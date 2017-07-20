Apple's Magic Mouse is designed specifically for working with the Mac and its features are perfectly suited to fit your productivity needs.
Best overall
Apple Magic Mouse 2
Apple designed the $79 Magic Mouse to work seamlessly with its macOS operating system and it's clear that the sleek-looking buttonless mouse is meant for the Mac. It's multitouch surface lets you perform gestures like swiping to move between pages or scroll through websites. You can double-tap with one finger to zoom, double-tap with two fingers to call up Mission Control, and more. It really is an elegant means to navigate macOS.
Bottom-line: For the best performance with a wireless mouse on the Mac, nothing beats the specially designed Magic Mouse 2 with customizable features.
One more thing: You can adjust the Magic Mouse in Settings on the Mac to speed up or slow down tracking, as well as adjust the click speeds and gesture options.
Why Apple's Magic Mouse is the best wireless mouse for Mac
Frankly, it's the multitouch surface that won me over. You can swipe with one or two fingers to perform navigation actions on documents and websites. You can right or left-click to call up option menus. You can tap (not click) the top of the Magic Mouse to perform additional navigation actions. It's really impressive.
Though he prefers the Magic Trackpad, iMore EiC Rene Ritchie agrees that the Magic Mouse does multi-touch gestures the best when it comes to using a mouse.
If you really want a mouse, and really want a mouse that supports multitouch gestures, the Magic Mouse 2 is it. Likewise if you really want a mouse from Apple.
Design-wise, the Magic Mouse is smooth, sleek, and lightweight. It feels like you are holding a small glass object that is hollow inside. The feet on bottom help make it glide smoothly and with more precision than most other mouses I've tested.
You can also customize your mouse settings. If the cursor (or arrow) moves too slow or fast for you, you can adjust the tracking speed, and if you always accidentally double-click things, you can change how fast you need to click in order to trigger the action. You can customize the Magic Mouse to make it fit your style perfectly.
The Magic Mouse 2 is rechargeable with a Lightning cable. Yes, it is in a very awkward spot at the bottom of the mouse. But, you can juice it up for a full day of work in about two minutes, so it's not that big of a deal. You can plug in your Magic Mouse, grab a cup of coffee, and get back to work for the rest of the day. You just have to remember to charge it up to full when you are done.
It comes at a premium price of $79 if you are making a separate purchase, but if you are in the market for a new iMac, it comes in the box at no extra charge. Because it is designed to work perfectly with Mac, it really is the perfect wireless mouse for Mac.
Most ergonomic
Logitech M570
Some people don't like the Magic Mouse because it feels uncomfortable. The Magic Mouse has a low profile, so can feel a little cramped for some hands. If you need something more ergonomic, Logitech makes a fantastic mouse with a thumb-side trackball that is sculpted to the shape of the hand. There is a curved indent on the far right so that your pinky rests comfortably (unfortunately, this isn't the mouse for left-handers). It has a scroll wheel for moving up and down documents and web pages without having to lift your hand and two programable buttons that let you designate what they trigger. The trackball makes it possible for you to move your cursor around without having to lift anything more than just a finger. You do have to connect a wireless receiver to your computer using an available USB port, but you can connect up to six wireless devices, thanks to Logitech's "Unifying receiver" technology.
Bottom-line: The M570 is very comfortable and allows you to navigate your Mac without having to move your hand or wrist around on a mouse pad all day. It is a fantastic mouse for those looking for something more ergonomic than Apple's Magic Mouse and it only costs $28.
One more thing: It has adjustable speed tracking so you can customize how fast or slow your cursor moves across the screen.
