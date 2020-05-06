Best Smart Washing Machines iMore 2020

As the Internet of things grows, and our homes become increasingly smart, more and more appliances that boast connectivity are becoming within reach of the average household. Washing machines are a great example of that. They are still at the higher end of the market, but with the amazing benefits they bring, more people are choosing to invest. Our overall best pick, the Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with AddWash Door, comes with the ability for remote control and monitoring and gives you alerts when your washing is complete. With these benefits and more, we've found some of the best smart washers to suit your needs.

Samsung's more affordable smart option is its 4.5 cubic feet capacity washing machine with the option of Wi-Fi connectivity and the ability to hook up to the Samsung Smart Things App. This washer can easily handle a king-size comforter. Looks-wise, it comes in traditional white or this handsome black stainless steel that boasts a practical, fingerprint-resistant finish. Features of note are its ability to wash a full load in as little as 36 minutes when on the "Super Speed" setting, and a stream treatment option that releases steam from the bottom of the tub for improved saturation. This steam functionality works well to really deep clean clothing with positive reviews from hundreds who have been pleased with the results. This machine is an excellent choice for families with kids as it boasts Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology Plus. It has special sensors that keep even heavy loads balanced for quieter washing cycles, so you can get away with using it past bedtime. We also love this machine's "AddWash" ability that allows you, after the cycle has started, to chuck in items you'd forgotten to include in the load. It's a lifesaver for the forgetful among us. The smart functionality comes in with the ability to control and monitor this machine remotely. You can see the remaining cycle time, receive alerts when the cycle is finished, and schedule cycles. This is all done via your home's Wi-Fi network and the Android and iPhone Samsung Smart Things App. Pros: AddWash functionality

Super Speed setting

Quiet operation

Steam functionality Cons: No voice control

No anti-allergen cycle

Best Value: Kenmore 41463 Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer with Accela Wash

The Kenmore 41463 is a budget-friendly option that will give you the most bang for your buck. It's 4.5 cubic feet capacity smart washing machine that works with the Kenmore Smart App, and can also be controlled using the Kenmore Smart Skill on the Amazon Alexa platform. It comes in a metallic silver finish. This machine has Kenmore's Accela Wash technology that, in the Express Wash setting, saves time by cleaning normal, full-sized loads in as little as 29 minutes. The Kenmore 41463 has two great features to help keep your washing fresh. The "Stay Fresh" function will periodically turn the washer's barrel to stop wet clothes from going stagnant, a useful feature for busy families. The machine's "AirFlow Doorstop'' props the door open to help keep the inside of the washer fresh between loads. This washer has some handy settings that can help you get the right result for your laundry. These include a Kids Wear setting with a higher temperature to get out stains, a Workout Wear that cares for high-tech fabrics, a Whitest Whites option that gives you the choice to dispense bleach into the washer, and a Cold Clean cycle that uses 55% less energy. The companion Kenmore Smart app lets you monitor your wash's progress remotely and schedule the machine to start. Using the Kenmore Smart Skill, you can ask Alexa things like, "What is my washer doing?" as well as ask Alexa to start washes. Sitting right between the high and low-price range, this washing machine gives you the most value for the cost. Pros: Stay Fresh function

Good specialist cycles

Voice control

Energy-saving Cold Clean option Cons: No anti-allergen cycle

No steam function

Best Hands-Free Operation: GE Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with UltraFresh Vent System

GE offers a range of Wi-Fi-enabled smart laundry appliances. We like this mid-range, 4.8 cubic feet, front-loading model, available in a satin nickel finish. Its smart credentials come in with app control, and the ability to voice-control the machine with the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Design-wise, this machine has a handy reversible door that gives you more flexibility as to where you can install it. It also boasts some great general washing machine technology. It has GE's UltraFresh vent system with OdorBlock that stops excess moisture causing stale smells. It is a very popular feature, especially for any laundry left in the machine for too long. Your forgotten clothes will be free from the stagnant smell you would typically expect. This model also gets SmartDispense tech; you can put in enough detergent for up to 32 loads, and then the machine dispenses the correct quantity each time you use it. There's a useful 20-minute Quick Wash cycle to clean lightly soiled items rapidly. GE's SmartHQ app lets you remotely control and monitor this washing machine, receive alerts and real-time notifications. Also, you can control the appliance hands-free with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This machine is described as very easy to use by satisfied owners. Even buyers who weren't sure they wanted smart connectivity have reported no issues with set-up and use. Rounding up this machine's feature set is Microban antimicrobial technology built-in its components, Dynamic Balancing Technology making for quieter washes, PowerSteam deep penetration, and a "Sanitize + Allergen" cycle to kill common bacteria and allergens. Pros: 20-minute Quick Wash

Anti-allergen cycle

Voice control

Reversible door Cons: No steam function

No keep fresh functionality

Best Compact Design: LG WM3900HBA Smart Wi-Fi-Enabled Front Load Washer with TurboWash 360 Technology

LG also offers a range of smart washing machines as part of its wider "ThinQ" appliance suite and app-based platform. This model is a 4.5 cubic feet capacity option, but with a relatively slimline footprint of 30-inches in depth, so it can do full-size loads in smaller spaces. It comes in white, or for a slightly higher cost, you can get this smart "Black Steel" finish. The smart part of this system comes in with LG's ThinQ app, which is available for both iPhones and Android devices. You can use the app not just to start or stop a wash, but also to select a cycle, as well as get smartphone notifications. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to allow you to manage your laundry with voice commands. On the washing front, there's LG's TurboWash 360 technology, which comprises five powerful jets that surround clothes from multiple angles around the drum. This more efficient way of washing means you can do full loads in under 30 minutes and gets the thumbs up from happy owners of this model. The WM3900HBA also gets 6Motion technology, which combines up to six different wash motions to ensure clothes are cleaned thoroughly. This machine's washing tech uses water efficiently. Many buyers are amazed at how little water this washer needs. If energy-saving appeals to you, then you should note this machine also offers economical ColdWash. Also, the machine's LoDecibel quiet operation and its TrueBalance anti-vibration system can make you forget that you have a washer. This machine will also appeal to allergy sufferers thanks to its "Allergiene" cycle that removes allergens, like pet dander. In fact, it's certified as asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Pros: Jet wash & 6Motion tech

Anti-allergen cycle

Voice control

Quiet operation Cons: No keep fresh option

No steam function

Best Intelligent Controls: Whirlpool WFW9620HBK Smart Front Load Washing Machine with Load & Go XL Plus Dispenser