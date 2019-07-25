Best answer: Yes. Instant Pot and Ninja Foodis are both pressure and slow cookers, so any pressure or slow cooker recipes will work in both. However, the Ninja Foodi does not have presets, so you may have to experiment with cooking times if you're following a recipe designed for Instant Pot cookery.
It's all about the timing
While you can use the ingredients list from Instant Pot recipes, cooking times are a different matter. Many Instant Pot recipes you can find online rely on the Instant Pot's built-in cooking presets which the Ninja Foodi does not have.
You will find Ninja Foodi cooking charts with suggested times in the "Inspiration Guide" booklet that came with your Ninja Foodi. It's best to refer to these when calculating cooking times for recipes you want to make in your Foodi.
Vet the presets
If you've found a recipe you want to make in your Foodi but was initially designed for the Instant Pot, you can look up the Instant Pot presets.
For example, the Instant Pot's "Meat/Stew Function" is a 35-minute program of 230 degrees with pressure set to around 8.7 psi. Once you know this, you can replicate these settings with your Ninja Foodi.
Also, if you're following a chicken recipe designed for Instant Pot cookery, the Instant Pots has a "Poultry" preset which defaults to a high-pressure setting for 15 minutes. Sadly, there is no such button on your NinjaFoodi. Instead, for a whole fresh 5lbs chicken cooked in the Cook & Crisp basket, timing recommendations are high pressure for 22 minutes, then air crisp at 400 degrees for 10 to 18 minutes.
Fun with your Foodi
If you're struggling to find recipes to make in your Ninja Foodi, SharkNinja (the company behind the brand) has a really useful website that offers a plethora of free meal ideas for both pressure cooking and slow cooking options. From apple hand pies to zeppole, there are literally hundreds of options to inspire you.
Of course, if you don't want to go through all the guesswork, and you really want those presets, you could always go with the Instant Pot. The best choice depends on what you want out of your pressure and slow cooker.