Best for gamers
Logitech G602
Gamers know just how important it is to have precision timing when in the thick of it. Logitech's G602 is the best wireless mouse for clicking with the speed and efficiency needed to get through the toughest dungeon, beat the baddest boss, or out-skill the most talented sporting opponent. It uses a 2.4 GHz connection with a 2-millisecond polling rate. The USB nanoreceiver is dedicated specifically to use the bandwidth for the G602 to ensure low-latency and immediate reaction. It has 11 programable controls so you can press a button on the mouse to trigger in-game actions instead of having to reach up to your keyboard. It has an interchangeable operating mode so you can use Performance for up to 250 hours of dedicated gaming or Endurance to push through up to 1440 hours of regular computer activity. Like most of Logitech's mice, it is designed with distinctive curves and slopes for a very comfortable fit in your hand, especially for those long gaming sessions.
Bottom-line: Gamers looking for a wireless way to play should stop now. Logitech's $40 G602 has low-latency performance, 250 hours of gaming battery life, and a comfortable shape.
One more thing: You can switch between five different DPI settings for targeting and maneuvering in a variety of different game genres.
Best basic model
Logitech M720
Also known as the Triathalon Mouse, Logitech's low-cost, high-powered wireless mouse is a great mid-range product. Why is it called the Triathalon Mouse? Because it has three, count 'em three, Bluetooth device connections. That means you can use it with your iMac Pro at home, your MacBook Pro on the go, and your PC at work. All you have to do is press the Bluetooth button on the side to switch between computers. With a super long battery life of almost two years, it'll keep going long after you've gone on vacation. It has curved sides for right-handed comfort (sorry lefties) and is raised up just enough to fit comfortably when palmed. Overall, it is a fantastic mouse for its price range, at around $38.
Bottom-line: If you want to keep your workflow seemless with the same mouse across all your computers, the M720 is the best option because you can connect it to three different Bluetooth devices and switch between them with just the press of a button.
One more thing: The scroll wheel can be customized with smooth or click style. Nice touch.
Conclusion
There are a wide variety of different mice for different people's needs. Everyone's tastes are varied on what is most important. The Apple Magic Mouse is incomparable when it comes to Mac-specific design, but Logitech is known for being the best mouse maker on the market, and their wireless mice are top of the line.
Reader comments
Best Wireless Mouse For Mac
NOT, the carpal tunnel inducing Magic Mouse. It does look the nicest though.
I was afraid of having issues with comfort when I first started using the Magic Mouse, too. But, I've been using it for about a year, 8 - 10 hours per day (sometimes more) and haven't had any pain. I know everyone is different. This is just speaking to my personal experience.
Yep, suppose so. I find that it’s something that’s less comfortable as you can’t rest your hand on it, your hand/wrist/arm is always in slight tension because of the constant hover.
I used one for a couple of years, and eventually just couldn't take it any longer. I toss it in my bag when traveling with my laptop, as I often get frustrated with the trackpad when working for longer periods of time. Yes, I guess everyone is a bit different, but it is not an ergonomic mouse, IMO. (It looks nice and works well though.)
But, I've switched to the Logitech Performance MX (and now Master MX) mice. They are pretty comfortable, and have a very usable scroll wheel (one of my favorite features). That said, the button micro-switch went bad after only a couple of years... but I still decided to give another one a shot after trying to talk myself into a less expensive option for an hour at a store.
Exactly! Leave it to iMore to recommend the Apple mouse even though it's way too low. It has a lot of features and it looks nice, but it is nowhere near the best mouse. The Logitech anywhere is my choice. The Magic Mouse is probably the worst mouse I've ever used.
It's the worst mouse _you_ have ever used, but it's certainly not the worst mouse. I really like the Apple mouse albeit I use a MacBook most of the time and I love the trackpad on it with its gestures so I just use that
I agree. It didn't take long for me to start feeling the strain. I can't decide which one was harder on my wrist, this unit or the the original iMac circular puck mouse. Attractive, but punishing.
My full-featured daily use mouse is the Logitech Anywhere MX Gen I. My travel mouse is the Logitech M325.
Agree. magic mouse works well for me. Main problem I have is with website maps, like zillow.com. It is far too easy to accidentally zoom in and out. Well, I suppose the other issue is that I can't use it when I charge it, something I can only see as a crazy design oversight.. But beyond those 2 minor issues, it works very, very well.
