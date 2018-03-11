Best USB microphones for Mac

Whether you're recording instruments for a track, voices for a podcast, or just want your voice to come through much more clearly on Skype or Google Hangouts, there are a plethora of USB microphones out there. Here are a few of our favorites!
Blue Yeti
If you have been looking into USB microphones, chances are you have come across the Blue Yeti multiple times. It's an extremely popular choice amongst podcasters, gamers, and musicians alike, and the reason it's so beloved is due to its impressive versatility. The Yeti can record sound in four different ways, making it highly useful for different situations.
Cardioid mode is great for podcasts and game streaming. It records sound from sources that are directly in front of it, meaning you won't get too much ambient noise from the space you're recording in.
Stereo mode is perfect for recording acoustic instruments or even multiple voices singing in unison, giving you the ability to make beautiful music on both left and right channels.
Omnidirectional mode will record sounds from all directions, making it the perfect for capturing a round table discussion or recording ambient noise.
Bidirectional mode records sound from two ends of the microphone, so sources close to the mic on opposite sides will be heard clearly. If you're looking to record duets or an interview, this mode will serve you the best.
The Blue Yeti has a simple interface located on the front, which allows you to adjust the gain with a quick turn of the dial, and it even has a mute button, allowing you to have quick asides on the fly that you don't want to be recorded. The Yeti even has a headphone jack for real-time sound monitoring.
The Blue Yeti has great sound quality, recording all it captures at a sample rate of 16 bit at 48kHz.
Usually starting around $122, the Blue Yeti could be a little pricey for some, but if you're looking for a USB Microphone that can handle anything, it's your best bet.
Audio-Technica AT2020USB
Functioning much like a traditional XLR microphone, the Audio-Technica AT2020USB is ideal for the singer/songwriter in you who loves to record digitally.
Being a cardioid microphone, the AT2020USB performs best when recording sound from a single source located in front of the microphone. What makes the AT2020USB so great for musicians is its ability to easily fit into shock mounts and mic booms, allowing you to position the microphone perfectly in your space.
It records truly high-quality audio at a sample rate of 16 bit 48 kHz and has a headphone jack and volume control for no-delay live monitoring. You can pick up an Audio-Technica AT2020USB for about $150.
Samson Meteor
The Samson Meteor is a very simple USB microphone that won't lead you astray when it comes to single-person recording.
Although the Meteor is only meant to capture a single sound source, it does record all of its audio at a 16 bit, 48kHz sample rate, which means you are getting great sounding audio every time you sit in front of it.
It's lightweight and quite compact, allowing you to transport the Meteor anywhere you need to go, so you never have to worry about sounding bad when you are on the road.
The Meteor does have a headphone jack for live monitoring and is significantly cheaper than other options out there (starting around $70), making this microphone a favorite among casual users.
Apogee MiC
I won't lie to you, the Apogee MiC is a little on the pricey side — usually starting around $230 — but it's a fantastic microphone designed for recording audio with your Mac.
At just about the size of an iPhone 6s, it's super compact and easier to carry around. It's a single directional cardioid microphone that records at a sample rate of 24 bit at 96kHz, which is real studio-level quality audio.
The reason it's so useful to musicians is its great functionality with the the Apple ecosystem. Not only does it work well on with a Mac, but you can also plug the Apogee MiC directly into your iPhone or iPad and record using the Garageband app.
Blue Snowball
From the same company that brings you the Yeti, comes the Blue Snowball USB microphone that has some of the same tricks but at the low price of about $70..
The Snowball has become a beloved microphone for the budget podcaster because of its low price point and versatility. It has three different modes: cardioid – great for single person recording; omnidirectional – fantastic for multiple person recording; and cardioid -10 db, allowing for great reduction in background noise control, which is perfect for video calling.
The Snowball also records at a sample rate of 16 bit at 48 kHz, meaning you get premium sound quality, and it can be screwed into a standard microphone stand.
Now recording
What USB microphone do you love? Let us know in the comments below!
Updated March 2018: These are still my favorite USB microphones for your Mac.