it also keeps things safe for those that may not have easy access to their windows. The Hobot 298 is the ultimate robotic window cleaner as it uses artificial intelligence to determine the best cleaning route, and has an ultrasonic water spray system to ensure that your windows shine. We have gathered all of the best robotic window cleaners to help you choose the best for your needs.
- Best Overall: Hobot 298
- Best Value: Fegrui R-C901
- Best Convenience: Ecovacs Winbot X
- Best Design: Mamibot W120
- Best Eco-Friendliness: Gladwell Gecko
- Best Reach: ElfBot Robot Window Cleaner
Best Overall: Hobot 298
The Hobot 298 a robotic cleaner packed full of powerful and convenient features. This cleaner uses artificial intelligence to determine the most efficient route, and it keeps track of areas it has cleaned, allowing it to stop when the job is complete. Laser frame detection keeps the cleaner from crossing over to another window or surface, and a fall prevention algorithm keeps your investment safe and sound.
When it comes to cleaning, the Hobot 298 has a built-in reservoir that uses ultrasonic technology to distribute its contents in a dense mist. The liquid tank is readily visible at all times, and its application is combined with a microfiber cleaning cloth that polishes and dries your windows to provide a streak-free shine.
The Hobot 298 features three automatic cleaning modes, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for those that want absolute control over where their robot heads and when to spray its cleaning solution. Best of all, if the spray nozzles were to become clogged at any point, the entire assembly is replaceable by removing a single screw, ensuring that this cleaner will be around for the long haul.
Pros:
- A.I. cleaning
- App control
- Ultrasonic spray system
Cons:
- Expensive
- Not wireless
- Bulky design
Best Overall
Hobot 298
Smarter not harder
The Hobot 298 combines artificial intelligence, built-in water tank, and App connectivity into one ultimate cleaner that will keep your windows shining.
Best Value: Fegrui R-C901
The Fegrui R-C091 is one of the lowest cost robotic window cleaners around. Despite the low price, the R-C901 comes with everything you need, including six replaceable cleaning cloths and a spray bottle that allows you to choose the type of cleaner required for the job.
Fegrui also equipped their robotic window cleaner with tons of suction power, rated at 4.6 kg, that keeps your investment safe and clinging to your glass. While it does not include a smart App, an IR based remote provides extra control options, which can come in handy if a particular spot needs additional attention.
Pros:
- Low Cost
- Replaceable pads
- Included accessories
Cons:
- No App connectivity
- Rounded design
- Only three patterns
Best Value
Fegrui R-C901
Cost effective
The R-C901 is a low priced alternative that features replaceable cleaning pads and is easy to set up and control with the included IR remote.
Best Convenience: Ecovacs Winbot X
The Ecovacs Winbot X is the only robotic window cleaner on the market that is powered only by an included rechargeable built-in battery. This cordless design makes setting up the cleaner quicker and easier without having to worry about cords making it a perfect option for those looking for the utmost convenience. Although this makes the Winbot X "wireless," it still requires a safety tether that keeps the unit from going too far off of its path and to help keep it safe from falls.
Since the Winbot X relies on a battery, the cleaner uses artificial intelligence to map out the best route possible for your windows, and will automatically return to its original position when finished. This cordless powerhouse also works on a variety of surfaces, including windows with decals making it one of the most versatile options around.
Pros:
- Cordless
- Automatic retrieval
- Cleans most surfaces
Cons:
- Expensive
- IR remote
- Requires tether
Best Convenience
Ecovacs Winbot X
Cut the cord
Winbot X is the only cleaner on the market powered by an internal rechargeable battery making it easy to get up and running without the hassle of cords.
Best Design: Mamibot W120
The Mamibot W120 is a robotic window cleaner that emphasizes design and portability. This compact cleaner sports a thin, 8.5 cm profile which may come in handy in tight spaces, and it comes in a durable package that Mamibot states should last at least five years for residential cleaning.
Just a single button and a handle sit on the front of the Mamibot, keeping things simple for users to get up and running right out of the box. Even with this simplistic design, the Mamibot W120 manages to include some well thought out features, such as an internal backup battery which will allow the unit to maintain operation for a few minutes even if accidentally unplugged.
Pros:
- Compact design
- Backup battery
- App connectivity
Cons:
- Only two cleaning modes
- No water reservoir
- Proprietary pads
Best Design
Mamibot W120
Clean design, basic cleaning
The W120 features a clean, compact design, with no confusing knobs or buttons. A backup battery ensures your investment is safe if the cord disconnects.
Best Eco-Friendliness: Gladwell Gecko
The Gecko robotic window cleaner is a low priced option that delivers some high-end features. Smart App connectivity allows you to take control of the unit's path at any time, cutting cleaning time and ensuring that every portion of your window shines.
Gladwell's Gecko also utilizes eco-friendly cleaning pads that are re-usable, keeping them out of the landfill. These over-sized microfiber cloths work in conjunction with three cleaning modes, and a self-applied cleaning solution allowing you to customize the process for your needs and to help prolong the life of the pads.
Pros:
- App connectivity
- Low price
- Re-useable pads
Cons:
- Round design
- No water tank
- Not cordless
Best Eco-Friendliness
Gladwell Gecko
Small price, big features
Gladwell's Gecko is affordably priced but does not skimp out on features. App controls and notifications keep you connected and in control at all times.
Best Reach: ElfBot Robot Window Cleaner
The ElfBot Robot Window Cleaner is a powerful assistant that can reach places that others cannot thanks to its extra-long 16-foot power cord. The longer cord also means that jobs with larger windows will require less effort overall by not having to change its position.
Even though the ElfBot uses special square cleaning pads, they are surprisingly inexpensive to replace coming in at around $10. These large, replaceable pads utilize a square design that is perfect for corners, allowing them to clean those pesky areas that circular shaped cleaners often fail at.
Pros:
- Inexpensive pads
- Square cleaning pads
- 16.4-foot power cord
Cons:
- Does not support all frames
- Tedious setup process
- Batteries not included
Best Reach
ElfBot Robot Window Cleaner
King of cords
ElfBot uses low cost, replaceable pads, and has one of the longest power cords around, which helps it to reach places where others cannot reach.
Beat the Streak
Robotic window cleaners bring convenience to a whole new level by helping you ditch the ladder, bottle, and towels. Most importantly, these robot helpers can reach areas that would typically require specialists or extensive safety arrangements, keeping everyone out of harm's way.
If you are in the market for a robotic window cleaner that features all of the best that these devices have to offer, then the Hobot 298 is the right one for you. This robot has artificial intelligence and a built-in water tank that automatically sprays your cleaner of choice, making sure that your windows shine in no time. Best of all, the Hobot's Bluetooth App connectivity will let you know when the job is complete through notifications, allowing you to truly set it and forget it.
