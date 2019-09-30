Earlier this month, we learned that Call of Duty: Mobile was set to release on October 1. It looks the like the game has gone live a bit early on the App Store, as it can be downloaded and played right now.

Call of Duty: Mobile is free-to-play with in-game purchases. There are maps from games like Black Ops and several different modes, including Zombies. The game takes 1.5GB of free space, so make sure you have that free space before you download it. It requires iOS 9.0 or later and works on any iPhone as far back as an iPhone 5s.