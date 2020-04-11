Best Siri Shortcut-Supported Smart Home Gadgets iMore 2020

Did you know that there are a ton of smart accessories available that work with Siri without supporting HomeKit? Yep, it's a thing, and you can control everything from vacuums to coffee makers using Apple's virtual assistant. All it takes is the right accessory, a few taps within an app, and you're ready for that sweet voice control life. Here are some of our current faves.

Hey Siri, do the thing

Siri Shortcuts has opened the doors to a whole new world of smart home gadgets that simply fall outside of the world of Apple's HomeKit. In addition to new and unique categories, supporting just Siri Shortcuts also keep you from being locked into one ecosystem, ensuring that you will always be in control, even if you decide to switch things up.

We love the Neato Robotics D7 Smart Vacuum Cleaner, which can intelligently map your home, giving you the ability to tell Siri to clean a specific room on demand. This robot vacuum also has some of the most powerful suction around and a unique design that allows it to get into corners.

Have a unique situation where you just want a gadget to push a physical button on a "dumb" appliance? Then check out the SwitchBot. This tiny little box sticks to whatever you desire, and with a simple tap or shout, it sends out a little "finger" that presses that button. Just keep in mind though, that you do need a separate hub, the SwitchBot Hub Mini, to make this magic happen.