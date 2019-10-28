Best Smart Home Halloween Decorations iMore 2019
Technology isn't just to make our work and home lives easier, it can also help make our holidays more fun. Home automation technology, for instance, can offer you a new set of options when it comes to planning for Halloween, whether you want smarter lighting or to use motion sensors to set up a fog machine.
- A smarter Halloween: Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- Put everything in motion: Eve Motion Sensor
- Everything in range: Eve Extend
- A colorful Halloween: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb
- Forget the candle: Philips Hue Go
- Wall of color: Nanoleaf Canvas Color light panels
- Tap and go: Nanoleaf Remote
- Keep an eye out: Logitech Circle 2
- Get spooky: Fansteck Halloween Fog Machine
A smarter Halloween: Wemo Mini Smart PlugStaff Favorite
This affordable smart plug works with Apple HomeKit and Siri, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa. Connect it to appliances and other HomeKit devices to automate your own homemade Halloween special effects.
Put everything in motion: Eve Motion Sensor
Trigger some scares this Halloween using the Eve Motion Sensor. Instead of having to manually activate a decoration, like a light show or fog machine, automatically trigger them when people trip the sensor. It's powered by replaceable batteries and works with HomeKit.
Everything in range: Eve Extend
If you use any Eve accessories like the motion sensor this Halloween, make sure they're all in range of your Wi-Fi network with the Eve Extend. The Extend uses Bluetooth to make sure that your Eve products remain connected to your home network or smartphone, so everything keeps running no matter where you put it.
A colorful Halloween: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb
Philips Hue is one of the top names in smart bulbs, and these are great for setting an atmosphere. Light the path to your front door with oranges and greens, or light up your door in a chilling, atmospheric blood-red. This four-pack comes with four bulbs and a Hue Hub, which allows you to connect your bulbs to HomeKit and Alexa.
Forget the candle: Philips Hue Go
The Go is great if you need a portable, battery-powered outdoor light. Here's something fun you can do with the Go this Halloween. If you have a fairly sizable pumpkin, put the Go in it, and change the lighting remotely. It doesn't need to be plugged in, so you don't need to make that accommodation with your festive gourd.
Wall of color: Nanoleaf Canvas Color light panels
Nanoleaf's light panels offer customizable lighting for your home, and can be a great tool for providing an atmosphere for your Halloween party. The panels are multitouch, allowing you to operate them just by touching them, without needing to go into a phone app. The modular design lets you create patterns and shapes (maybe you can make a pumpkin), and they are compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.
Tap and go: Nanoleaf Remote
The Nanoleaf Remote is certainly unique, and a great way to control your HomeKit scenes and accessories in a tap. This 12-sided remote can have actions assigned to each of its sides. Once mapped, a side can be tapped to set off an action. Activate your fog machine plugged into a smart plug by tapping one side or set your outdoor Hue lights to orange by tapping another. It's a truly useful and inventive home automation remote.
Keep an eye out: Logitech Circle 2
Halloween is a time of fun, frights, and candy, but it's also a time of mischief and pranks. Keep an eye on your home with the Logitech Circle 2. Using this, you can catch any pranksters in the act, or deter them from going for 'trick' instead of 'treat.'
Get spooky: Fansteck Halloween Fog Machine
Featuring 12 colors and a strobe effect, this smoke machine is perfect for setting a spooky mood for trick-or-treaters this Halloween. Attach it to a smart plug and link that with a smart motion sensor, and you can trigger the smoke whenever the sensor detects someone coming up the driveway.
Trick or treat
It doesn't matter what else you're doing. If you're thinking about adding home automation accessories to your Halloween setup, you're going to want a smart plug, and the Wemo Smart Plug is one of the best, most affordable such devices around. It brings intelligence and automation capabilities to standard lights and other appliances, and you can get a lot of them for under $100.
For lighting, the Philips Hue bulbs are always dependable, as long as you have a Hue Hub, which the four-pack comes with. To control it all, I'd suggest the Nanoleaf Remote, both for the number of control pads it has and it's unique and actually useful spin on home automation control.
