Best shower speakers iMore 2022

Taking a shower can be relaxing and enjoyable, especially when accompanied by your favorite tunes (or podcasts, you do you). You can place your regular speaker someplace close by, but for a truly immersive experience and ideal acoustics, why not take a speaker right into the shower with you? Here are some of the best shower speakers you can buy.

Waterproof with a light show : LENRUE F9 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Portable Speaker Staff Pick With an IPX7 rating, this speaker isn't merely water-resistant, it's waterproof. It has a suction cup on the back for your shower and a tab on top so you can take it with you on all kinds of watery adventures. Get up to 20 hours of playtime (at half volume), plus the RGB lights add a fun touch. $22 at Amazon

$41 at Newegg Easy buttons : SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 4.0 Shower Speaker This nicely-priced speaker has simple, intuitive controls, a suction cup to attach it to your shower wall, and up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes in a handful of fun colors. The built-in microphone and phone button lets you receive calls in the shower too, as one does. $15 at Amazon Take it anywhere : INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker The long lanyard lets you attach this waterproof speaker to just about anything, including the suction cup that comes with it. The IPX7 rating means that it can be immersed in up to three feet of water for about half an hour. It comes in a variety of colors to match your tastes or bathroom decor. Get up to 12 hours of playtime at 70% volume. $20 at Amazon Easy to use : Donerton Bluetooth Shower Speaker, IP7 Waterproof Wireless Speakers with HD Sound Stereo It's not always easy to read in the shower, between water in your eyes and not wearing your glasses, but the buttons on this waterproof speaker are easy to read and operate. Connecting to your iPhone is easy too with Bluetooth 5.0. Take phone calls, listen to your own tunes or FM radio, and enjoy the colorful LED lights. $30 at Amazon Built right in : Kohler 28238-NKE-BL Moxie Bluetooth Showerhead Waterproof Portable Speaker Looking for something a bit more permanent than a speaker you stick to the wall or place in your soap dish? Take your bathroom to the next level with this inventive IPX7-rated waterproof speaker showerhead. With sound by Harman Kardon, it's a treat for audiophiles. Choose from matte black, brushed nickel, or polished chrome. $92 at Amazon

$100 at Walmart Ultra-portable : JBL CLIP 4 Bluetooth Shower Speaker Take this tiny and stylish speaker with you everywhere, it's not just for the shower. The integrated carabiner clip lets you attach it to your shower handle or to your belt loop when you're on the go. The IP67 rating means it's both waterproof and dustproof, plus it gets up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. A protective hard case is also included. $76 at Amazon

$57 at Walmart

$80 at Best Buy

Which of the best shower speakers should you get?

Before making a decision, you should decide if you want the speaker to be exclusively for the shower or if you'll want it to double as a portable speaker to take other places. All of these speakers will connect to your iPhone 13 (or any other model) with ease. I like the LENRUE F9 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Portable Speaker, as it's well-priced and serves multiple purposes. It's great for the shower, of course, with its IPX7 rating and handy suction cup, but it's also a nice size for taking anywhere. The hi-fi stereo sound belies its tiny size. You can take calls in the shower or on the go. With the colorful light array, it's a fun addition to parties. Check out the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for more multi-purpose options.

However, if I'm really going for it and I want the best, I'm picking up the Kohler 28238-NKE-BL Moxie. The brushed nickel color goes perfectly in my bathroom, but there are also polished chrome and matte black options. With "Best in Class" audio and sound by Harman Kardon specifically tuned acoustically for your shower space, you get a pleasing aural experience. The speaker itself is removable, so you can easily charge it and you could actually take it with you on the go if you like.