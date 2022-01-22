Pokemon Unite 5 Character TeamSource: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Unite is the latest Pokémon game to come to Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android devices. It's a free-to-play online multiplayer battle arena game where 5-v-5 battles occur. Victory depends on user skill, team strategy, and individual Pokémon skills. But exactly which Pokémon can you use? Here are all of the playable Pokémon characters available right now.

Pokémon Unite roster

Here are all of the playable characters you can use right now, along with their roles. There is also a Pokémon Unite tier list that shows which Pokémon are higher ranking than others. If you want to gussy up your favorite characters, you'll want to take advantage of the various Pokémon skins to make your fighter look unique.

  • Absol (Speedster)
  • Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)
  • Blastoise (Defender)
  • Blissey (Supporter)
  • Charizard (All-Rounder)
  • Cinderace (Attacker)
  • Cramorant (Attacker)
  • Crustle (Defender)
  • Decidueye (Attacker)
  • Dragonite (All-Rounder)
  • Eldegoss (Supporter)
  • Garchomp (All-Rounder)
  • Gardevoir (Attacker)
  • Gengar (Speedster)
  • Greedent (Defender)
  • Greninja (Attacker)
  • Lucario (All-Rounder)
  • Machamp (All-Rounder)
  • Mamoswine (Defender)
  • Mr. Mime (Supporter)
  • Pikachu (Attacker)
  • Slowbro (Defender)
  • Snorlax (Defender)
  • Sylveon (Attacker)
  • Talonflame (Speedster)
  • Trevenant (Defender)
  • Tsareena (All-Rounder)
  • Venusaur (Attacker)
  • Wigglytuff (Supporter)
  • Zeraora (Speedster)

Roles & Battle Type System

Unlike core Pokémon games, Pokémon Unite's battle system focuses on Battle types rather than Elemental types. During each battle, Pokémon can grow as they fight and can even temporarily evolve.

There are five different Battle Types:

  • Attacker: Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents.
    • Alolan Ninetales
    • Cinderace
    • Cramorant
    • Decideueye
    • Gardevoir
    • Greninja
    • Pikachu
    • Sylveon
    • Venausaur
  • Speedster: Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points.
    • Absol
    • Gengar
    • Talonflame
    • Zeraora
  • All-Rounder: Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters.
    • Charizard
    • Dragonite
    • Garchomp
    • Lucario
    • Machamp
    • Tsareena
  • Defender: Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents.
    • Blastoise
    • Crustle
    • Greedent
    • Mamoswine
    • Slowbrow
    • Snorlax
    • Trevenant
  • Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies.
    • Blissey
    • Eldegoss
    • Mr. Mime
    • Wigglytuff

Pokémon Unite: Pokémon Licenses coming soon

We do not currently know who the next Pokémon coming to Pokémon Unite will be, but we'll update when we learn more.

Pokémon Unite License Prices

To use a Pokémon in battle, you will need to have its Pokémon License. You can purchase these in the shop by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned as you play, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money. Here's the price for each license.

Pokémon Aeos Coins Aeos Gems
Absol 10,000 575
Alolan Ninetales 8,000 460
Blastoise 8,000 460
Blissey 8,000 460
Charizard 6,000 345
Cinderace 8,000 460
Cramorant 8,000 460
Crustle 8,000 460
Decidueye 10,000 575
Dragonite 10,000 575
Eldegoss 6,000 345
Garchomp 10,000 575
Gardevoir 8,000 460
Gengar 10,000 575
Greedent 8,000 460
Greninja 10,000 575
Lucario 10,000 575
Machamp 8,000 460
Mamoswine 8,000 460
Mr. Mime 8,000 460
Pikachu 6,000 345
Slowbro 6,000 345
Snorlax 6,000 345
Sylveon 10,000 575
Talonflame 6,000 345
Trevenant 10,000 575
Tsareena 10,000 575
Venasaur 8,000 460
Wigglytuff 8,000 460
Zeraora* Unavailable Unavailable

*Zeraora was given to players as an reward for playing the game shortly after launch. If you didn't get it then, it's possible you will not be able to get it going forward.

Pokémon Unite: All Pokémon you can get for free

There are currently 12 Pokémon that you can get for free. However, five of these are starters. If you get one of the starters, the rest are closed to you and must be purchased. Some of them are only free during a limited-time event.

Pokémon How to get it
Zeraora Play Pokémon Unite before Aug 31 and then make sure to claim Zeraora.
Slowbro Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 2. You have to claim it to add it to your roster.
Venasaur Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 5. You have to claim it to add it to your roster.
Alolan Ninetales Log in to Pokémon Unite on two different Days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. It won't join your roster until you claim it.
Cinderace Log in to Pokémon Unite on eight different Days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. You must remember to claim Cinderace to use it.
Greninja Rewarded on the 14th day of logging in to Pokémon Unite. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Make sure to claim Greninja after you unlock it.
Crustle Part of the Beginner Challenge awarded after completing all 7 Day Missions. Crustle won't join your team until you claim it.
Eldegoss Can be chosen as a Starter.
Snorlax Can be chosen as a Starter.
Pikachu Can be chosen as a Starter.
Charizard Can be chosen as a Starter.
Talonflame Can be chosen as a Starter.

Get out there, champ

To do well in Pokémon Unite, you'll need to keep Battle Types in mind and use your Pokémon to score points. It will help to have a diverse group of creatures on your team. As time goes on, more Pokémon might get added to this list, and we'll update it if that happens.

