What you need to know
- A new video has created the ultimate Severance intro sequence.
- The video takes footage from Severance and adds a Succession style to it.
- The final video has all the looks and sounds of the Succession but with a very Severance feel about it.
Many of us would agree that Severance is one of the best shows on Apple TV+ and while its intro is pretty cool, it could always be better. Now, someone has taken the intro style from perhaps the best show on all of television and mashed it up with Severance ... and the result is stunning.
I am, of course, talking about Succession. And not only is the HBO show one of the best around, it might also have the most iconic intro sequence as well. Now, a new YouTube video gives us an idea of what the Severance intro would be like if it had been created in the style of Succession.
Want to see it? Of course you do. Enjoy, but be warned — there are possible spoilers so only watch this if you've already enjoyed the first season of one of the best Apple TV+ shows on the platform.
All Hail Lumon! and All Hail Waystar Royco!!
Go ahead, you can watch that again. We aren't here to judge!
And here's the OG from Succession.
The Succession opening credits will likely go down in history as some of the best for various reasons, but it's that music that most people point to. It somehow works flawlessly when laid over the top of Severance as well, creating a feeling that's somehow even more unsettling and nervy — something that would definitely set the scene well for what viewers are about to witness.
If you've yet to watch Severance you can fix that right now via Apple TV+ with the first season now available. Those who are waiting for the big fourth season of Succession can watch the first three on HBO Max, too.
If you want to enjoy Severance and the rest of the Apple TV+ library in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
