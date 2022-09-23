Best Black Friday AirPods deals 2022

Black Friday AirPods deals could be your opportunity to save a lot of money on Apple's wireless headphone lineup, with loads of retailers joining in with the fun. AirPods deals are fairly common these days, with big discounts on some of Apple's hottest products throughout the year. Given how often these savings are available, we're sure you're going to be able to save loads on AirPods over Black Friday.

We've seen consistent discounts on the previous model AirPods Pro, often of around $70. AirPods 2 have been seen down as low as $80, and even the AirPods Max have received their own $120 price drops. The new AirPods Pro 2 have even been reduced by $10, so the AirPods lineup could be some of Apple's most discounted products. Black Friday is unlikely to be any different.

Whether you're looking for the cheapest AirPods price or want the best Black Friday AirPods Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We keep tabs on AirPods pricing all year round so we can let you know which holiday AirPods deals are worth taking advantage of.

Where can I find the best Black Friday AirPods deals AirPods are a hot ticket item throughout the year and retailers often offer deals to lure in buyers. With the holiday shopping season upon us, we're seeing the best Black Friday AirPods deals of the year. We'll be keeping tabs on the best offers on this page but the below retailers are a good place to start if you want to scope out some deals for yourself. Amazon: expect all-time low AirPods prices

Best Buy: Apple deals with bundled extras like cases and Apple Music

B&H: usually competitive on price plus tax savings with Payboo credit card

When do the Black Friday AirPods deals begin? While Black Friday's official date is November 26 this year, most Black Friday sales will be well underway by then. For the past few years, we've seen sales kicking off earlier and earlier with some even launching in October in 2020. That means you can shop early, and beat the rush later on. With production and shipping delays likely, that's not a bad idea this year especially if you can find a retailer offering some kind of Black Friday price guarantee.

Best Black Friday AirPods deals

When looking at Apple's entry-level AirPods, there are a few different models to choose from. While the first-gen model have been discontinued, you can still pick up the second-generation AirPods as well as the newly-launched third-generation AirPods. The newest version have adopted a more AirPods Pro-like form factor, has a longer battery life, and support Spatial Audio. They also have MagSafe built into the charging case. If you're ok forgoing those features, you can surely snap up a great Black Friday deal on the AirPods 2 this fall.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case | $72 off (opens in new tab) Apple's second-gen AirPods with the wireless charging case may have been officially discontinued but you can still snag a set if you know where to look. Woot has them on sale for $133 though Prime members get a further $5 off that price at checkout meaning a saving of over $70 compared to their original list price.

Prefer your true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation? Then Apple's AirPods Pro are for you. Introduced in late 2019, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with ANC and Transparency modes so you can block out distractions or filter outside noise back in as you please. In 2021, Apple refreshed AirPods Pro with a new MagSafe charging case though everything else remains unchanged. Fancy features come with a steeper price tag, but luckily you don't have to look very far to find a pretty good Black Friday deal on them.

Now there's Apple's AirPods Pro 2, the latest in the AirPods family. They feature even better noise canceling, improved transparency modes, and more battery life. While they're brand new, they've already seen a slight $10 discount on Amazon, so we've got our fingers crossed for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday AirPods Max deals

AirPods Max are the first Apple-branded wireless over-ear headphones. With premium sound quality, ANC, support for Spatial Audio, and all of the pairing smarts of Apple's other AirPods, they offer the ultimate audio experience for Apple fans. Prices have started to come down with some great AirPods Max deals available since their initial release.

They've seen discounts of up to $120 over the last few months, so we think they'll have some incredible deals over Black Friday. There may have never been a better time to slip a pair of AirPods Max over your ears.