The first issue you have is a problem with zillow.com, not the mouse. Try the Magic Mouse in maps.google.com, it works smoothly
I recent bought and then returned the Logitech M705. Both before and after Sierra was released, the scrolling was very flaky, to the point where it was mostly unusable, because I could never be sure how much or how little it would scroll, or when it would stop. It's weight and the position of the scroll wheel resulted in a bit of hand pain as well.
Add to this, AFAIK, Logitech has said they have no plans to update the drivers for Sierra, and I can't see any reason to waste even the small amount of cash on the M705.
The previous software was horrible, but I'm pretty happy with Logitech Options that came with my new Master MX. It wasn't entirely clear, but you can totally uninstall the old stuff, and just install Logitech Options.
I can't find right mouse for my rMBP13 2015 cause wi-fi interference problem. If wi-fi is on 2.4Ghz, it is almost impossible to use any of the wireless mouse - bluetooth or standard radio interface. I don't know how could Apple fail so much, but mouse starts lag a lot every time I start heavy upload or download. I've already tried 2 my old wireless mouses and new microsoft bluetooth mouse - it is all the same. Touchpad in the same time is working without any issues what means, that it is not OS lag - it has something to do with 2.4Ghz range and wi-fi.
Have you tried turning WiFi and Bluetooth of and then back on again, followed by a reboot of your computer? See if that helps and let me know how it goes.
I've tried everything, even some system tweaks with bluetooth - nothing helps. If wi-fi is off there is no problem with BT or radio connection, when wi-fi is on without heavy load radio mouse works well enough, bluetooth is already with some lags, on heavy load - only wired mouse or touchpad can survive. I think that problem will be solved when I change my network to 5Ghz, but good 5Ghz router is not so cheap and my current router (zyxel keenetic) is not old at all and works perfect.
I have been using the M570 or it's ancestors both wired and wireless since before Steve Jobbs came back to Apple.
During that time I have introduced then to various people including one who runs a small internet service provider by himself, he spends about 14 to 16 hours at his Mac Pro and has had no health problems from using the trackball for that amount of time a day. I could never go back to a normal mouse, though I will admit that lefties can not use it and there is a learning curve when you start using it. I can recommend it to those of you who for medical reasons can not use a mouse or those who are experienceing pain from using a mouse for extended periods of time. Oh one more thing if you are in an environment were people come and grab the mouse out of your hand to show you something or use your uour computer without your permission, the track ball is a great deterent as most people are scard of them.
I use a program called "magicprefs". Allows you to fine tune the mouse features and such. Works quite well and if I remember correctly it was free.
Logitech MX Master
Yep, that's the conclusion I came to as well after spending over an hour in the 'mouse isle.' I DID NOT want to spend that much money, but everything else felt like junk in comparison (especially the scroll wheel). I'm pretty happy with it so far, but hope it lasts longer than my Performance MX did (the previous model).
i recently picked up a SteelSeries Rival 300. I love it to bits :D
The Apple Magic Mouse 2 was just too expensive with the local pricing. What i feel is a little unfair is the Magic Mouse 1 is only $10 cheaper. (local currency converted)
While you cannot beat the multitouch controls of the magic mouse I much prefer the mx master. From my use It is still capable of all the functions available on the Magic Mouse and more through customizable buttons, it is more comfortable and now comes in more colors. The main downside for me is that the increased sized makes it harder to carry around with my laptop when I am on the move
Sorry, don't get it. What's the point of a wireless mouse when I'm sitting right in front of my Mac. I need a wireless mouse for 12" of air? Really?
I still use the magic mouse 2 since it was first released, no problems and I regularly swap between left and right hand. For high usage for very fine-grained mouse control its probably to get a mouse for that purpose.
As for the mouses you listed, they all right-handed only.
The best mouse is the one that's NOT made by Apple... especially that flat, useless Magic Mouse. Pretty but still a POS.