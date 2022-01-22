Pokémon Unite is the latest Pokémon game to come to Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android devices. It's a free-to-play online multiplayer battle arena game where 5-v-5 battles occur. Victory depends on user skill, team strategy, and individual Pokémon skills. But exactly which Pokémon can you use? Here are all of the playable Pokémon characters available right now.
Pokémon Unite roster
Here are all of the playable characters you can use right now, along with their roles. There is also a Pokémon Unite tier list that shows which Pokémon are higher ranking than others. If you want to gussy up your favorite characters, you'll want to take advantage of the various Pokémon skins to make your fighter look unique.
- Absol (Speedster)
- Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)
- Blastoise (Defender)
- Blissey (Supporter)
- Charizard (All-Rounder)
- Cinderace (Attacker)
- Cramorant (Attacker)
- Crustle (Defender)
- Decidueye (Attacker)
- Dragonite (All-Rounder)
- Eldegoss (Supporter)
- Garchomp (All-Rounder)
- Gardevoir (Attacker)
- Gengar (Speedster)
- Greedent (Defender)
- Greninja (Attacker)
- Lucario (All-Rounder)
- Machamp (All-Rounder)
- Mamoswine (Defender)
- Mr. Mime (Supporter)
- Pikachu (Attacker)
- Slowbro (Defender)
- Snorlax (Defender)
- Sylveon (Attacker)
- Talonflame (Speedster)
- Trevenant (Defender)
- Tsareena (All-Rounder)
- Venusaur (Attacker)
- Wigglytuff (Supporter)
- Zeraora (Speedster)
Roles & Battle Type System
Unlike core Pokémon games, Pokémon Unite's battle system focuses on Battle types rather than Elemental types. During each battle, Pokémon can grow as they fight and can even temporarily evolve.
There are five different Battle Types:
- Attacker: Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents.
- Alolan Ninetales
- Cinderace
- Cramorant
- Decideueye
- Gardevoir
- Greninja
- Pikachu
- Sylveon
- Venausaur
- Speedster: Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points.
- Absol
- Gengar
- Talonflame
- Zeraora
- All-Rounder: Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters.
- Charizard
- Dragonite
- Garchomp
- Lucario
- Machamp
- Tsareena
- Defender: Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents.
- Blastoise
- Crustle
- Greedent
- Mamoswine
- Slowbrow
- Snorlax
- Trevenant
- Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies.
- Blissey
- Eldegoss
- Mr. Mime
- Wigglytuff
Pokémon Unite: Pokémon Licenses coming soon
We do not currently know who the next Pokémon coming to Pokémon Unite will be, but we'll update when we learn more.
Pokémon Unite License Prices
To use a Pokémon in battle, you will need to have its Pokémon License. You can purchase these in the shop by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned as you play, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money. Here's the price for each license.
|Pokémon
|Aeos Coins
|Aeos Gems
|Absol
|10,000
|575
|Alolan Ninetales
|8,000
|460
|Blastoise
|8,000
|460
|Blissey
|8,000
|460
|Charizard
|6,000
|345
|Cinderace
|8,000
|460
|Cramorant
|8,000
|460
|Crustle
|8,000
|460
|Decidueye
|10,000
|575
|Dragonite
|10,000
|575
|Eldegoss
|6,000
|345
|Garchomp
|10,000
|575
|Gardevoir
|8,000
|460
|Gengar
|10,000
|575
|Greedent
|8,000
|460
|Greninja
|10,000
|575
|Lucario
|10,000
|575
|Machamp
|8,000
|460
|Mamoswine
|8,000
|460
|Mr. Mime
|8,000
|460
|Pikachu
|6,000
|345
|Slowbro
|6,000
|345
|Snorlax
|6,000
|345
|Sylveon
|10,000
|575
|Talonflame
|6,000
|345
|Trevenant
|10,000
|575
|Tsareena
|10,000
|575
|Venasaur
|8,000
|460
|Wigglytuff
|8,000
|460
|Zeraora*
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
*Zeraora was given to players as an reward for playing the game shortly after launch. If you didn't get it then, it's possible you will not be able to get it going forward.
Pokémon Unite: All Pokémon you can get for free
There are currently 12 Pokémon that you can get for free. However, five of these are starters. If you get one of the starters, the rest are closed to you and must be purchased. Some of them are only free during a limited-time event.
|Pokémon
|How to get it
|Zeraora
|Play Pokémon Unite before Aug 31 and then make sure to claim Zeraora.
|Slowbro
|Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 2. You have to claim it to add it to your roster.
|Venasaur
|Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 5. You have to claim it to add it to your roster.
|Alolan Ninetales
|Log in to Pokémon Unite on two different Days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. It won't join your roster until you claim it.
|Cinderace
|Log in to Pokémon Unite on eight different Days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. You must remember to claim Cinderace to use it.
|Greninja
|Rewarded on the 14th day of logging in to Pokémon Unite. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Make sure to claim Greninja after you unlock it.
|Crustle
|Part of the Beginner Challenge awarded after completing all 7 Day Missions. Crustle won't join your team until you claim it.
|Eldegoss
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Snorlax
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Pikachu
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Charizard
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Talonflame
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
Get out there, champ
To do well in Pokémon Unite, you'll need to keep Battle Types in mind and use your Pokémon to score points. It will help to have a diverse group of creatures on your team. As time goes on, more Pokémon might get added to this list, and we'll update it if that happens.
