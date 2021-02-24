Best answer: After full launch, yes. But if you're hoping to join the public beta release scheduled for March, it's limited to participants who live in Canada, are 16 years of age or older, and have an Android phone. The good news is that the long-term plan is to release Pokémon Unite on phones, including Android and iOS devices, plus the Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon Unite on phones
Although the Pokémon Unite regional beta launch is limited to Android devices, Pokémon Unite is intended to support cross-platform play. When the game is launched publicly, you should be able to play with friends regardless of what device everyone is using. It will be a free-to-play game, so expect in-app purchases.
This multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) was announced back in February 2020 by the same company behind Pokémon Go, but few details have been available about the game since then.
Stronger together
Unlike many other Pokémon games, Pokémon Unite focuses on teamwork as an important component. From catching and evolving wild Pokémon to defeating your opponents in 5-on-5 team battles, you work with your fellow Trainers to do everything in this game. As a team of five, you have a lot of strategy options for battle, including flanking the opposition or using decoys while other teammates sneak around to the opponent base and score more points.
Cross-platform fun
If you meet the criteria, you can sign up for the beta in the Google Play store, but keep in mind that any progress you made will not be saved once the game launches publicly. If not, we all just have to be patient while beta testing is completed. So far, a public release date has not been announced, but we'll keep you posted if we hear anything new!
