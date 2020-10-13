A great keyboard can make typing at your desk all day enjoyable and boost your productivity. Nobody wants to go to work with a mushy keyboard with little to no key travel that feels awful to type on. If you have a Mac, chances are you are using an Apple Magic Keyboard, and while that works, the Satechi Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is better in almost every way, and it's cheaper — even more so thanks to Prime Day.

We love the Satechi Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard so much that it's on our list of the best alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard because it just feels so great to type on and it's designed with Apple products in mind.

It's incredibly slim, with a tapered design that raises the upper keys to be a bit easier on your wrists. If that's not enough, Satechi includes some thicker rubber feet in the box to make the function row even taller. The keyboard layout closely matches that of Apple's Magic Keyboard 2, with all of the same Mac-centric iconography and F-row functions.

One of this keyboard's biggest advantages over Apple's own offerings is its ability to pair to up to three devices at once. You can press and hold any of the three Bluetooth buttons for a few seconds to enter pairing mode, then quickly switch between devices using the same buttons once paired. This means you can use it with your Mac, MacBook, and iPad just by hitting a few buttons, making it the ultimate keyboard for getting work done across multiple devices.

So far, this is one of my favorite Prime Day deals I have seen today, so don't miss your shot at getting an amazing keyboard for an amazing price.