Best Smart Surge Protectors iMore 2019
Smart power strips give you the ability to control your devices that are plugged into it with an app. They even have compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice controls as well. Here at iMore, we know all about the little upgrades you can add to your home, and smart power strips are perfect for giving you more control over your plugged-in devices.
- Best Overall: T TECKIN Smart Power Strip
- Simplest: Amazon Smart Plug
- Best Value: CRST Smart Strip
- Best Multi-Pack: T TECKIN Smart Plug
- Most Efficient: DILISENS Smart Plug
Best Overall: T TECKIN Smart Power Strip
This handy power strip is compatible with the Amazon Echo and Google Home. It comes with a free app that you can use to control each individual outlet and whether or not they'll receive power. You can even set schedules to control when your outlet will give power to the devices plugged in. With four AC outlets and four USB outlets, you'll never have to worry about losing your charging cube again.
Pros:
- Voice control
- Remote control from anywhere via app
- No hub required
- Four outlets and four USB ports
- Timer
Cons:
- Some users report connectivity issues and lack of durability
Best Overall
T TECKIN Smart Power Strip
Best for most
Control up to eight devices via digital assistant, timer, or remotely with a dedicated app.
Simplest: Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon's own smart outlet is compatible with Alexa and ready to add voice controls to your power outlets. Since this is a single AC plug, it's perfect for outlets on your kitchen counters that you use for coffee pots or toasters. This way, you can control the power going to those devices from a helpful app, no matter where you are.
Pros:
- Simple single outlet
- Easy to control with Alexa
- No hub needed
Cons:
- Doesn't work with other digital assistants
Simplest
Amazon Smart Plug
So easy
Amazon's own smart plug couldn't be easier to set up and control using Alexa.
Best Value: CRST Smart Strip
The CRST outlet offers you four AC outlets and two USB outlets. On the app, you can label all of your devices that are plugged into the outlet and control whether or not they receive power. With mounting strips, along with with Alexa, IFTTT, or Google Assistant voice control compatibilities, plus an app to control it remotely, this outlet is here to upgrade your home.
Pros:
- Control remotely via an app
- Control via digital assistants Alexa, IFTTT, or Google Assistant
- No hub needed
- Four outlets and two USB ports
Cons:
- Some users report difficulty connecting and durability issues
Best Value
CRST Smart Strip
Smart price
With four outlets and two USB ports, you can control up to six devices via the app or your digital assistant.
Best Multi-Pack: T TECKIN Smart Plug
What if you don't want all of your devices plugged into one spot? If you don't need all the outlets a full power strip can offer, these mini outlets might be just the thing you need. Place them around your home as needed. You can still take advantage of smart capabilities like voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant and remote controls through the Smart Life app.
Pros:
- Distribute smart plugs around the house
- Control via an app or digital assistants
- No hub required
Cons:
- Some users report difficulty connecting and durability issues
Best Multi-Pack
T TECKIN Smart Plug
Flexible
If you need your smart plugs all over the house and not just in a single strip, this four-pack is your answer.
Most Efficient: DILISENS Smart Plug
When a power strip is too much, and a single plug is too little, this two-pack of dual outlets is what you need. The mini outlets are perfect for kitchen counters or outlets just above your computer desk. While it works with Alexa or Google Home, it will even monitor the energy you use through the Smart Life app. If you see that you're using more energy than you would like, you can always shut off the power to the strip from the app no matter where you are.
Pros:
- Two plugs with two outlets each
- Works with an app or digital assistants
- Control together or separately
Cons:
- Some users report connectivity and durability issues
Most Efficient
DILISENS Smart Plug
Just right
If you need just two smart outlets in two different rooms, this is the perfect setup for you.
Bottom line
When it comes to a full power strip, you can't go wrong with the T TECKIN. With the four AC and four USB ports, there's plenty of room to plug in everything you need in your home office, including your portable devices. Set a timer if you want; you can create a schedule, so it always looks like someone is home. This can also save electricity as you can have devices run only when you need them.
The ability to turn off your plugged-in devices through the app, Alexa, or Google Assistant will serve as one of the best little helpers ever. Whether you're halfway to work when you realized you didn't turn off your coffee pot or forgot to unplug your fully charged tablet, this power strip has your back.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Karen S. Freeman is a teacher, writer, social media person, and family woman. She loves to travel, play with tech stuff, drink coffee, discover amazing new restaurants, and experience new things. But not power surges. Those are no fun.
Essa Kidwell Essa Kidwell is an expert in all things VR and mobile devices who can always be found with an Oculus Go, a Pixel 2, and an iPhone 7+. They've been taking things apart just to put them back together for quite some time. If you've got a troubleshooting issue with any of your tech, they're the ones you want to go to!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) with one of these awesome cases
Looking for a case for your Fitbit Versa (Gen 1)? Then look no further!
Ever wonder what Rene Ritchie takes with him to events? Here's his gear bag
Here's a look inside the bag, and at the gear, Rene Ritchie will be taking to Apple's iPhone Event!
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, consider one of these portal solutions for your favorite Mac.