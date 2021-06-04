Apple is still working on something similar to AirPower according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While not necessarily the AirPower that was snatched from us far too soon, it's clear that Apple isn't going to give this one up without a fight.

AirPower was announced what feels like a lifetime ago – September 2017, to be exact – and spent the next couple of years being pushed back further and further. Ultimately, Apple canceled the whole thing and that was that. But now, Bloomberg says something "similar" to AirPower is bring worked on and yes, it'll charge three devices at once, including iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and AirPods.

The Cupertino company is still exploring a future wireless charger that works similarly to its failed AirPower, a charging mat designed to simultaneously power up an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, the people said.

Apple initially canned AirPower, we're told, because it wasn't able to control the heat generated by such a complicated array of charging coils. Maybe Apple, like life, found a way.

Apple isn't stopping at AirPower, either. The same Bloomberg report claims that it's looking into technology that would allow devices to be charged at greater distances than traditional induction charging.

It is also internally investigating alternative wireless charging methods that can work over greater distances than an inductive connection. Turning such technology into a product is likely several years away, however.

If Apple can't make AirPower work, it's difficult to have too much confidence in the next step being any easier!

