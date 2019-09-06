Best Smart Surge Protectors iMore 2019

Smart power strips give you the ability to control your devices that are plugged into it with an app. They even have compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice controls as well. Here at iMore, we know all about the little upgrades you can add to your home, and smart power strips are perfect for giving you more control over your plugged-in devices.

This handy power strip is compatible with the Amazon Echo and Google Home. It comes with a free app that you can use to control each individual outlet and whether or not they'll receive power. You can even set schedules to control when your outlet will give power to the devices plugged in. With four AC outlets and four USB outlets, you'll never have to worry about losing your charging cube again. Pros: Voice control

Remote control from anywhere via app

No hub required

Four outlets and four USB ports

Timer Cons: Some users report connectivity issues and lack of durability

Best Overall T TECKIN Smart Power Strip Best for most Control up to eight devices via digital assistant, timer, or remotely with a dedicated app. $28 from Amazon

Simplest: Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon's own smart outlet is compatible with Alexa and ready to add voice controls to your power outlets. Since this is a single AC plug, it's perfect for outlets on your kitchen counters that you use for coffee pots or toasters. This way, you can control the power going to those devices from a helpful app, no matter where you are. Pros: Simple single outlet

Easy to control with Alexa

No hub needed Cons: Doesn't work with other digital assistants

Simplest Amazon Smart Plug So easy Amazon's own smart plug couldn't be easier to set up and control using Alexa. $25 from Amazon

Best Value: CRST Smart Strip

The CRST outlet offers you four AC outlets and two USB outlets. On the app, you can label all of your devices that are plugged into the outlet and control whether or not they receive power. With mounting strips, along with with Alexa, IFTTT, or Google Assistant voice control compatibilities, plus an app to control it remotely, this outlet is here to upgrade your home. Pros: Control remotely via an app

Control via digital assistants Alexa, IFTTT, or Google Assistant

No hub needed

Four outlets and two USB ports Cons: Some users report difficulty connecting and durability issues

Best Value CRST Smart Strip Smart price With four outlets and two USB ports, you can control up to six devices via the app or your digital assistant. $25 from Amazon

Best Multi-Pack: T TECKIN Smart Plug

What if you don't want all of your devices plugged into one spot? If you don't need all the outlets a full power strip can offer, these mini outlets might be just the thing you need. Place them around your home as needed. You can still take advantage of smart capabilities like voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant and remote controls through the Smart Life app. Pros: Distribute smart plugs around the house

Control via an app or digital assistants

No hub required Cons: Some users report difficulty connecting and durability issues

Best Multi-Pack T TECKIN Smart Plug Flexible If you need your smart plugs all over the house and not just in a single strip, this four-pack is your answer. $30 from Amazon

Most Efficient: DILISENS Smart Plug

When a power strip is too much, and a single plug is too little, this two-pack of dual outlets is what you need. The mini outlets are perfect for kitchen counters or outlets just above your computer desk. While it works with Alexa or Google Home, it will even monitor the energy you use through the Smart Life app. If you see that you're using more energy than you would like, you can always shut off the power to the strip from the app no matter where you are. Pros: Two plugs with two outlets each

Works with an app or digital assistants

Control together or separately Cons: Some users report connectivity and durability issues