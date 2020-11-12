Bose Sleepbuds II mask noise by combining two technologies: a snug-fitting eartip that forms a comfortable, gentle seal for passive noise reduction and a library of noise-masking sounds optimized with just the right mix of frequencies to make outside noises less perceptible. These are not headphones: you cannot listen to your own music or sounds. You use Bose Sleepbuds II with the Bose Sleep app. The app has 40 sounds from which to choose, divided into three categories: Noise Masking, Tranquilities, and Naturescapes. The app does have an alarm you can set if you like.

Block out my partner's snoring and other noises

Marked improvement in my sleep

Comfortable to wear The Bad Pricey

Can only be used with the Bose Sleep app

Amazing Bose Sleepbuds II: What I like

I'm generally a pretty poor sleeper. I've done a lot of research on sleep hygiene and have created the best sleep environment I can for myself. But what do you do when you have a partner that snores? Short of kicking your partner out of bed, Bose Sleepbuds II are the solution. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday I reviewed the original Sleepbuds, but they eventually died and Bose discontinued them due to a persistent charging issue. I loved them so much that I continued to wear them dead (obviously they didn't do much, but they were comfortable and offered a bit of passive noise reduction just due to the precision fit) for months until I got my hands on the new model! I fell in love with the Bose Sleepbuds II the moment I placed them in my ears, even before I put my head on the pillow. The fit is perfect and comfortable, I can barely feel them when they're in. My favorite sound in the app, "Warm Static," puts me in a sleepy mindset right away. There are 40 sounds in total, including nature sounds, white noise, and musical/tonal sounds. The new earbuds are flatter than the previous ones, so they don't squeak against the pillow as the old ones did sometimes. They come with a variety of eartips and wings in different sizes, so everyone should be able to find their perfect fit. I haven't heard my partner snore once in the weeks I've been using the Bose Sleepbuds II. Obviously, he still snores, but I've been sleeping right through it. I live in a quiet suburb so I can't say if they block out city noise, but I did try playing loud music in the next room and the Sleepbuds dampened it quite effectively. Single-purpose Bose Sleepbuds II: What I don't like

It's important to understand what these are: a sleep product. They are not headphones. You cannot use them to listen to your own music or other sounds. You can only use them with the Bose Sleep app, which has 40 sounds but if you don't like any of the sounds, you're out of luck. Yes, they are expensive for a product that serves a single purpose. Bose Sleepbuds II are not for everyone, they are specifically for people that need to block out sounds so they can sleep, or perhaps to relax or focus. The competition

For about the same price, you can buy the incredible AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation for blocking unwanted sounds. They can be your everything-headphones, but they are not designed for sleep. Most people will not find them comfortable enough to sleep in.

Kokoon headphones are specifically designed for sleep, relaxation, and blocking out unwanted sounds, but you can still use them as regular headphones. I think they're great for relaxing and general use, but I was unable to sleep in them. Bose Sleepbuds II: Should you buy