Best Smart Home Halloween Decorations iMore 2019

Technology isn't just to make our work and home lives easier, it can also help make our holidays more fun. Home automation technology, for instance, can offer you a new set of options when it comes to planning for Halloween, whether you want smarter lighting or to use motion sensors to set up a fog machine.

Trick or treat

It doesn't matter what else you're doing. If you're thinking about adding home automation accessories to your Halloween setup, you're going to want a smart plug, and the Wemo Smart Plug is one of the best, most affordable such devices around. It brings intelligence and automation capabilities to standard lights and other appliances, and you can get a lot of them for under $100.

For lighting, the Philips Hue bulbs are always dependable, as long as you have a Hue Hub, which the four-pack comes with. To control it all, I'd suggest the Nanoleaf Remote, both for the number of control pads it has and it's unique and actually useful spin on home automation control.

