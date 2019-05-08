You're not always going to be in the room that houses your thermostat. For some homes, that can mean a pretty substantial difference in temperature in every season. There's a fix for this common problem, though: smart thermostats with multiple zoning. Being able to set the temperature where you are instead of where the thermostat is can be a lifesaver. We've rounded up the best of them for 2019. Best Overall: Ecobee 4

The Ecobee 4 is the best smart thermostat for multi-zone heating and cooling, and one of the best thermostats you can buy overall. It's compatible with all popular smart home platforms — Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, and Microsoft Cortana — and is fully controlled via an app on your phone. It also has a full-color touch display if you'd rather go hands on. As a bonus, the Ecobee 4 also has a microphone and is a stand-alone Amazon Alexa device; it's basically a smart thermostat and an Echo Dot in one package. Pros: Acts as an Amazon Alexa device

Comes with a room sensor

Compatible with all popular smart home platforms

Works with Android and iOS

Easy to install Cons: More expensive

No learning capabilities that Nest offers

Ecobee 4
$199 from Amazon

Best Value: Ecobee 3 Lite

For a basic smart thermostat that works over Wi-Fi with the rest of your smart home network, the Ecobee 3 Lite is hard to beat. Now that it is compatible with Ecobee room sensors, it's also the base for an inexpensive but very capable system for multi-zone heating and cooling. The biggest difference between the Ecobee 3 Lite and the Ecobee 4 is the lack of stand-alone voice input, but if you have a more complicated heating and cooling system, there are also some things you should be aware of: it's incompatible with humidifiers, dehumidifiers, HRVs (heating recovery ventilators) and ERVs (energy recovery ventilators). If you have any of this equipment you might want to go with a different model. Pros: Inexpensive

Works with all major smart home platforms

Works with Android and iOS

Easy to install

Apple HomeKit certified Cons: Room sensors not included

Incompatible with certain equipment

Ecobee 3 Lite
$138 from Amazon

Best Smart Thermostat: Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat is a great addition to any smart home, and with multi-zone capability, it makes for an excellent product for anyone with a need for more than one sensor. It also can bear the smart tag in its own right, as Nest's software can learn when you're home and where you spend your time and adjust the temperatures accordingly. That can lead to substantial savings on your utility bills, and it means you won't ever have to adjust the temperature yourself. Nest works with all popular smart home platforms with the exception of Apple's HomeKit. The third generation Nest also comes in black, copper, steel, silver or white to match any decor. It's a great thermostat overall and one of our favorites. Pros: Learning ability

Multiple colors

Works with Android and iOS

Compatible with all popular smart home platforms

Easy to install Cons: No HomeKit certification

Expensive

Room sensor not included

Nest Learning Thermostat
$216 from Amazon

Best Budget Learner: Nest Thermostat E

The Nest Thermostat E may lack some of the features its more expensive sibling offers, like Smart Sense, but it can learn to adjust the temperature when the house is empty to save money on heating and cooling with its Home/Away Assist feature. It's also compatible with most smart home platforms, excluding Apple HomeKit, and is fully adjustable through Nest's Android and iOS apps as well as the Nest website. you can adjust the temperature or see how much money you're saving from anywhere. Pros: Learning ability

Works with Android and iOS

Compatible with all popular smart home platforms

Easy to install

Frosted exterior looks great Cons: No HomeKit certification

Room sensor not included

Nest Thermostat E
$169 from Best Buy

Nest Sensors Nest thermostats are fully multi-room capable, but neither offering comes with a room sensor. You'll need to purchase one or more in order to control the temps the way you like in a multi-room environment.

Nest Sensor
$39 from Amazon