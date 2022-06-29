Many of us would agree that Severance is one of the best shows on Apple TV+ and while its intro is pretty cool, it could always be better. Now, someone has taken the intro style from perhaps the best show on all of television and mashed it up with Severance ... and the result is stunning.

I am, of course, talking about Succession. And not only is the HBO show one of the best around, it might also have the most iconic intro sequence as well. Now, a new YouTube video gives us an idea of what the Severance intro would be like if it had been created in the style of Succession.

Want to see it? Of course you do. Enjoy, but be warned — there are possible spoilers so only watch this if you've already enjoyed the first season of one of the best Apple TV+ shows on the platform.