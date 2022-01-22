Pokémon Unite is the latest Pokémon game to come to Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android devices. It's a free-to-play online multiplayer battle arena game where 5-v-5 battles occur. Victory depends on user skill, team strategy, and individual Pokémon skills. But exactly which Pokémon can you use? Here are all of the playable Pokémon characters available right now.

Pokémon Unite roster

Here are all of the playable characters you can use right now, along with their roles. There is also a Pokémon Unite tier list that shows which Pokémon are higher ranking than others. If you want to gussy up your favorite characters, you'll want to take advantage of the various Pokémon skins to make your fighter look unique. Absol (Speedster)

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

Blastoise (Defender)

Blissey (Supporter)

Charizard (All-Rounder)

Cinderace (Attacker)

Cramorant (Attacker)

Crustle (Defender)

Decidueye (Attacker)

Dragonite (All-Rounder)

Eldegoss (Supporter)

Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Gardevoir (Attacker)

Gengar (Speedster)

Greedent (Defender)

Greninja (Attacker)

Lucario (All-Rounder)

Machamp (All-Rounder)

Mamoswine (Defender)

Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Pikachu (Attacker)

Slowbro (Defender)

Snorlax (Defender)

Sylveon (Attacker)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Trevenant (Defender)

Tsareena (All-Rounder)

Venusaur (Attacker)

Wigglytuff (Supporter)

Zeraora (Speedster) Roles & Battle Type System

Unlike core Pokémon games, Pokémon Unite's battle system focuses on Battle types rather than Elemental types. During each battle, Pokémon can grow as they fight and can even temporarily evolve. There are five different Battle Types: Attacker: Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Alolan Ninetales Cinderace Cramorant Decideueye Gardevoir Greninja Pikachu Sylveon Venausaur

Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Speedster: Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points. Absol Gengar Talonflame Zeraora

Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points. All-Rounder: Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Charizard Dragonite Garchomp Lucario Machamp Tsareena

Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Defender: Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Blastoise Crustle Greedent Mamoswine Slowbrow Snorlax Trevenant

Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. Blissey Eldegoss Mr. Mime Wigglytuff

Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. Pokémon Unite: Pokémon Licenses coming soon

We do not currently know who the next Pokémon coming to Pokémon Unite will be, but we'll update when we learn more. Pokémon Unite License Prices

To use a Pokémon in battle, you will need to have its Pokémon License. You can purchase these in the shop by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned as you play, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money. Here's the price for each license.

Pokémon Aeos Coins Aeos Gems Absol 10,000 575 Alolan Ninetales 8,000 460 Blastoise 8,000 460 Blissey 8,000 460 Charizard 6,000 345 Cinderace 8,000 460 Cramorant 8,000 460 Crustle 8,000 460 Decidueye 10,000 575 Dragonite 10,000 575 Eldegoss 6,000 345 Garchomp 10,000 575 Gardevoir 8,000 460 Gengar 10,000 575 Greedent 8,000 460 Greninja 10,000 575 Lucario 10,000 575 Machamp 8,000 460 Mamoswine 8,000 460 Mr. Mime 8,000 460 Pikachu 6,000 345 Slowbro 6,000 345 Snorlax 6,000 345 Sylveon 10,000 575 Talonflame 6,000 345 Trevenant 10,000 575 Tsareena 10,000 575 Venasaur 8,000 460 Wigglytuff 8,000 460 Zeraora* Unavailable Unavailable

*Zeraora was given to players as an reward for playing the game shortly after launch. If you didn't get it then, it's possible you will not be able to get it going forward. Pokémon Unite: All Pokémon you can get for free

There are currently 12 Pokémon that you can get for free. However, five of these are starters. If you get one of the starters, the rest are closed to you and must be purchased. Some of them are only free during a limited-time event.