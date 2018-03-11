Best USB microphones for Mac

Whether you're recording instruments for a track, voices for a podcast, or just want your voice to come through much more clearly on Skype or Google Hangouts, there are a plethora of USB microphones out there. Here are a few of our favorites!

Blue Yeti

If you have been looking into USB microphones, chances are you have come across the Blue Yeti multiple times. It's an extremely popular choice amongst podcasters, gamers, and musicians alike, and the reason it's so beloved is due to its impressive versatility. The Yeti can record sound in four different ways, making it highly useful for different situations.

Cardioid mode is great for podcasts and game streaming. It records sound from sources that are directly in front of it, meaning you won't get too much ambient noise from the space you're recording in.

Stereo mode is perfect for recording acoustic instruments or even multiple voices singing in unison, giving you the ability to make beautiful music on both left and right channels.

Omnidirectional mode will record sounds from all directions, making it the perfect for capturing a round table discussion or recording ambient noise.

Bidirectional mode records sound from two ends of the microphone, so sources close to the mic on opposite sides will be heard clearly. If you're looking to record duets or an interview, this mode will serve you the best.

The Blue Yeti has a simple interface located on the front, which allows you to adjust the gain with a quick turn of the dial, and it even has a mute button, allowing you to have quick asides on the fly that you don't want to be recorded. The Yeti even has a headphone jack for real-time sound monitoring.

The Blue Yeti has great sound quality, recording all it captures at a sample rate of 16 bit at 48kHz.

Usually starting around $122, the Blue Yeti could be a little pricey for some, but if you're looking for a USB Microphone that can handle anything, it's your best bet.

Audio-Technica AT2020USB

Functioning much like a traditional XLR microphone, the Audio-Technica AT2020USB is ideal for the singer/songwriter in you who loves to record digitally.

Being a cardioid microphone, the AT2020USB performs best when recording sound from a single source located in front of the microphone. What makes the AT2020USB so great for musicians is its ability to easily fit into shock mounts and mic booms, allowing you to position the microphone perfectly in your space.

It records truly high-quality audio at a sample rate of 16 bit 48 kHz and has a headphone jack and volume control for no-delay live monitoring. You can pick up an Audio-Technica AT2020USB for about $150.

Samson Meteor