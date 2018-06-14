Got an Apple TV 4K? Well Apple just announced that Dolby Atmos support will be hitting the latest Apple TV with tvOS 12, so you'll be able to enjoy movies and TV shows that employ Atmos at home. If you live in a small place or simply have no need for a full-on surround system, then a soundbar is the perfect way to enhance your TV's sound, and all of these rad soundbars have Dolby Atmos support!

What is Dolby Atmos?

It's essentially a surround sound technology that was originally implemented in movie theaters in 2012. It allows for up to 128 separate audio tracks, as well as associated spatial audio description metadata. In simple terms, that means theaters receive information on the perfect way to optimize their sound systems for a particular movie. The cool part is that each and every audio track can be assigned to an audio channel and then rendered in real time, so you get true surround sound to the best of a particular theater's capabilities.

The first movie to use Dolby Atmos technology was Disney/Pixar's "Brave", and the first Blu-ray to use it was "Transformers: Age of Extinction". Video games soon followed suit, and Dolby Atmos is catching on! Now soundbars have the technology built-in, and through specific rendering of the multitude of audio tracks present, you can get "room-filling" and near-surround sound from just a soundbar and subwoofer.