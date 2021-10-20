Pretty much everywhere you go these days you'll see someone using Apple's AirPods in public. AirPods deals are nearly as common these days, as retailers across the board seem to be constantly discounting all the different variations of the hardware, especially with Black Friday just not too far off. That's great news for buyers looking to save some cash.
Whether you're looking for the cheapest AirPods price or want the best Black Friday AirPods Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We keep tabs on AirPods pricing all year round so we can let you know which holiday AirPods deal are worth taking advantage of.
Best Black Friday AirPods deals
AirPods w/ Charging Case | $40 off
This deal at a few retailers saves you $40 on Apple's entry-level AirPods. You don't get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now.
AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case | $39 off
This near-$40 discount makes it more affordable than ever to upgrade to the AirPods that you can wirelessly charge instead of worry about plugging in. This low price won't last for long.
Best Black Friday AirPods Pro deals
AirPods Pro | $69 off
Amazon is taking almost $70 off the regular price of AirPods Pro and you can have them delivered quickly with Amazon Prime. This deal is also available at Walmart.
Refurbished AirPods Pro | $99 off
Back Market has refurbished Apple AirPods Pro with various cosmetic condition ratings from $150, though an excellent condition set will cost you just $175 which isn't far off their price brand new right now. Free U.S. shipping and a one-year warranty are included with the purchase.
Best Black Friday AirPods Max deals
AirPods Max | $100 off
Now supply has caught up with demand. there are some stellar AirPods Max deals around like this $100 discount at Amazon offering an all-time low price. The discount is matched at Walmart.
AirPods Max | $150 off
We're starting to see the refurb offers for AirPods Max coming through now they have been on the market for a little while. Go for a set of renewed headphones at Amazon and save up to $150 versus their price brand new.
More Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
As we get closer and closer to Black Friday, we're bound to see more deals on a wide range of products. We'll be on the lookout for the best Apple deals around, so be sure to check back to find the best Black Friday deals for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
